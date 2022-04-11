Area Roundup: Mason City girls claim second place finish in first outdoor meet

Going northbound to Minnesota was what had to happen in order for Mason City's girls track and field team to make its outdoor season debut on Saturday.

Behind five wins and plenty of events with double point scorers, the River Hawks accumulated 63 points to finish second at the Mounds Views Invite in Arden Hills.

They outlasted Andover by three points in the four-team field to place runner-up. Mounds View won its home meet with a staggering 103 points.

Mason City senior Jada Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.71 seconds, which ties her for 11th best in the state and barring something unforeseen, has the legs to get her into the Drake Relays.

She also anchored its 400 relay that featured Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee and Gwen Fiser to a time of 51.49, 22nd best in the state and will likely be enough of a cushion to get to Drake.

"It was great finally getting outdoors and seeing what the girls could do in their first outdoor meet," River Hawks head coach Jim Lee said. "There were so many positives to take away from this meet and we also know we still have things to work on to get us where we want to go in May."

Mason City had four in the top-six in the 100 hurdles, led by Fiser's lifetime best of 16.83 seconds. Audra Mulholland won the 1,600 with a time of 5:29.90 and Aspen Cole was runner-up.

Alexis Hoeft won the discus with a toss of 88 feet, 1 inch then leaped 15 feet even for second place in the long jump. The River Hawks 800 and 1,600 relays each placed second.

Boys Track and Field

Relays pile up points for Bulldogs: Five different sprinters had their hands in three relays that put up the best performances for Hampton-Dumont-CAL during Saturday's Roland-Story co-ed meet.

With 28 points, the Bulldogs placed ninth in the team race. North Polk and the host Norsemen shared the team title with 113 points apiece.

Gage Plagge, Tate Murray, Gavin Meader and Tony Valenzuela teamed on the 400 relay to place third in 45.35 seconds. Plagge, Murray and Valenzuela plus Karter Janssen ran a time of 1:36.31 in the 800 relay Janssen grouped with Valenzuela, Meader and Murray to place third in the sprint medley relay.

Valenzuela finished fifth in the open 100, joining Plagge (long jump), Scott Harr (discus) and Payton McNealy (shot put) with top-five finishes in individual events.

Boys soccer

Charles City drops two matches at tourney: The Comets made the trek to their first weekend tournament of the season and fell to New Hampton and Postville by identical 4-0 finals.

Goals have been hard to come by for Charles City (0-3) so far this season as it has yet to light up the scoreboard through 240 minutes. None of its stats from either match were published online.

Gilbert 2, Mason City 0: The River Hawks couldn't convert chances and the Tigers did as the former's season opener was spoiled by the latter on the road on Friday night.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played in Mason City. With inclement weather, the site was moved to Gilbert. The Tigers scored twice in the first half and held on from that point on.

Carson Siemons recorded 12 saves in net for the River Hawks. They had just two total shots taken, one of them was on frame.

North Fayette Valley 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals didn't have an answer for the high-powering TigerHawks offense in a Friday non-conference contest.

There were 34 shots taken by North Fayette Valley, 26 of them were on goal. GHV (2-1) took just 12 shots and five of them were on target, but couldn't find a goal.

Nathan Roberts had 13 saves in net for the Cardinals.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.