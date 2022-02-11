Area Roundup: Mason City girls bowling wins CIML-Iowa title

Mason City's girls bowling team has been a roll this season and it didn't stop on Thursday.

Mason City claimed the CIML-Iowa Conference tournament with a team score of 2,676 pins as it outlasted Fort Dodge by 46 pins and also beat Ankeny and Marshalltown at Wayward Social.

Meanwhile on the boys side, Mason City's team score was not posted online. No individual stats were posted online for either Mason City girls and boys teams.

The postseason is next up on the docket for Mason City. It will be at Maple Lanes in Waterloo for the state qualifying meet on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

St. Ansgar 46, North Iowa 34: The Saints fended off the Bison thanks to at bare minimum a two-point scoring edge after the end of the first three quarters to win their Class 1A regional first round contest.

A two-point lead after the first quarter for St. Ansgar (14-8) was expanded to six at the half and 12 after three periods. It will now face Top of Iowa East foe Nashua-Plainfield in the second round next week.

No stats for the Saints were published online.

Riceville 64, Rockford 34: The Wildcats opened Class 1A regional action with a convincing victory over the Warriors at home to move onto the second round next week.

It was the second meeting in the span of seven days and the results stayed the same, albeit the opening quarter was much more tight. Riceville (20-2) got a fight from Rockford and left the first eight minutes tied at 10.

The Wildcats outscored the Warriors (1-21) 54-24 over the final three periods to cruise to a win. No stats for Riceville were published online.

Aryssa Smith and Camden Kuhlemeier paced the Warriors with eight points each while Madison Ott grabbed 12 rebounds. They lose four starters, but return five players that played in at least 18 games.

West Bend-Mallard 64, Newman Catholic 60 (OT): The Knights were in a back and forth tussle with the Wolverines to open Class 1A regional play and the latter had more offense to win an overtime first round thriller.

Newman Catholic (8-14) led by two at the half and after three quarters. It gave up 20 points to WB-Mallard in the fourth as the game was sent into OT. The Wolverines outscored the Knights 10-6 in the extra frame.

No stats for Newman Catholic were published online. It returns two starters for next year and five sophomores that played in at least nine games.

Boys basketball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Bishop Garrigan 55: Twenty-four points in the fourth quarter pushed the Bulldogs from down two points to a double digit win over the Golden Bears.

HD-CAL (10-10) trailed by six at the half, then cut it to one possession after a 19-point third quarter. It outscored Bishop Garrigan 24-8 in the final frame to pull away.

The Bulldogs were led by a double-double from Scott Harr as the sophomore finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Cal Heeren and Payton McNealy scored 15 points apiece while Marco Guerrero recorded 11.

Forest City 64, West Fork 48: The Indians outscored the Warhawks 29-11 in the second half to snare a regular season finale win at home on Thursday night.

It snaps a six-game winning streak for West Fork and gives Forest City (11-10) its second straight win as both teams head into the postseason. The Indians trailed by two at the half then clamped down defensively and made enough buckets to pull away.

They shot 56 percent from the field. Carter Bruckhoff paced Forest City with 19 points while Andrew Snyder chipped in 14 points and Connor Sopko registered 12.

No stats for the Warhawks (10-11) were published online. They scored 25 points in the second quarter, same number as the Indians, to lead by a possession.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

