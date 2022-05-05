Area Roundup: Mason City finishes runner-up at CIML-Iowa meet

About the only events Mason City's boys track and field stacked, compared to previous meets, was the open 400 and the sprint medley relay. The River Hawks let their depth secure points on Wednesday night at the Central Iowa Metropolitan League conference meet.

And they pieced together one of their highest CIML-Iowa performances in awhile.

Mason City scored 132 points to finish runner-up behind Waukee Northwest at Fort Dodge High School. Ankeny Centennial (116), Ankeny (112) and Marshalltown (56) rounded out the top-five.

James Fingalsen and Kaden Tyler, the River Hawks top quarter-milers, finished 1-2 in the open 400. Fingalsen crossed the finish line in 50.27 seconds while Tyler's time was 50.86 seconds.

Those two, with Kale Hobart and Ra'Shaun Wynter, continued their momentum off a Drake Relays title in the 1,600-meter relay with a victory in 3:24.81.

Reid Johnson, Darian Davis plus Fingalsen and Tyler blitzed the sprint medley field in a time of 1:34.96 to win that event. Hobart, Johnson, Davis and Michael Willis ran 1:01.49 to claim the shuttle hurdle relay.

Hobart won the 400 low hurdles in sub-57 seconds and placed third in the 100 high hurdles. Antione Hopkins and Johnson finished 1-2 in the high jump, both clearing 5-10.

Van Wasicek heaved the shot put 46-07.50 to place third while Davis and Justyn Rivera each leaped over 20 feet in the long jump, finishing fourth and fifth.

Mason City's 400, 800 and distance medley relays each recorded top-three performances.

Girls Track and Field

River Hawks fifth at conference meet: Behind two second place finishes from senior Jada Williams and three relays that placed top-five, Mason City piled up 63 points to place fifth out of the seven Central Iowa Metropolitan League teams on Wednesday at Waukee Northwest.

The host Wolves won their first ever conference meet with 189 points. Ankeny was second with 149, squeaking past Ames by nine points. Ankeny Centennial finished fourth with 106.5 points.

"There were numerous, very encouraging things at the meet that we will use when putting together the district meet lineup," River Hawks head coach Jim Lee said. "The efforts of the girls has been outstanding."

Williams, a UW Milwaukee basketball recruit, ran in a tight 100-meter dash field with Ames' Cameron Moon and Waukee NW's Kiera Alliss. Moon won in 12.92 seconds and Williams edged out Alliss by milliseconds.

In the open 200, Williams ran 26.24 seconds. She also anchored Mason City's 400 relay to a fourth place performance.

Rosa Monarch, Gwen Fiser, Ellea Lewerke and Greta Lewerke were the quartet in the sprint medley relay for the River Hawks and their time of 1:52.52 finished second. It was just the second time this year they ran the sprint medley.

Monarch and Fiser finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles. Those two, plus E. Lewerke and Tara Backhaus, ran sub-70 seconds to record a runner-up finish in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Audra Mulholland placed third in the 1,500 while Mason City's two distance relays – 1,600 and 3,200 – garnered a sixth place performance.

Boys Tennis

Mason City 11, Ankeny 0: The River Hawks won their second straight CIML dual as they cruised past the Hawks on Wednesday in Ankeny. The contest was moved up due to threat of potential rain in Central Iowa.

Every one of the wins by Mason City were in straight sets. Its No. 5 doubles pair of Benjamin Lorence and Aidan Thompson fended off Ankeny's duo of Collin and Drew Lueck in the second set to triumph 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

The River Hawks now prepare for the Class 2A district meet on Monday in Cedar Falls.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

