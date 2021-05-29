Area Roundup: Mason City doubles duo guaranteed top-8 finish

Senior third baseman Isaac Renteria knocked in three runs on three hits and a trifecta of hitters registered two hits apiece to pace the Northwood-Kensett offense.

Nate Hubka had a pair of RBI's for West Fork.

Forest City 11, North Union 1: Fueled by five runs in the bottom of the second and six more across the third and fourth, the Indians moved to 3-1 on the year with a convincing win over the Warriors.

Reese and Kellen Moore, occupying the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in the lineup, each finished with three RBI's and combined had three of the six total hits. On the mound, Noah Miller fanned four batters in five innings, allowing five hits.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, West Hancock 2: The Cardinals scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the sixth to upend the Eagles at home.

It was knotted at zeros until West Hancock scored in the top half of the sixth. GHV's Sam Wood, Brody Boehnke and Kevin Meyers all drove in runs in what proved to be the game-winning frame.

Jack Ermer earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out six. Owen Pueggel relieved him since Ermer hit the max of 110 pitches and got the final out.