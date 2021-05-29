Area Roundup: Mason City doubles duo guaranteed top-8 finish

Mason City boys tennis coach Patrick Kruger made it a goal to get to the second day of the Iowa Class 2A boys state tournament.
James Matthews and Caden Rodning happily obliged.
The seniors went 2-1 on the opening day in Cedar Rapids to snare themselves at bare minimum a top-8 finish, adding to the recent lore of Mohawks medaling at state.
Brian VandenBerg medaled in singles two years ago.
Matthews and Rodning cruised to their first win of the day, defeating the tandem of Ethan Benscoter and Nile Christensen of Marshalltown 6-2, 6-2 to make the quarterfinals.
Despite giving the top-seed, Waukee's freshman pair of Kaden Taylor and Quinn Monson, a run in the first set, Matthews and Rodning dropped in straight sets.
They needed one more win to secure a stay at the Veteran's Memorial Tennis Center and they got it, triumphing over the third-seeded pair from Linn-Mar Sudeep Gadde and Arwind Sivakumar.
Matthews and Rodning can place as high as fifth with two more wins on Saturday.
In singles, Mason City freshman Reed Kruger went 0-2. He fell 6-0, 6-1 to fourth-seeded Eli Young from Iowa City West and in the consolation bracket, dropped a 6-3, 6-3 match to Nicholas Launderville of Johnston to end his debut tournament.
Softball
Mason City 14, New Hampton 2: With a stout pitching performance in the circle and the bats coming alive, the Mohawks nabbed their first win of the season over the Chickasaws.
Addyson Evans threw seven strikeouts and also added a two-run home run at the plate. Mason City scored nine runs in the top of the third to break it open and added four in the seventh.
Four players had at least two hits, paced by Gwen Fiser's three. Shaye Theobald roped a pair of doubles and had three RBI's.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Clear Lake 0: Junior pitcher Avery Hanson posted 15 strikeouts in the circle for the Bulldogs to snare a road victory over the Lions.
Hanson also drove in the lone run, an RBI double in the third that pushed the record for Hampton-Dumont to 3-0. Annika Nelson had two of Clear Lake's three hits.
Newman Catholic 11, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Five runs in the top of the seventh pushed the Class 1A No. 7 Knights to their second win of the season over the Huskies.
No stats were published online.
Lake Mills 21, Bishop Garrigan 13: No, this is not a football score. The Bulldogs accumulated 17 hits – 10 singles, six doubles and a home run – to defeat the Golden Bears.
Seven batters in the Lake Mills batting order had at least two hits; Madison Edwards, Kit Byars and Finley Rogstad drove in a combined 11 runs. Dottie Byars, despite allowing nine earned runs and 11 walks, snared the win in the circle.
West Fork 12, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Trewin sisters of Kalli and Libby led the way in the Warhawks victory over the Vikings.
Kalli registered three hits and drove in two at the plate while Libby fired eight strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, West Hancock 0: The Cardinals wore 10 pitches that overcame a total of four hits to shutout the Eagles at home in three innings.
GHV scored four in the first and nine in the second to end it early. Payton Harle had four RBIs; three batters drove in two runs and the top two hitters in the lienup – Kenedee Frayne and Maddie Graham – scored three times.
No West Hancock stats were published online.
North Union 14, Forest City 0: All the damage done by the 3-0 Warriors was in the first and second inning to beat the Indians by a pair of touchdowns.
No Forest City stats were published online.
Baseball
Mason City 9, Algona 2: It was the Carter Thomas show for the Mohawks as the junior threw 12 strikeouts to earn the win on the mound and had RBI's at the plate to defeat the Bulldogs.
One run was scored in the first four innings for Mason City, then it erupted for four in the fifth to create separation on Algona. Connor Dalen had two hits and Cooper Wiemann drove in a pair of runs.
Charles City 14-4, Waukon 4-2: The Comets earned their first two wins of the season with a sweep over the Indians.
In the opener, Charles City scored 11 of its 14 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Then in the nightcap, it broke a 2-2 tie with a go-ahead run in the fourth and an insurance run in the fifth.
No stats for the Comets were posted online.
Newman Catholic 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Class 1A No. 4 Knights had a dynamic late-inning offense to pair with shutout pitching in a road victory over the Huskies.
Junior Matthew Henrich struck out 10 Nashua-Plainfield batters over the course of five innings on 85 pitches to claim the win on the mound. No offensive stats were posted online for Newman Catholic.
Northwood-Kensett 7, West Fork 5: Sparked by three runs in the eighth, the Vikings moved to 3-0 on the year with an extra-inning triumph over the Warhawks.
Senior third baseman Isaac Renteria knocked in three runs on three hits and a trifecta of hitters registered two hits apiece to pace the Northwood-Kensett offense.
Nate Hubka had a pair of RBI's for West Fork.
Forest City 11, North Union 1: Fueled by five runs in the bottom of the second and six more across the third and fourth, the Indians moved to 3-1 on the year with a convincing win over the Warriors.
Reese and Kellen Moore, occupying the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in the lineup, each finished with three RBI's and combined had three of the six total hits. On the mound, Noah Miller fanned four batters in five innings, allowing five hits.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, West Hancock 2: The Cardinals scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the sixth to upend the Eagles at home.
It was knotted at zeros until West Hancock scored in the top half of the sixth. GHV's Sam Wood, Brody Boehnke and Kevin Meyers all drove in runs in what proved to be the game-winning frame.
Jack Ermer earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out six. Owen Pueggel relieved him since Ermer hit the max of 110 pitches and got the final out.
Rylan Barnes and Zack Beukema each drove in a run. Mathew Francis had three hits, two of them doubles, for the Eagles.
Bishop Garrigan 6, Lake Mills 4: The Golden Bears edged the Bulldogs on the road to drop them to 1-1 on the season. No stats are score by innings were published online.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.