Area Roundup: Mason City coasts to season-opening win over Clear Lake

Mason City and Clear Lake decided to renew its county rivalry early in the baseball season on Tuesday night.

It quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

Fueled by four runs in the bottom of the first inning to give starter Ethen Roberts a cushion, the River Hawks defeated the Lions 10-0 in six innings in the season opener at Roosevelt Field.

We came out playing fast in all aspects of the game," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "I loved our kids’ approach and mindset tonight."

Roberts settled in from the first pitch onward as he allowed just one hit and danced around three walks to toss four innings of scoreless ball with nine strikeouts.

Offensively, Carter Thomas roped two hits and scored three times for the River Hawks. Justyn Rivera also finished with two hits and only Cooper Wiemann delivered an RBI as they capitalized on some sub-par defense from their opposition.

Clear Lake, with several new starters in the lineup and on the field, struggled with four errors and couldn't get starter Jett Neuberger in chances to get out of frames. A southpaw, Neuberger only was charged with three runs and he struck out seven despite giving up six hits and walking four.

Wesley Wharton knocked through the only hit for the Lions.

Baseball

Charles City 3, Algona 2: All of the Comets runs came in the final two innings, including two in the bottom of the seventh to triumph over the Bulldogs in Tuesday's season opener.

Reed Peters, out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup, roped two hits for Charles City (1-0) while Cael Bohlen finished with two RBIs. Lincoln Joslin earned the win over throwing over an inning of work with three strikeouts.

The Comets trailed 2-0 after five complete, then started the rally with a run in the sixth before walking it off an inning later.

Newman Catholic 16, Forest City 2: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights broke out the bats with five runs in the third and seven in the seventh to cruise past the Indians on the road on Tuesday.

There were 17 hits unleashed by Newman (3-0). Tim Castle and Bennett Suntken each went 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in. Nash Holmgaard and Eli Brinkley roped three hits apiece while Doug Taylor drove in three runs.

Matthew Henrich earned the win for the Knights as the senior tossed three innings and struck out six. No stats for Forest City (0-1) were published online. It had both of its runs in the bottom half of the fifth.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Roland-Story 2: Two runs in the top of the third pushed the Bulldogs to their first win of the season over the Norsemen on Tuesday night.

Marco Guerrero threw a complete game on 101 pitches. Only one of the two runs allowed were earned and the junior pitched around two walks and three hits to record eight strikeouts.

Anthony Valenzuela and Cal Heeren each drove in a run. Seven different players for HD-CAL (1-0) notched a hit.

Osage 9, Crestwood 0: Behind 14 hits and their top two pitchers combining for 11 strikeouts, the Green Devils snared a season-opening shut out against the Cadets on Tuesday night.

Runs were scored early and often for Osage (1-0) as it put up three over the first two frames and a four-spot in the third. It added two insurance runs in the sixth.

Drew Tusler, Max Gast and Jake Krebsbach each finished with three hits at the plate. Tusler drove in two runs while Gast and Tyler Oberfoell allowed just one total hit on the mound and two combined walks.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

