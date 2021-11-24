Area Roundup: Mason City, Clear Lake girls drop season openers

Mason City's girls basketball team had a chance to make an early season statement against a traditional power. Clear Lake hosted the defending Class 4A state champions.

Both sides faced deficits after the first quarter on Tuesday night that were too deep to dig out of.

Clear Lake scored just three points in the opening eight minutes and despite a comeback attempt, Ballard – down to Class 3A and ranked second – won 46-31.

That rally came in the third quarter, where the Lions (0-1) trimmed a 13-point halftime margin down to four entering the final quarter. Yet the fourth was very similar to the first.

Ballard outscored Clear Lake 15-4 over the final eight minutes to win by double digits. No stats for the Lions were published online.

4A No. 11 Mason City was down 12 after the first period and never made a significant dent as 5A No. 11 Dowling Catholic triumphed 55-42 at North Iowa Area Community College.

"This was a hard fought game throughout," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Our team battled to the end and learned a number of things to work on against a quality opponent."

Mason City won the second quarter 12-10 to make the deficit 10 points entering the locker room, but the Maroons never let the margin get close enough for a late run.

Zaria Falls paced Mason City with 14 points while Reggi Spotts chipped in 10. Spotts also grabbed seven rebounds and distributed five assists. Grace Berding ended with five steals.

Girls basketball

Forest City 56, Algona 41: The Indians opened their season with a convincing win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday at home.

It marks the third straight win in the series for Forest City (1-0). Since 2015, it has won four of the last seven meetings. None of its stats or score by quarters were published online.

Lake Mills 68, Newman Catholic 39: Behind a rush of 57 points over the final 24 minutes, the Bulldogs blew out the Knights in Tuesday's season opener at home.

It was an 11-8 lead for Lake Mills (1-0) after the opener, then it took a 13-point lead at the half and ballooned it to 24 after three. It was led by a double-double from Ella Stene.

Stene led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Vanek chipped in 14 and Natalie Brandenburg finished with 11. Josie Helgeson had nine points and nine rebounds.

Ellyse Ball led Newman Catholic with eight points.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Charles City 36: The Comets trailed by double digits for the entire second half as they dropped their season opener against the Cougars on Tuesday.

Charles City (0-1) trailed by four after the first quarter then Sumner-Fredericksburg outscored it 49-27 in the last three periods. No stats for the Comets were published online.

West Fork 52, North Iowa 23: The Class 2A No. 12 Warhawks started off their season on a high note, triumphing over the Bison by nearly 30 points. It was the first meeting between the two teams in 11 years.

No stats for West Fork (1-0) score by quarters were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

