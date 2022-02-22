Area Roundup: Mason City, Charles City advance to substate semis

Charles City had its stars show out on Monday night. Mason City unleashed a fourth quarter rally for one of its biggest comebacks of the season.

Both are one step away from a substate final.

The Comets locked down Iowa Falls-Alden's leading scorer Blake Janssen to five points and outscored the Cadets by 10 points in the second half to prevail 69-56 in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal in Iowa Falls.

"Our guys did a great job of executing the game plan tonight," Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich said. "We did a much better job of controlling the tempo and limiting second chance points in the second half."

It was a seven-point cushion for the Comets (13-9) after the opening eight minutes that was decreased by IF-A to three points at the half. Charles City brought the lead up to nine in the third and led by double figures in the fourth.

Junior Chase Low led the Comets with a team-high 22 points while Jose Hernandez recorded 20 and Mario Hoefer contributed a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Charles City faces Northeast Iowa Conference rival and the top-ranked team in 3A in Decorah on Thursday night in the substate semi.

Over in Class 4A, a 25-point fourth quarter from Mason City erased a six-point deficit as it stunned Des Moines Lincoln 53-49 at The Roundhouse in a substate opener.

It was the second meeting in three days against the Railsplitters. Mason City ended up on top in both of the contests.

"Tonight was a really amazing team win. So many guys contributed and our bench was amazing," Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask said. "It's tough to strategize against a team you just beat days before. My coaching staff did a great job planning and our players executed so well."

Mason City (6-16) led by six through the first eight minutes, then went cold over the next two quarters by scoring a combined 14 points. Lincoln, trailing by two at the half, scored 15 points in the third to take a two possession cushion.

That's when Mason City erupted offensively and pulled out the thrilling triumph. Malakai Johnson-Bassey led Mason City with 12 points while Corey Miner chipped in 11.

Mason City will travel to Ames on Friday night in the substate semifinal and tangle with the 4A top-ranked Little Cyclones.

