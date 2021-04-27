Area Roundup: Mason City boys win home invite

Eleven of Clear Lake's shots were on goal. Dodd scored once in the first half and twice in the second half. Chelsey Holck stopped six shots in net.

Cedar Falls 3, Mason City 0: The Tigers scored twice in the second half to give the Mohawks their fourth straight shutout loss.

Arianna Qualls, Leah Takes and Ella Ubben each scored for Cedar Falls. Mason City netminder Jadyn Sheimo registered nine saves.

Boys soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Webster City 2: Despite a sore knee and limited minutes, Evan Sloan still found the back of the net twice to lead the Cardinals over the Lynx.

Sloan scored in the 14th and 43rd minutes, respectively. Ryan Hackenmiller got it past Webster City's keeper in the sixth minute to open the scoring for GHV.

Cedar Falls 4, Mason City 1: Three goals in the final 40 minutes powered the Tigers to leave the Mohawks searching for answers following a fifth straight loss.

Trailing 1-0 at the half, Mason City senior Jacob Wolf registered his third goal of the season. It marks the second straight game the Mohawks have scored at least once.