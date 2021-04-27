Area Roundup: Mason City boys win home invite

Ignited by six wins and scoring at least a point in 17 events Monday night, the Mason City boys track and field team piled up 145 points to win the eight-team Mohawk Invitational at Mason City High School.
Forest City placed fourth with 103 points.
The Mohawks' Breyden Christensen edged Boone's Parker Newcomb by .64 seconds to win the 800-meter run and anchored the winning distance medley relay. Sophomore Kale Hobart took the 100-meter high hurdles and opened the shuttle hurdle relay to victory.
Mason City snared wins by Sebastian Brock (discus) and the 3,200 relay.
The Indians had one victory on the night as Elijah Weaver claimed the high jump.
Boys track and field
St. Ansgar claims team race at Viking Relays
Braden Powers had his hand in four wins and Riley Witt won three times as the Saints accumulated 172 points to defeat a handful of area teams at Northwood-Kensett High School.
Central Springs (141), Northwood-Kensett (104), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (76) and Rockford (32) rounded out the top-5.
Powers (200-meter dash) and Riley Witt (1,600) won their respective lone individual event. They each teamed up on multiple relays that took home triumphs.
The upperclassmen were in the quartet for the distance medley and 1,600 relays. Powers also anchored the Saints winning sprint medley relay. St. Ansgar swept the throws and won the shuttle hurdle relay.
Central Springs won five events: Brayden Pinske (100), Anthony Holding (400) and Bryce McDonough (3,200) claimed first as did the Panthers' 800 and 3,200 relays.
GHV claimed the 400 relay, swept the jumps and Kris Hammitt won the 800. The Vikings' Brandon Varner won both of the individual hurdle events.
Girls track and field
Mohawks fifth at Saydel
Five different individuals and four relays all ran new season best times to lead Mason City to a top-5 finish at the Saydel Invite.
The lone victory on Monday for the Mohawks came from the 3,200-meter relay. The quartet of Brycelyn Hanson, Marcella Sierra, Audra Mulholland and Aspen Cole ran six seconds faster than their previous best.
Rosa Monarch (100 hurdles) and the 800 relay finished second while Sierra placed third in the 800.
Girls soccer
Clear Lake 3, Humboldt 0: Senior Darby Dodd scored all three goals for the Lions to move them a game above the .500 mark with a road victory over the Wildcats.
Eleven of Clear Lake's shots were on goal. Dodd scored once in the first half and twice in the second half. Chelsey Holck stopped six shots in net.
Cedar Falls 3, Mason City 0: The Tigers scored twice in the second half to give the Mohawks their fourth straight shutout loss.
Arianna Qualls, Leah Takes and Ella Ubben each scored for Cedar Falls. Mason City netminder Jadyn Sheimo registered nine saves.
Boys soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Webster City 2: Despite a sore knee and limited minutes, Evan Sloan still found the back of the net twice to lead the Cardinals over the Lynx.
Sloan scored in the 14th and 43rd minutes, respectively. Ryan Hackenmiller got it past Webster City's keeper in the sixth minute to open the scoring for GHV.
Cedar Falls 4, Mason City 1: Three goals in the final 40 minutes powered the Tigers to leave the Mohawks searching for answers following a fifth straight loss.
Trailing 1-0 at the half, Mason City senior Jacob Wolf registered his third goal of the season. It marks the second straight game the Mohawks have scored at least once.
Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 2: A 2-0 halftime lead ballooned into more as the Wildcats scored four times in the second half to handle the Lions on the road.
Sophomore forward Travaughn Luyobya and freshman Kinnick Clabaugh found the back of the net for Clear Lake. Since a 3-0 start, it has dropped its last three matches.
Girls golf
Johnson continues strong run as medalist
For the fifth time in six meets, Osage senior Dani Johnson was the top golfer after carding a 49 to win the individual race at Round Grove Golf & Country Club.
Central Springs, with two in the top-5, won the triangular with a stroke total of 210. The Green Devils were second with a 225.
Pacing the Panthers were seniors Paige McEachran and Kiley Hanft, who recorded scores of 50 and 52, respectively.
Clear Lake victorious for fourth time.
Same story, different day for the Lions as the DeLong sisters – Rebecca and Meghan – finished 1-2 followed by Hannah Blaha and Jaden Ainley to defeat Iowa Falls-Alden 178-209 at home.
Rebecca, a sophomore, was the medalist with a 38 and Meghan, a freshman, carded a 44. Blaha and Ainley scored a 47 and 49, respectively to finish third and fourth.
Lake Mills goes 1-2-3 in dual against Forest City
Fueled by Makenna Hanson's 44 and the other three under 60, the Bulldogs defeated the Indians 212-248 at Bear Creek Golf Course.
Lindsey Hershey (54) was the runner-up behind Hanson. Juniors Jadyn Hengesteg and Kenna Vanek each recorded a 57 to place in a tie for third.
Forest City was led by a 61 from sophomore Katelyn Beenken.
GHV second in home triangular
The Cardinals were led by a 49 from Kenedee Frayne and three others in their low-four with scores in the mid-50s to finish with a team score of 210 strokes.
North Union took first with a 186. All of its low-four scored under 50, led my medalist Jordyn Cummins (45) and runner-up Halle Rezak (46)
West Fork edges Rockford by 21 strokes
The Warhawks were led by runner-up Hailey McCoy-Munger to edge the Warriors 240-261 at Linn Grove Country Club.
McCoy-Munger carded a 51 while Kalli Trewin and Allison Pitzenberger each recorded a 59. No Rockford scores were published online.
Boys golf
Osage handles quadrangular field
Powered by a 1-2 finish and the other half of the low-four in the top-5, the Green Devils recorded a team score of 166 to defeat North Butler, Central Springs and Riceville at Round Grove Golf & Country Club.
Sophomore Leo Klapperich carded a 38 as the lone golfer to break 40 for medalist honors, while senior Spencer Krabbe finished with a 40.
A 42 from Shawn Eichmeier and a 45 from Bodie Goddard led Osage to win its seventh nine-hole meet of the season.
Lake Mills remains unbeaten heading into final stretch
With another medalist performance from junior Bennett Berger and a top-3 that have remained consistent, the Bulldogs won another triangular with a stroke total of 170, this time at Bear Creek Golf Course over Forest City and Belmond-Klemme.
Senior Casey Hanson and freshman Garrett Ham each carded a 41 to place in a tie for second. Forest City was led by freshman Jack Harms' 42 and a 45 from Will Heidemann.
GHV can't overcome Wood's DQ
The Cardinals No. 1 golfer Sam Wood was disqualified from a home triangular and North Union capitalized, putting its low-four in the top-5 to defeat GHV 180-194.
The Cardinals were led by a 47 from Eric Heitland. Three others – Braden Renner, Ashton Storm and Braxton Moretz – each carded a 49.
Marks places top-10 for Eagles
Junior Alex Marks shot a 48 at Britt Golf Course to finish solo seventh for West Hancock as it finished behind Bishop Garrigan and North Iowa in a triangular.
Isaac Gobeli carded a 50 for the Eagles, followed by a 52 from Justin Ausborn and a 57 courtesy of Jordan Abele.
Clear Lake claims road triangular
The Lions edged Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont-CAL by 11 total strokes at Hampton Country Club.
No Clear Lake scores were published online. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Will Sackville's 43.
Girls tennis
Osage 8, Clear Lake 1: The Green Devils won all three doubles matches and five of the six singles to get past the Lions in a dual.
The tandem of Grace Mallory and Lauren Swenson took a seven-point tiebreaker 7-5 to win at No. 2 doubles for Osage. Every other win was by at least three games.
Clear Lake's lone victory came at No. 2 singles where Aimee Groeneweg defeated Mallory 8-4.
Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs were suffocated by the Lynx on the road after not winning more than four games in any of the nine matches.
Boys tennis
South Hardin 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Tigers cruised past the Bulldogs at home. With each side only having four players on the roster, the dual was cut to four singles and one doubles match.