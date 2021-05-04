Area roundup: Mason City boys soccer shuts out GHV on the road

The Mason City boys soccer team took care of business on Monday night.
The Mohawks traveled to take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and came away with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Cardinals.
Jacob Wolf stood out for Mason City. He scored two of the four team goals, while Ren Heimer and Jacob Carrera each scored one. Carson Siemons was the man in front of the net who didn't allow a goal.
"Jahmen Zimmerman and Lucas Benitez were steady as center backs all night and Carson Siemons was spectacular in goal," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Ren Heimer and Jacob Wolf worked well together. It was a fun night of soccer for MCHS."
The Mohawks moved to 3-7 on the year with the win.
Boys soccer
Hudson 3, Clear Lake 2: The Clear Lake boys soccer team hosted Hudson on Monday night, but couldn't come out with a victory. The Pirates beat the Lions, 3-2, to escape with the win.
Both teams scored two goals in the opening period, but Hudson was able to earn the lone goal of the second to win. Travaughn Luyobya and Andrew Korenberg were the goal-scorers for the Lions.
The Lions dropped to 4-5 and will play at Humboldt on Thursday night.
Iowa Falls-Alden 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Iowa Falls-Alden had no trouble dealing with the Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys soccer team on Monday night, shutting out the Bulldogs, who fell to 2-4 on the season.
Boys golf
Newman Catholic wins at home meet
The Newman Catholic boys golf team hosted West Fork and North Butler at Highland Park Golf Course on Monday night. The Knights earned their second win of the season, shooting a team score of 171.
Behind Newman Catholic was North Butler with a 183 and West Fork with a 185.
"I think it was pretty average for us right now," Newman Catholic coach Scott Ball said. "We're kind of in this funk for us as a team and I think some individuals are in a funk. We've just got to get back on track."
North Butler's Mitchell Staudt and Newman Catholic's Bennett Suntken both shot a 41, but Staudt earned medalist honors after handicap. Newman Catholic's Tim Castle and Nash Holmgaard and West Fork's Nate Atkins all shot a 42 to tie for third place.
The third place finish marks the end of a three-meet team winning streak for the Warhawks.
Sam Wood leads GHV at Belmond-Klemme
Three teams met at Belmond-Klemme and had one of the tightest contested team races of the spring on Tuesday night. Only two strokes separated the three team scores in the standings.
Belmond-Klemme earned the win with a 194, while Bishop Garrigan placed second (195) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed third (196).
GHV's Sam Wood was the top finisher for the Cardinals. His nine-hole round of 41 led his squad. Braden Renner (49), Brody Frayne (50) and Eric Heitland (55) were the next three scores recorded for GHV.
Northwood-Kensett wins at Central Springs
Central Springs hosted three other schools on Monday night, but it was Northwood-Kensett who came away with the win. The Vikings shot a team score of 190 to beat out Central Springs (192), Nashua-Plainfield (202) and Riceville (275).
Central Springs' Carter Frum scored a 45 to medal for the Panthers. Central Springs' Edric Coleman and Northwood-Kensett's Mason Thofson both shot a 46 to tie for second. Kael Julseth and Drew Wilder each shot a 47 for the Vikings.
Forest City earns win at Eagle Grove
The Forest City boys golf team earned another team win on Monday night at Eagle Grove. The Indians played solid, scoring a 186 to beat out Eagle Grove (211) and West Hancock (213).
Jack Harms earned medalist honors for the Indians with a nine-hole score of 44. Forest City's Ethan Johnson and West Hancock's Isaac Gobeli weren't far behind, both scoring a 46.
Girls golf
Newman Catholic wins in Mason City
The Newman Catholic girls golf team earned its second team win of the season with a win at the Mason City Country Club on Monday night. The Knights scored a 203 to beat out North Butler (210) and West Fork (260).
Ellie Determan was the runner-up of the meet with her score of 49 for the Knights. Newman Catholic's Jayce and Emma Weiner both shot 50 to tie for third. The Warhawks were led by Hailey McCoy-Munger, who shot a 61.
Davidson medals, Central Springs wins
Central Springs beat out Northwood-Kensett on Monday night at Pioneer Town and Country Club. The Panthers shot a 228, which was better than the Vikings' 257.
Northwood-Kensett's Emma Davidson earned the medal for the night with her 48. Central Springs had the next three best scores, with Kiley Hanft (52), Cooper Klaahsen (56) and Liz Hamand (57). Riceville's Morgan Drilling also shot a 57.
Bishop Garrigan beats out GHV
Bishop Garrigan beat out Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Monday night. The Golden Bears carded a final team score of 186 to beat out the Cardinals (215). The top scorer for GHV was Rylee Frayne, who finished fourth overall in the dual meet.
Rebecca DeLong wins at New Hampton
Clear Lake's Rebecca DeLong was the top player of the night at New Hampton's triangular meet. However, the home Chickasaws earned the team win with a 190, which was three strokes better than the Lions' 193.
Rebecca DeLong's nine-hole score of 39 won the meet. Meghan DeLong came in third place on the leaderboard with her 45. Charles City's Brinn Lahr came in fifth with a 48.
Girls tennis
St. Edmond beats Clear Lake
The Clear Lake girls tennis team hosted St. Edmond on Monday night, but the Lions couldn't get much going against the talented Gaels. The visitors beat the home Lions, 8-1.
Clear Lake dropped all three of its doubles matches. The lone singles match win came from Kaley Meyer, who earned an 8-3 win in her match.
Boys track
Clear Lake wins fifth straight meet
The Clear Lake boys track team has been nearly untouchable for the past couple weeks.
The Lions traveled to Garner and earned their fifth straight team victory on Monday night. The squad earned six event wins and scored 148 points to beat out seven other teams.
Jagger Schmitt started the Lions off with a win in the long jump, leaping 19 feet, 1 inch. He was also on the winning 4x100 team, along with Tyres Green-Harrington, Tanner Reimann and Austin Warnke. Their time of 44.79 won the event.
Green-Harrington also won the open 100-meter dash in 12.11 seconds. Tyson Cooley won the 110 hurdles in 16.05, while Justin Wright ran the 3,200-meter in 10:48.12 to win that event.
Clear Lake also earned a win in the shuttle hurdle relay event. The team of Cooley, Zeke Nelson, PJ Feuerbach and Jack Crane finished in a time of 1:04.43.
Head coach Troy Tysdahl was proud of his boys, but wanted to highlight assistant coaches Tim Dodge, Tyler Havens, Doug Gaughan, Vernon Johnson, Tony Brownlee and AJ Feuerbach for the roles they played in the recent success.
"This is quite the accomplishment and wouldn't be possible without the incredible assistant coaches that we have on staff," Tysdahl said. "These coaches make up the best staff in the state."
Remaining results from Garner boys meet
Forest City came in second place at the Don Hoppel Co-ed Relays in Garner. The Indians scored 103 points. Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed fourth with 74 points, Osage placed fifth with 60.5 points and GHV finished sixth with 49 points. Northwood-Kensett and Newman Catholic rounded out the teams in seventh and eighth place.
The Indians earned four event wins. The distance medley team ran a 3:49.24 to win, while Vinton Feldman ran a 55.93 to win the open 400. Kaden Hagy won the shotput with a throw of 48-07, while Michael Olson won the high jump with a leap of 6-00 to round out the wins.
The 4x800 team of Jordan Severs, Benji Sauke, Mario De Le Cruz and Zayden Erdman ran a time of 1:55.18 to earn the only win for the HDC Bulldogs.
Ben Miller scored a second place finish in the high jump (5-08) and Hossyn Dalager placed second in the open 400 (56.39) to lead the Green Devils. Jake Hejlik won the open mile in a time of 5:02.16 to score the only win for GHV. Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment won the 400-meter hurdles in 59.57 to lead the Vikings.
St. Ansgar wins Cowpath Relays
The St. Ansgar boys track and field team traveled to Nashua for the Cowpath Relays on Monday night and left victorious. The Saints beat out five other teams, scoring 175.25 points in the win. Rockford finished in sixth with 27 points. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for events.
Girls track
Osage wins at Don Hoppel Relays
The Osage girls track team dominated the field at Garner on Monday night.
The Green Devils earned 12 event wins and scored 188 points, which was 70 points better than second place finisher Forest City, to beat out seven other teams.
Meredith Street continued her blazing fast times by winning the open 100 (12.9), open 200 (26.81) and open 400 (59.66). Paige Kisley was also solid, winning the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:12.24 and the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16 seconds flat.
Other individual event winners for the Green Devils include Addyson Grimm in the open 800 (2:27.05), Katelyn Johnston in the 3,000-meter run (11:28.31) and Joy Levendusky in the shot put (29-07).
The Green Devils earned four relay wins to round out their night. The sprint medley team (1:56.75), shuttle hurdle relay team (1:11.39), 4x800 relay team (11:07.75) and 4x400 relay team (4:21.58) were the winners.
Remaining results from Garner girls meet
Forest City was the next best finisher at Garner on Monday night. The Indians scored 118 points to place second and beat out third place finisher Northwood-Kensett by 50 points.
The Vikings scored 68 points to place third, Newman Catholic scored 52 points to place fifth, GHV scored 40 points to place sixth, Clear Lake scored 34 points to place seventh and HDC placed eighth with 19 points.
The Indians scored five events wins in their second place finish. Lili Nelson won the open 1,500 in 5:18.63, while Sophia Holland won the high jump with a leap of 5-00. The 4x100 team (53.24), 4x200 team (1:52.49) and distance medley team (4:44.89) all earned wins for Forest City.
The other area winner at Garner was Clear Lake's Makella Jacobs, who earned a win in the long jump with her jump of 13-10.75.
St. Ansgar wins in Nashua
Like the boys team, the St. Ansgar girls team was also successful on Monday night. The Saints scored 193 points to beat second place-finishing Nashua-Plainfield by 29 points. The win is the fourth of the year for the Saints. There were no remaining stats after the top two teams available on VarsityBound.
