Area roundup: Mason City boys soccer shuts out GHV on the road

The Mason City boys soccer team took care of business on Monday night.

The Mohawks traveled to take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and came away with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Cardinals.

Jacob Wolf stood out for Mason City. He scored two of the four team goals, while Ren Heimer and Jacob Carrera each scored one. Carson Siemons was the man in front of the net who didn't allow a goal.

"Jahmen Zimmerman and Lucas Benitez were steady as center backs all night and Carson Siemons was spectacular in goal," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Ren Heimer and Jacob Wolf worked well together. It was a fun night of soccer for MCHS."

The Mohawks moved to 3-7 on the year with the win.

Boys soccer

Hudson 3, Clear Lake 2: The Clear Lake boys soccer team hosted Hudson on Monday night, but couldn't come out with a victory. The Pirates beat the Lions, 3-2, to escape with the win.

Both teams scored two goals in the opening period, but Hudson was able to earn the lone goal of the second to win. Travaughn Luyobya and Andrew Korenberg were the goal-scorers for the Lions.