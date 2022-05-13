Area Roundup: Mason City boys, girls auto qualify 11 combined events for state meet

Mason City's boys track and field team let their workhorses lead the way and sprinkled in some stacked relays. The River Hawks girls program had very little surprises with their top events.

Thursday night at Fort Dodge High School proved to be a successful night for Mason City.

Its boys team automatically qualified in eight events for next week's Class 4A state meet and piled up 126 points to finish third in the team race while the girls sent through three events to Drake Stadium and totaled 65 points for sixth place.

Kale Hobart will be in four events on the Blue Oval as he won the 110 high hurdles, placed second in the 400 low hurdles and was on two winning relays. He, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis and Darian Davis won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1 minute, 1.21 seconds.

And the 1,600-meter relay, a champion at the Drake Relays, with Hobart, Fingalsen, Tyler and Ra'Shaun Wynter blitzed the field in 3:26.44. Fingalsen and Tyler teamed with with Johnson and Davis to triumph in the sprint medley relay in 1:36.12.

Jalen Wynter placed second in the 200-meter dash and ran on the runner-up 800 relay that qualifies for state. Fingalsen was second in the open 400 in a time just over 50 seconds.

Rosa Monarch will be in all three automatic events next week as she led off the second place sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays. The junior also placed second in the 100 hurdles in 16.66 seconds.

State Qualifying Track and Field

Class 3A in Gilbert: Hampton-Dumont-CAL's track and field programs each finished fifth at the state qualifier with the boys racking up 71.5 points to clip three different teams by one point for a top-five finish and the girls totaling 74 points.

The Bulldogs had three automatic state qualifiers on the boys side, two of them in the fastest relays. The 400 and 800 foursome of Tate Murray, Tate Schmitt, Gavin Meader and Tony Valenzuela ran 1 minute, 31.84 seconds to win the 4x200 while they placed second in 43.96 seconds to place runner-up.

Schmitt, a senior, cleared the high jump bar at 6-feet even to place second and head to state.

Meanwhile, HD-CAL's top thrower on the girls side Charlee Morton claimed a title in the discus with a heave of 131-04. That mark was nearly seven feet clear of the runner-up.

Abigail Drier ran under 18 seconds in the 100 hurdles to place second and advance to the state meet next week in Des Moines.

Class 3A in Decorah: Charles City's Ian Collins and Josiah Cunnings tripled up on automatic qualifiers for the state meet while Keely Collins was a double qualifier on Thursday night. The Comets boys placed fourth in the team race with 100 points while their girls piled up 64 to finish seventh.

Ian Collins and Cunnings went 1-2 in the jumping events to head to Des Moines together. Collins cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, 8 inches while both leaped over 22 feet in the long jump.

Ian Collins anchored the winning 1,600-meter relay with three other seniors and Cunnings was on the runner-up 400 relay that ran 43.85 seconds to break a 46-year old school record.

Meanwhile, Keely Collins leaped 5-4 to win the high jump and finished runner-up in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.83 seconds. Lydia Staudt, after just missing the Drake Relays in the long jump, will make her second straight state appearance in the event as she had a best jump of 17-00.50.

Class 1A in Northwood: St. Ansgar swept the team titles at Northwood-Kensett High School as the boys racked up 128 points and the girls ended with 100, clipping Bishop Garrigan by three.

It was another ho-hum day for Saints senior Riley Witt. He was on cruise control for his three wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and also anchored the distance medley relay with the Joey Beyer, Dylan Brumm and Bradley Hackenmiller to a victory in 3 minutes, 39.78 seconds.

Hackenmiller also anchored St. Ansgar to a victory and automatic state berth in the 800 and sprint medley relays. Jex Schutjer won the shot put with a throw of 46-11.25.

West Hancock automatically sent through two events, both of them relays, to the state meet next week. Jaxen Peterson, Evan Ford, David Smith and Kellen Smith ran 45.81 seconds in the 400 relay to clip St. Ansgar by .1 at the line.

Petersen, Ford and Kellen Smith joined with Braden Walk to win the 1,600 relay in 3:34.58.

Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment will head to Drake Stadium in both individual hurdle events, Thomas Block will go in the open 400 and its 3,200-meter relay also won to give it four events next week. Plus, Wyatt Willand will go four a wheelchair sweep in the 100, 200, 400 and 800.

For the girls, St. Ansgar had an automatic state qualifier in Natalie Bork with a time of 2:35.34 in the open 800 while its distance medley relay foursome shaved six seconds off their seeded time to win.

Northwood-Kensett's Megan Ocel won the 3,000 in 12:42.22 as the only other area automatic qualifier. Two of the faster girls in the race, North Iowa's Miriam Beenken and Newman's Maggie McBride, did not finish.

Girls Soccer

Clear Lake 6, Belmond-Klemme 0: Spurred by three goals in each half, the Lions ended their short two-match skid as they pummeled the Broncos in a North Central Conference matchup.

No stats for Clear Lake (7-5, 4-4 NCC) were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Humboldt 0: The Cardinals won their sixth consecutive match as they put on a defensive clinic in their North Central Conference win over the Wildcats on Thursday.

It marks the second straight 1-0 shutout win for GHV (10-2, 9-2 NCC) and fourth clean sheet from senior keeper Chloe Frank in its last five matches. None of its stats were published online.

Boys Soccer

North Fayette Valley 6, Mason City 1: Ranked in the top-10 in Class 1A, the TigerHawks flexed their muscles against a higher classification opponent and romped the River Hawks on Thursday night.

It took three goals from North Fayette Valley in the opening half to grab control and it piled on three more in the final 40 minutes to coast to victory.

Mason City (2-14) had freshman Jose Obregon find the back of the net in the first half. Carson Siemons recorded seven saves in goal.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Denver 1: The Bulldogs snared an early 2-0 lead and made it stick with defensive stops as they earned a non-conference triumph over the Cyclones on Thursday night.

No stats for HD-CAL (7-7) were published online.

Clear Lake 4, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Lions ended their three-match losing streak with three first half goals en route to a North Central Conference shutout victory over the Broncos.

Andrew Korenberg notched a pair of goals for Clear Lake (5-7, 3-7 NCC) while its leading goal scorers Kinnick Clabaugh and Travaughn Luyobya each found the back of the net once.

The four goals is a new season-high for the Lions.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.