Area Roundup: Mason City bowling teams drop season openers

Mason City's girls and boys bowling teams hit the lanes for their season openers against Waukee.

Despite keeping the games close, both teams ended up on the losing end.

The Mason City girls lost by 55 pins – 2,511 to 2,457 – while the boys fell to the Warriors 2,669-2,464.

Four of the six girl bowlers fired two-game series above 330. Senior Ava Hoard rolled a 363, while Lainna Duncan rolled a 343 and captain Hailee Wendel fired in a 338.

For the boys, Joey Uker and John Brandt each bowled a two-game series of 428. Uker had the highest game with a 269.

Girls basketball

Northwood-Kensett 43, North Iowa 32: The Vikings picked up their first win of the season, using a first half flurry to dispatch the Bison at home.

Outscoring North Iowa (0-1) 25-9 in the opening 16 minutes pushed Northwood-Kensett (1-0) to a comfortable lead. The Bison attempted a late surge in the second half, but the deficit was too big to overcome.

Vikings sophomore Ella Leonard led them in points with nine, grabbing five rebounds and snaring six steals. They finished with 20 steals as a team. Three other players chipped in six points.

Riceville 65, New Hampton 51: The Wildcats started their season with a win over the Chickasaws as the former outscored the latter in three of the four quarters.

Behind a 21-13 second quarter, Riceville (1-0) went up double digits and cruised from there. None of its stats were published online.

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48: A fourth quarter comeback didn't happen for the Bulldogs as the Falcons prevailed in the season opener.

A-P (1-0) outscored HD-CAL (0-1) 14-8 in the first quarter and that was the difference in the contest. No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

