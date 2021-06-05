Area Roundup: Mason City baseball pulls off stunning comeback against ranked 1A foe

Down, but not out.
Mason City stared at an 11-0 deficit to Class 1A No. 6 South Winneshiek on the baseball diamond Friday night. How did the Mohawks respond?
With a road comeback for the ages.
They started their rally with seven runs in the fourth then they tied the game at 11 with four in the sixth and took the lead with four more in the seventh to complete the comeback and defeat the Warriors 15-11 at South Winneshiek High School.
"The toughness and resiliency our kids showed tonight was impressive. They never stopped believing," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said.
Only seven hits were recorded in the Mohawks lineup, and they finished with the same amount of errors.
Three of the hits were home runs and two others went for extra bases. Alex Gold deposited a grand slam, Kellar Malek had a three-run shot and Nick Holien also went deep.
Carter Thomas had two RBI's and earned the win in relief, throwing four innings with six strikeouts. Only three South Winneshiek batters reached base via a walk.
Baseball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 5: It was a back and forth opening frame then the Bulldogs plated 11 runs over the course of three innings to defeat the Gaels at home in five innings.
It was a 4-3 lead for Hampton-Dumont after one. St. Edmond tied it at four with a run in the second then the former started scoring and the latter couldn't keep up.
The Bulldogs put up four in the third, an additional two in the fourth and finalized the run-rule triumph with five in the fifth. Their leadoff hitter Marco Guerrero drove in three runs on three hits.
Three other Hampton-Dumont batters recorded two RBI's.
Humboldt 18, Clear Lake 3: After the Lions scored the first three runs of the night, the Wildcats plated 18 unanswered to earn a blow out victory.
No stats were published online for Clear Lake.
Charles City 5-5, Oelwein 2-1: A methodical approach at the plate, nine hits in each game, provided the Comets a Northeast Conference doubleheader sweep over the Huskies.
Brennan Schmidt, the No. 9 hitter in the Charles City lineup, had three total hits and an RBI in each contest. Kaden Berry had two hits and drove in two in the nightcap while five different players drove in a run in the opener.
The trifecta of Kayden Blunt, Logan Carey and Schmidt allowed four total hits over 14 innings on the mound. Carey and Blunt took wins in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. Schmidt earned the save in the first game.
Central Springs 13, Rockford 7: The Panthers teed off on the Warriors with nine runs in the fourth to rally from a 6-0 deficit and triumph at home.
Eight of the nine Central Springs batters notched at least two hits. Jayce Prymer drove in a trifecta of runs while four other of its hitters drove in at least two runs.
Rockford was paced by a three RBI night from Brooks Hoffman and two from Will Bushbaum. Those two plus Zach Ott each had two hits.
Newman Catholic 4, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Class 1A No. 4 Knights plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth plus added an insurance run in the sixth to edge past the Vikings and move to 9-0.
No offensive stats were published online. Junior Matthew Henrich threw a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 11 Northwood-Kensett batters.
West Fork 3, St. Ansgar 1: After starting the year 1-4, the Warhawks have won two straight with the latest being a Top of Iowa East conference game against the Saints.
Kayden Ames drove in two runs on two hits while Kellen Cameron registered three hits and the other RBI. Carter Meints also finished with two hits. Riley Peterson struck out five in a complete game to earn the win on the mound.
Drew Powers scored the lone run for St. Ansgar.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8, Lake Mills 2: The Cardinals have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Forest City and the Bulldogs were their latest victim.
No stats were published online.
Forest City 20, West Hancock 2: Fourteen runs in the fourth inning blew the game out of the waters as the Indians responded emphatically after getting swept by Class 2A No. 5 Roland-Story.
No. 9 hitter Brock Moore finished his day by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and drove in a team-high six runs. Reese Moore roped a double that plated three while Truman Knudston also had three RBI's plus a home run.
Forest City clubbed 14 hits and drove in 18 runs to move to 5-3 on the year. West Hancock was led by two hits and both RBI's from Cayson Barnes.
Softball
Charles City 1-1 after first day of NFV Tourney: To kick off the North Fayette Valley tournament, the Class 4A No. 12 Comets responded from a close loss with a blow out victory.
Independence used two runs in the seventh to edge Charles City 4-1 but the latter proceeded to man-handle MFL Mar Mac 17-0 in four innings in the second game.
Kiki Connell registered three hits and was one of three Comets batters to drive in two runs against the Bulldogs. Ashlyn Hoeft and Ava Ellis each had two hits. Connell scored the lone run in the loss to the Mustangs.
Central Springs suffers first two losses of season: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers quest for an undefeated season will not happen as they dropped games to Gilbert and Ballard in the first day of a tournament held at North Polk High School.
All was not lost as Central Springs faced its first ranked foe of the season, Class 4A No. 8 North Polk, and took a 6-5 victory. Eight different Panthers had a hit while Carly Ryan drove in two runs.
It was a 7-3 setback to Gilbert and 11-3 loss to Ballard. Central Springs allowed eight runs in the third inning against the Bombers and four runs in the first against the Tigers.
Osage back to .500 threshold: The Green Devils woke up bright and early for the first day of the North Fayette Valley tournament and earned two victories, defeating Maquoketa Valley 6-0 then followed up with a 12-9 victory a couple hours later over Kee.
Leah and Emma Grimm each had two hits and two RBI's in the first game over the Wildcats. Summer Collins also notched a pair of hits in the shutout. Osage's big inning was a three-run fifth.
It was a wild game versus the Kee Hawks as the Green Devils plated six runs in the third that proved to be the difference. Ashley Halbach and Emma Grimm drove in three runs apiece; Sydney Muller had three hits and four other Osage hitters had two.
Halbach and Mari Fox earned wins in the circle.
Riceville 6, Janesville 2: In a battle of Wildcats, it was Riceville that won its fifth straight game, this one was an Iowa Star North victory over Janesville.
A 1-1 tie was broken by Riceville with two runs in the fourth and an additional three runs in the fifth. Josie Gansen had two hits and an RBI at the dish; Abby Retterath drove in the other RBI.
Morgan Fair picked up her sixth win of the season in the circle, striking out three.
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6: After being tied at six and having multiple chances, the Gaels broke through with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to spur past the Bulldogs.
Hampton-Dumont erased a 6-0 deficit after the first inning with three in the bottom half of the opening inning, two more in the second and the game-tying run in the third.
When St. Edmond brought in Kaili Henning from third base into the circle in the third, Hampton-Dumont had just one hit and struck out nine times. The Bulldogs had four players notch two hits and Kylee Whipple drove in two.
Newman Catholic 11, Northwood-Kensett 1: The winning streak for the Class 1A No. 9 Knights was pushed to seven after a run-rule triumph over the Vikings.
Two runs apiece were scored in the first three innings then Newman Catholic plated five in the fourth. Northwood-Kensett didn't score in the fifth, ending it early.
Faith Wadle drove in two on a pair of SAC bunts. Leah Martinez and Ellie Determan also drove in two runs. Emma Weiner, Determan and Alyse Ball all notched two hits.
Madi Elwood struck out five to earn the win in the circle. No Northwood-Kensett stats were published online. Its lone run was in the third inning.
St. Ansgar 2, West Fork 1: It took the last inning and an extra run, but the Saints earned a walk-off Top of Iowa East win over the Warhawks at home.
Taylor Hanna drove in the game-tying run in the seventh with an RBI double then Hali Anderson roped a double that plated the game-winning run.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18, Lake Mills 11: A tussle between two Top of Iowa West opponents was broken apart by a big third inning from the Cardinals to push their win streak to three.
It was a 4-4 ballgame until GHV plated seven runs in the top of the third and that proved to be enough. It added four more runs in the fourth and fifth frames and three more in the seventh.
The Bulldogs were led by a five-hit, five RBI performance from sophomore centerfielder Finley Rogstad. They had six errors defensively and only five of the 18 runs allowed were earned.
No Cardinals stats were published online.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.