Area Roundup: Mason City baseball pulls off stunning comeback against ranked 1A foe

They edged Independence 4-1 then man-handled MFL-Mar-Mac 17-0 to kick off the North Fayette Valley tournament with two wins.

Central Springs suffers first two losses of season: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers quest for an undefeated season will not happen as they dropped games to Gilbert and Ballard in the first day of a tournament held at North Polk High School.

All was not lost as Central Springs faced its first ranked foe of the season, Class 4A No. 8 North Polk, and took a 6-5 victory. Eight different Panthers had a hit while Carly Ryan drove in two runs.

It was a 7-3 setback to Gilbert and 11-3 loss to Ballard. Central Springs allowed eight runs in the third inning against the Bombers and four runs in the first against the Tigers.

Osage back to .500 threshold: The Green Devils woke up bright and early for the first day of the North Fayette Valley tournament and earned two victories, defeating Maquoketa Valley 6-0 then followed up with a 12-9 victory a couple hours later over Kee.

Leah and Emma Grimm each had two hits and two RBI's in the first game over the Wildcats. Summer Collins also notched a pair of hits in the shutout. Osage's big inning was a three-run fifth.