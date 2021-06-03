Area Roundup: Mason City baseball earns split against Valley

Over the last few years, Mason City's baseball team has gotten the upper hand on West Des Moines Valley, one of the premiere Des Moines suburban schools in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.
While the Mohawks didn't walk away with a significant edge on Wednesday night, they did snare their first win against a CIML opponent of the season.
Ignited by a complete game six-hitter from Alex Gold and timely offense, Mason City took the opener of the doubleheader 4-1 before the Tigers responded with a 10-0 victory in the nightcap to salvage a split.
Since Valley won 13 straight contests spanning six years, the Mohawks have left on the winning side of the scoreboard six of the last eight meetings.
The eight strikeouts from Gold matched the total he had in his first start. His lone run allowed was in the bottom of the second as he collected his first win of the season.
Gold, a senior, also notched three hits at the plate with an RBI. Carter Thomas smashed two hit while Jake Gold and Kellar Malek each drove in a run.
A 1-1 tie was broken by the Mohawks (3-5) with two runs in the third and an insurance run was added in the seventh.
In Game 2, Valley broke through with six in the second and added two in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by the run rule. Mason City's Cooper Weimann had the lone two hits.
(Editor's note: The games that do not have stats or other information is due to technical difficulties connecting to VarsityBound. We apologize for the inconvenience.)
Don Bosco 14-15, Riceville 0-0: The Class 1A No. 3 Dons made it look too easy against the Wildcats, sweeping them in an Iowa Star North doubleheader by run-rule in both the opener and nightcap.
No Riceville stats were published online.
Riceville 9, Dunkerton 5: On Monday, the Wildcats scored in all but one inning to defeat the Raiders on the road.
Senior Watson Fair smashed three singles in five plate appearances to pace an 11-hit game for Riceville. Anthony Houser and Isaiah Hill each drove in two runs.
Webster City 6, Clear Lake 3: Three runs to tie the game in the sixth and three more in the seventh paved the way for the Lynx to remain unbeaten and stave off the Lions.
No Clear Lake stats were published online. It scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Other North Iowa scores:
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Newman Catholic 4, Rockford 3
Osage 7, North Butler 5
Central Springs 6, West Fork 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Bishop Garrigan 5
Lake Mills 14, Eagle Grove 0
North Iowa 3, West Hancock 1
Roland-Story 10-13, Forest City 0-3
Riceville 8-14, Don Bosco 6-4: The Wildcats swept the Dons in an Iowa Star North conference twinbill to move to 5-1 on the season. Riceville scored multiple runs in the second, fourth and seventh inning to claim the nightcap.
It used three runs in the first and fourth frames to grab hold of the lead and despite Don Bosco scoring four in the fifth, Riceville never wavered.
Calle Fair and Emily Johnson each went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs in Game 1; Fair roped two more hits and RBIs in Game 2 while Josie Gansen went 2-for-5 at the dish.
Riceville 16, Dunkerton 3: On Monday, the Wildcats continued their winning ways with a lopsided win over the Raiders. They piled up 13 hits, 10 walks and 10 stolen bases and struck out just twice.
Sophomore Madison Mauser stole half of the bases for Riceville while Josie Gansen drove in five runs. Morgan Fair struck out eight to earn the win in the circle.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 4: Two runs apiece in the second, third and seventh innings paved the way for the Bulldogs to nab win No. 4 on the season over the Cadets.
No Hampton-Dumont stats were published online.
Webster City 12, Clear Lake 5: The Lions scored as many runs as they had errors in a North Center Conference loss to the Lynx.
Clear Lake was led offensively by two hits from Chelsey Holck. It scored all of its runs in the fourth inning.
Other North Iowa scores:
Charles City 10, Cedar Falls 8
St. Ansgar 8, Nashua-Plainfield 5
Newman Catholic 16, Rockford 0
Central Springs 11, West Fork 3
Lake Mills 15, Eagle Grove 12
Girls state tennis
Class 1A
Osage's Victoria Schwarting got more than she bargained for at Byrnes Park in Waterloo, playing her opening match against Boone's Morgan Kathman two-plus hours before eventually triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to earn her first career state tournament victory.
That turned out to be her only win as the senior lost her next two matches, both in straight sets.
Schwarting fell to top-seeded Sasha Hyacinth of Waterloo Columbus 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, sending her to the consolation bracket. She met Creston's Maddie Frey where she lost 6-0, 6-2 to end her tournament.
Frey halted a potential fourth meeting between Schwarting and Charles City's Kayla Kellogg by winning 6-0, 6-0 to end Kellogg's week. The Comets senior was defeated by second-seeded Miyako Coffey 6-2, 6-0 in the opening match.
Class 2A
Mason City's tandem of senior Tiegan Barkema and freshman Celine Matthews had a whale of a tournament, but ran into a buzzsaw from Dowling Catholic.
An eerie similar buzzsaw.
Their first loss came from the top-seeded and No. 1 doubles team of the Maroons Ava Petersen and Mackenzie Klein 6-1, 6-0 to immedialey send them to the backside of the bracket.
Their tournament-ending setback was to Dowling's No. 2 doubles team featuring Isa Valverde and Ella Spanovic by the same score of 6-1, 6-0. Yet, Barkema and Matthews have a strong case for the most thrilling match at the Hawkeye Tennis Complex in Iowa City.
It took three sets and a super tiebreaker, but Barkema and Matthews triumphed in a thriller over Dubuque Senior's duo of Natalie Kiser and Maddie Smapson-Brown 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-3) as the lone tournament win of their day.
Girls postseason soccer
Cedar Falls 3, Mason City 0: The Tigers scored two in the second half to pull away from the Mohawks in a Class 3A regional semifinal at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
It ends Mason City's season at 9-10 under first-year head coach Shannon Dykstra. It returns its top-2 goal scorers in freshmen Reggi Spotts and Claudia Sewell, but will lose a solid amount of seniors including its goalkeeper.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.