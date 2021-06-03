Area Roundup: Mason City baseball earns split against Valley

Over the last few years, Mason City's baseball team has gotten the upper hand on West Des Moines Valley, one of the premiere Des Moines suburban schools in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

While the Mohawks didn't walk away with a significant edge on Wednesday night, they did snare their first win against a CIML opponent of the season.

Ignited by a complete game six-hitter from Alex Gold and timely offense, Mason City took the opener of the doubleheader 4-1 before the Tigers responded with a 10-0 victory in the nightcap to salvage a split.

Since Valley won 13 straight contests spanning six years, the Mohawks have left on the winning side of the scoreboard six of the last eight meetings.

The eight strikeouts from Gold matched the total he had in his first start. His lone run allowed was in the bottom of the second as he collected his first win of the season.

Gold, a senior, also notched three hits at the plate with an RBI. Carter Thomas smashed two hit while Jake Gold and Kellar Malek each drove in a run.

A 1-1 tie was broken by the Mohawks (3-5) with two runs in the third and an insurance run was added in the seventh.