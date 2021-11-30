Area Roundup: Lyman's big day powers Rockford to season-opening win

One game into the season and Kolton Lyman lit up the scoreboard on Monday night.

Lyman, a senior, poured in 31 points on 10 field goals and nine free throws to ignite Rockford past Clarksville 70-49 for a season-opening road triumph.

Over the last two seasons of playing significant varsity minutes for the Warriors, Lyman has been the team's third highest scorer. He elevated himself in the first game of the winter.

Lyman also grabbed 11 rebounds and canned a pair of 3-pointers. A 17-5 third quarter scoring margin pushed Rockford to the victory. Landen Arends also notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.

The Warriors combatted 25 turnovers with 21 assists.

Boys basketball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, AGWSR 31: The Bulldogs put together a three-quarter dominant stretch to blast the Cougars in their season opener at home.

It was a 21-11 lead for HD-CAL after the opening quarter. That lead ballooned to 17 at the half, 26 after three and the final differential was 29.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Girls basketball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, AGWSR 32: Fueled by a 30-point first half, the Bulldogs garnered their first win of the season by dispatching the Cougars at home on Monday.

HD-CAL (1-1) had a stifling defense that didn't allow a double digit quarter by AGWSR until the fourth. No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Clarksville 56, Rockford 25: It was a rough night for the Warriors as their shots didn't fall and the turnovers mounted up in a season-opening loss to the Indians on the road.

Rockford made just eight field goals and seven out of 12 free throws. They had 29 turnovers to just three assists and seven steals. They were down by 26 by halftime and couldn't reach double figures in any quarter.

Chloe Rooney paced the Warriors with eight points and was one of four players to grab at least four rebounds.

Independence 58, Charles City 33: Thirteen points in the first half put the Comets into a hole they couldn't dig out of as they dropped their second game of the season, this one to the Mustangs.

That 18-point halftime deficit Charles City (0-2) faced shrunk to 17 entering the fourth, but it was not enough. No stats were published online.

Bowling

Mason City girls blowout Roughriders, boys lose close: Ignited by three bowlers with two-game totals above 300, Mason City's girls bowling team ran past Des Moines Roosevelt 2,304-1,657 at Air Lanes Bowling Center.

Senior Ava Hoard bowled a 172 in the first game, followed with a 149 to have the highest two-game total for Mason City at 321. Nathalie Angel rolled a 317 and Hailee Wendel bowled a 313.

On the boys side, Mason City dropped another close one. They fell by 52 pins to the Roughriders, the second straight dual they dropped by under 100 pins. John Brandt had the highest game total at 224 and the best two-game total of 393 for Mason City.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

