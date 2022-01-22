Area Roundup: Lions thwart Wildcats perfect season, create chaos in NCC boys race

What seemed like a two-team race for the North Central Conference boys basketball title might now be a three-team race.

You can thank Clear Lake for that.

The Lions, who were ranked in the Associated Press Class 3A poll at the start of the season, played like they were as they pieced together a defensive performance to remember in their 55-50 upset over third-ranked Humboldt at home.

It avenges the previous setback of 10 points Clear Lake (9-3) had earlier in the season to the Wildcats. It sits two games back in the loss column behind Humboldt and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

All-state guard Carson Toebe dropped 33 points to lead the Lions offense. Travaughn Luyobya and Thomas Meyer scored 10 points apiece.

Clear Lake led by nine at the half and double digits with a quarter to go. Humboldt scored 22 points in the final frame, but the Lions fended off the rally.

Boys basketball

Ankeny Centennial 89, Mason City 82 (2OT): Mason City put on its rally hats with a fourth quarter comeback, then it forced a second overtime period, but the Jaguars had too much in the second OT period to leave with a CIML victory.

Mason City (3-11) trailed by seven at the half, then slowly chipped away at the lead to send it into OT. Each team scored six points to continue the game, then Centennial outscored Mason City 17-10 to hang on.

Corey Miner erupted for a game-high 38 points to keep Mason City in it. Malakai Johnson-Bassey chipped in 10 points while four players scored at least six points.

Charles City 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 49: The Comets outscored the Go-Hawks 14-2 in the third quarter and that margin was enough for them to hold on to earn a Northeast Iowa Conference victory.

Charles City scored 32 points in the second half. It was led by Chase Low dropping a team-high 23 points while Jose Hernandez chipped in 15 and Jack Hanson contributed 12 points.

Lake Mills 74, Osage 54: In a game between teams that are in solo first or tied for first, it was the Class 1A No. 5 Bulldogs that came out on top over the Green Devils.

Lake Mills (14-0) jumped out early, leading by 15 points after the opening quarter and maintained its stranglehold on the margin. It had four players in double figures, paced by 18 points apiece from Wyatt Helming and Bennett Berger.

Berger dished out 11 assists while Helming hauled in 11 rebounds. Denton Kingland and Seth Hermanson had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Osage (11-3) had its long winning streak snapped. Max Knudsen led its offense with 20 points and Nathan Havel recorded 16.

Dunkerton 78, Riceville 32: The Raiders were too much to handle for the Wildcats as the latter dropped an Iowa Star North contest on Friday night.

Riceville (6-9) trailed by six after the first quarter, then Dunkerton poured it on. The Raiders scored 47 points over the next two frames to lead by 36 with a quarter to go.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, St. Edmond 34: The Bulldogs outscored the Gaels 31-13 in the second half as they costed to a North Central Conference victory.

HD-CAL (6-6) won its second conference game of the season. It led by seven at the half, then extended it to 12 after three quarters and poured it on in the fourth with 19 points.

Cal Heeren led the Bulldogs with 20 points on eight field goals and Marco Guerrero recorded 17 points.

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 42: Fueled by 22 points in the second quarter, the Vikings made their eight-point deficit in the first quarter evaporate as they held on for a Top of Iowa East victory.

The lead for Northwood-Kensett (4-8) didn't reach double digits until the fourth quarter. Rockford (6-7) maintained distance, but went cold in the fourth seven points.

Vikings freshman Colby Eskildsen finished with a team-high 24 points. Jason Hanson posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Kooper Julseth chipped in 10 points.

No stats for the Warriors were published online.

North Butler 46, St. Ansgar 34: The Saints walked into the locker room tied with a top-half Bearcats team, but it couldn't leave with a victory as the latter earned a Top of Iowa East win over the former.

St. Ansgar (1-14) was down by one possession with a quarter to go, then it went cold from the field with a grand total of three points in the final eight minutes.

No stats for the Saints were published online.

Newman Catholic 73, West Fork 61: In a high-scoring affair, the Class 1A No. 10 Knights had just a bit more in the tank as they walked away with a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warhawks.

Each side scored at least 11 points in every quarter. No stats for Newman Catholic (12-1) or West Fork (4-9) were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Belmond-Klemme 27: The Cardinals outscored the Broncos 23-2 in the opening eight minutes and never let up as they earned a Top of Iowa West blowout win.

GHV (12-3) has won six in a row. It shot over 50 percent from the field and scored over at least 20 points in two quarters. It dished out 21 assists on 28 made field goals.

The Cardinals two posts Evan Sloan and Nathan Roberts each dropped a team-high 15 points while Drew Britson registered 11 points.

Forest City 55, North Iowa 49: The Indians won a nail-biter over the Bison to maintain their position for a top-half finish in the Top of Iowa West.

Forest City's lead never was by more than a possession until the final score. It won the contest by shooting 55 percent from the field to combat losing the rebounding battle and having four more turnovers.

Truman Knudtson posted a double-double for the Indians (8-7). He had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Carter Bruckhoff chipped in 13 points while Connor Sopko and Andrew Snyder recorded 10 points each.

West Hancock 49, North Union 47: The Eagles put on a fourth quarter comeback by outscoring the Warriors 13-7 to claim a Top of Iowa West victory.

North Union led by four after the third frame, then West Hancock (6-10) put up double digit points in a quarter for the third time. It shot 38 percent from the field and hauled down 32 rebounds.

Mitchell Smith and Rylan Barnes combined for 39 of the Eagles points.

Girls basketball

Ankeny Centennial 67, Mason City 17: Mason City had its lowest scoring output of the season as the 5A No. 4 Jaguars earned a CIML rout at home on Friday.

Mason City (6-9) made seven total field goals. It had less than double digit points in every quarter and was held to five points in the second half. Centennial raced ahead by 16 after the first period and kept rising the lead.

"We struggled in all areas and credit to Centennial for outstanding defense and excellent shooting throughout," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We must regroup and commit to each other that nights like tonight won’t happen again."

Jada Williams led Mason City with six points and four rebounds.

Riceville 53, Dunkerton 26: The Wildcats led from the first quarter on as they cruised past the Raiders on Friday to push their winning streak to six games.

Riceville (14-1) remains unbeaten against Iowa Star North opponents. It forced 17 steals on the defensive end to compliment a 37 percent shooting night.

O'Malley Fair paced the Wildcats with 17 points and Joy Beran recorded 14 points and hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.

Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 34: The Class 3A No. 12 Lions mixed in a 37 percent shooting night with a stout defensive performance as they clipped the Wildcats in a North Central Conference tussle.

Clear Lake (9-2) allowed just nine points in the first half and although Humboldt responded in the second half, the gap the Lions created was too much to overcome. They had at least 11 points in three of the four frames.

A trifecta of players finished in double figures for Clear Lake. Jaden Ainley led it with 13 points, Emily Theiss chipped in 12 and Xada Johnson recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54, St. Edmond 12: The Bulldogs maintained pace for a top-two finish in the North Central Conference with a blowout win over the Gaels.

HD-CAL shut out St. Edmond 20-0 in the opening frame then it gave up four points exactly in the next three quarters. The Bulldogs led by 29 at the half and 36 with a period to go.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Central Springs 44, Nashua-Plainfield 40: The Panthers edged the Huskies for the second time in 15 days as they maintained their pace for a top-half finish in the Top of Iowa East.

No stats for Central Springs (9-6) were published online. No score by quarters were published online either.

Osage 61, Lake Mills 45: Fueled by career highs from Claudia Aschenbrenner and Samanatha Brandau, the Green Devils cruised by the Bulldogs to increase the winning streak to nine games.

Aschenbrenner finished with a game-high 24 points while Brandau recorded a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double. Kaebre Sullivan finished with 11 rebounds for Osage (11-3).

The Green Devils shot 49 percent from the field. Lake Mills (4-11) led after the first quarter, but couldn't hold it. It was led offensively by 16 points from Taylor Vanek.

West Fork 58, Newman Catholic 40: The Warhawks remained perfect since coming back from the holiday break as they cruised past the Knights in a Top of Iowa East contest.

West Fork (11-3) led by nine after the opening quarter then extended the cushion to 16 at the half. Newman Catholic (3-11) scored 12 points in the final period, but it wasn't enough.

No stats for either team were published online.

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 26: Ignited by 22 points in the second quarter, the Vikings flipped a four-point deficit to a 12-point halftime advantage as they beat the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East contest.

That margin by Northwood-Kensett (5-8) was extended to 27 with a quarter to go. It shot 63 percent from the charity stripe and forced 38 turnovers. Chloe Costello paced the Vikings with 14 points and Madalynn Hanson finished with 10.

Rockford (1-12) scored 16 points in the last three frames and never led the rest of the way. Madison Ott paced its offense with eight points and eight rebounds.

St. Ansgar 51, North Butler 23: Some third quarter separation paved the way for the Saints to fend off the Bearcats and come away with a Top of Iowa East victory.

The lead for St. Ansgar (11-4) was nine at the half, then it outscored North Butler 18-7 in the third period to lead by 20 and the Saints shutout the Bearcats 8-0 in the final quarter.

Madison Hillman posted another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Aspen Falk chipped in 10 points for St. Ansgar.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46, Belmond-Klemme 43: The Cardinals, one day after putting together their best win of the season, had to fend off a late rally by the Broncos to claim a Top of Iowa West victory.

GHV (10-6) led by six at the half and eight after three quarters. Belmond-Klemme outscored the Cardinals 12-8 in the final quarter to keep it close, but the latter held on.

Senior forward Liz Richardson hit the 500 career point milestone as she, along with four others, recorded at least six points to compliment an 11-point night by Chloe Frank. Gretta Gouge finished with 13 rebounds for GHV.

Forest City 69, North Iowa 33: The Class 3A No. 9 Indians took their frustrations of losing their fourth game of the season on the Bison as they recorded a Top of Iowa West blowout win.

Forest City (12-4) jumped out of the gates with an 18-7 lead after the first quarter then piled on 24 points in the second to lead by 28 at the half.

Shae Dillavou paced the Indians with a game-high 22 points while freshman guard Colette Loges chipped in 12 points.

West Hancock 60, North Union 48: In a Class 2A top-15 showdown, the No. 12 Eagles outscored the No. 15 Warriors 40-24 in the second half to claim a Top of Iowa West triumph.

West Hancock (12-4) trailed by four at the half, then scored more points in the third quarter (22) then it did in the entire first half (20). It shot 46 percent from the field and recorded 16 assists.

Mallory Leerar led the Eagles 24 points on nine made field goals while Shelby Goepel and Scout Johanson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bowling

Charles City sweeps Tripoli: The Comets girls team handed the Panthers their first setback of the season as the former defeated the latter by just under 200 pins.

Meanwhile, Charles City's boys team cruised over Tripoli by north of 500 pins to remain unbeaten on the season. No stats were published online.

Indians edged out by Vikings: Forest City's girls team lost by a heartbreaking seven pins versus Decorah while the boys team was blown out by under 300 pins.

No stats for the Indians were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

