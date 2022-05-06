Area Roundup: Lions sweep NCC titles for first time ever

It had been a handful of decades since Clear Lake's boys track and field program won a North Central Conference championship. It has been 15 years since its girls program were on top of the podium.

Both in the same season? That has never happened.

Until Thursday.

On their home track, the Lions piled up 165 points to cruise to a girls conference title and in Iowa Falls, their boys team totaled 150 points to win the NCC for the second straight season.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished third on the girls side with 91 points, eight behind runner-up Humboldt. Its boys team placed sixth 77 points.

Clear Lake freshman Reese Brownlee leaped over 18 feet for the second time this season and in the process, set a new conference record with her winning jump of 18 feet, 4.50 inches. She also set a new school record of 25.95 seconds in the open 200, winning that event too.

Her night finished with three wins, the other being in the open 400, and a second in the open 100. Addison Doughan swept the three distance events (800, 1,500 and 3,000) with teammate Anna Feuerbach finishing second in the 1,500 and 3,000 plus a third place performance in the 800.

Doughan also anchored Clear Lake's distance medley relay to a win. Its other relays finished no worse than fifth. Lydia Brattrud cleared 4-8 to finish third in the high jump.

HD-CAL's Charlee Morton swept the throws and its shuttle hurdle relay placed second. Abigail Drier (100 hurdles) and Zoe Erdman (400 hurdles) each finished third.

Clear Lake put together enough wins and plenty of depth to win the boys team title yet again. Jagger Schmitt leaped over 20 feet to win the long jump and claimed the open 400 in 51.10 seconds.

Tanner Reimann won the open 200 and was second behind Schmitt in the open 400. Vladimir Starrett and Joe Faber each recorded top-five finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 in addition to running on the Lions victorious 3,200-meter relay.

Zeke Nelson finished top-three in both individual hurdle events. All of Clear Lake relays finished at least fourth.

HD-CAL's Tate Schmitt cleared 6-1 to win the high jump and its two sprint relays, 400 and 800, were crowned conference champs. Schmitt, Tate Murray, Gavin Meader and Tony Valenzuela were the foursome in both relays.

Conference Track and Field

Top of Iowa East: Mitchell County, as per the recent norm, ruled the TIC East conference meet in Osage as the Green Devils won the girls team race by edging out Nashua-Plainfield 118-105. St. Ansgar placed third with 104 points, followed by Central Springs (895), Northwood-Kensett (68), West Fork (64), North Butler (24.5) and Newman Catholic (16).

On the boys side, the Saints racked up 10 wins to bring their total to 164 points. Central Springs was the runner-up with 126, followed by Osage (80), North Butler (59.5), Northwood-Kensett (55.5), Nashua-Plainfield (50), West Fork (38) and Newman Catholic (16).

Riley Witt and Bradley Hackenmiller left with four conference titles apiece. Witt swept the distance events and anchored the the distance medley relay to a win. Hackenmiller won the open 200 and 400 while also being on the sprint medley and closing the meet with a win in the 1,600-meter relay.

Ryan Hackbart (shot put) and Jex Schutjer (discus) claimed the throwing events for the Saints while Joey Beyer picked up two seconds in the open 100 and 200. Their seven relays finished no worse than fourth.

Central Springs picked up wins from LJ Gregoire in the 100-meter dash plus victories by its 400 and 3,200-meter relays. Bryce McDonough placed second in the 1,600 and 3,200. Clayton McDonough (800) and Gregoire (long jump) also finished runner-up.

Brayden Onken was triumphant in the long jump for Osage and it picked up a new PR in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:03.34 and its 800 quartet also won. Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett swept the individual hurdle events and West Fork's Reed Stonebraker won the high jump.

Newman's Ryan Kelly finished third in the 1,600 and 3,200.

UNI Volleyball recruit Meredith Street was named as the conference's girls runner of the year. She won the 200 and 400-meter dashes and finished second in the open 100 and was a part of the runner-up sprint medley relay.

Katelyn Johnston claimed the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs plus anchored Osage to second place finishes in the distance medley and 1,600-meter relays. The Green Devils picked up second place finishes in eight events.

St. Ansgar won the shuttle hurdle relay in sub-71 seconds as its only conference title in an event. It picked up at least a top-five finish in 13 of the 19 events, including multiple events with two top-five finishers.

Central Springs won the 400 and 800 relays. Abby Pate, Macy Wyborny and Alivea Harms were on both of the quartets. Northwood-Kensett's Lindsey Moore won the 100 hurdles and West Fork's Ellie Weaver plus its 3,200-meter relay were conference champions.

Newman's highest finisher was Maggie McBride placing second in the 3,000.

Iowa Star: Riceville piled up 50.5 points on the girls side, nearly half of the point total from Joy Beran, to place in the top-half of the Iowa Star Conference co-ed meet in Baxter.

On the boys side, the Wildcats finished with just three points to finish as one of two teams to not hit double digit points amongst the 13-member league.

Beran recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in the throwing events, heaving the shot put 31 feet, 10 inches and the discus just over 97 feet. She also anchored Riceville's fourth place 1,600-meter relay to a time of 4:42.21.

Saige Sullivan, who also was on the 1.600 relay, placed fourth in the open 800 and kicked off the Wildcats runner-up performance in the 3,200-meter relay. Laura Knoess cleared 4-6 in the high jump for a third place finish.

The Wildcats scored their points on the boys side with a seventh place finish in the 400 relay and an eighth place showing in the 800 relay.

NEIC: Charles City recorded two top-five finishes at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet in Waverly as the boys piled up 101 points to place third behind Decorah and the host Go-Hawks while the girls totaled 80 points to finish fourth.

Ian Collins doubled up on conference jumping titles, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump and jumping over 22 feet in the long jump for the first time all season. He also ran the second leg in the 1,600-meter relay quartet that included Malcolm Lopez, Griffin Fanksain and Jacob Vais.

Vais finished second in the open 800 and anchored the Comets sprint medley relay to a runner-up finish. Mario Hoefer and Jalil Jones finished second and fifth, respectively, in the open 100 and ran legs on the 400 and sprint medley relays.

Josiah Cunnings finished second in the long jump and fourth in the high jump. Tino Tamayo duplicated those finishes in the discus (second) and shot put (fourth).

For the girls, the most anticipated duel was between two Drake Relays high jump qualifiers in Charles City's Keely Collins and New Hampton's Carlee Rochford. At Drake, neither got over the bar at 5 feet, 6 inches.

On Thursday, Collins did to set a new lifetime best and win her second straight conference high jump title. She also a anchored the Comets to a shuttle hurdle runner-up finish in 1:11.48.

Their 400 relay of Lydia Staudt, Rachel Chambers, Madi Lensing and Destiny Kolheim ran just over 52 seconds to place second. Staudt recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in the open 800 and long jump while Kolheim was fourth in the open 100.

Emerson Bohlen (long jump) and Leah Stewart (shot put) each garnered a third place performance.

Boys Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Ignited by two goals in the final 13 minutes of Thursday's North Central Conference matchup, the Cardinals prevailed in a showdown over the Bulldogs in Garner.

Tyler Englin scored in the 67th minute for GHV (8-2, 7-1 NCC) and Evan Sloan put the match on ice with the final goal in the 78th minute. Ben Furst gave it an early lead with a goal in the second minute.

"Our offense is playing as a team and the effort has been fantastic," Cardinals head coach Josh Banse said. "Our defense played well again, as they always do."

The Cardinals limited touches for one of the best goal scorers in HD-CAL's Jonathan Morales to four total shots. The Bulldogs' (5-3, 2-3) lone goal was scored by Rimmy Cara.

Keepers Nathan Roberts (GHV) and Jose Aragon (HD-CAL) recorded five and 15 saves in net, respectively.

Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 1: The Wildcats remained unbeaten on the year as they scored two goals in each half to cruise past the Lions at home on Thursday night in a North Central Conference contest.

No stats for Clear Lake (4-5, 2-5 NCC) were published online. It has not scored multiple goals since a 3-2 over Belmond-Klemme nearly three weeks ago.

Girls Soccer

Mason City 4, Clear Lake 0: Four different players scored for the River Hawks as they posted a shutout over the Lions on Thursday night at Mason City High School.

It marks the second straight win and shutout for Mason City (7-5). It got on the board early with a goal in the third minute from Reggi Spotts then in the ninth minute, Karma McMorris put it up 2-0.

Ava Seaton and Kenna Hemann scored six minutes apart in the second half. The River Hawks finished with 28 shots and recorded as many shots on goal (11) as corner kicks.

"We were pleased to get an early goal because we knew they would make it difficult for us in the final third all night," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We want to see growth from our squad every night, and we got that in the final half."

No stats for Clear Lake (6-4) were published online. It has lost three of its last four matches since its 5-1 start.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Fueled by three first half goals, the Cardinals won their fourth straight match as they cruised past the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference contest.

No stats for GHV (8-2, 7-2 NCC) were published online. It has allowed just three goals in its winning streak.

HD-CAL (1-10, 0-8) scored its lone goal in the first half as Evelyn Romo was on the receiving end of a Maria Barradas assist for the goal. Gina Schmit recorded 20 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Boys Golf

Heeren leads Bulldogs to third place finish at Briggs Woods: Hampton-Dumont-CAL played its second 18-hole tournament of the season on Thursday and placed third with a stroke total of 342 at the Briggs Woods Invite at Links Public Golf Course.

Gilbert won the eight-team invite with a 289, followed by Webster City (337). From the Bulldogs at third to Clear Lake at sixth with a 345, there was a three-shot gap.

HD-CAL sophomore Tucker Heeren finished fifth on the individual leaderboard with a round of 78, followed by teammate Tommy Birdsell with a 78. Clear Lake was paced by Easton DeVries, whos card of 81 put him in ninth place on the leaderboard.

Comets take third in rare 18-hole triangular: Three Northeast Iowa Conference foes in Charles City, Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock teed it up at Oneota Golf and Country Club in an 18-hole meet on Thursday.

The Go-Hawks won the meet with a 305, followed by the Vikings (336) and Comets (343).

Freshman Carson Gallup was the runner-up for Charles City has he navigated the course to card a 77. Trevor White finished solo eighth with an 82 while Jaxon Daniels (90) and Jaxon Houdek (94) rounded out its low-four.

Heard, Voigt push Osage past Newman: The Green Devils recieved nine-hole season-best scores from Nolan Heard and Heath Voigt to power them past the Knights 161-169 in a Top of Iowa Conference triangular at Mason City Country Club. Nashua-Plainfield finished with a 218 to place third.

Heard and Voigt, a pair of underclassmen, carded scores of 38 apiece to finish as the runners-up. Newman senior Tim Castle was the meet medalist as he fired in a 36 on his hometown course.

Leo Klapperich was third for the Green Devils with a 40 while Bodie Goddard and Tucker Stangel recorded a 45 with Goddard counting towards the team score. The Knights second and third golfers were Holden Hensley (42) and Bennett Suntken (43).

Lake Mills heads into final regular season meet unbeaten: Ignited by the play of Garrett Ham and Denton Kingland, the Bulldogs edged out North Union 165-173 to claim a Top of Iowa Conference triangular at Country Greens Golf Course. Belmond-Klemme was third with a 201.

Ham fired a nine-hole score of 37 to leave with the medalist honors while Kingland recorded a 38 to be the runner-up. Senior Bennett Berger was third with a 40 and Kaleb Rogstad was the fourth golfer with a score of 50.

Girls Golf

Bulldogs add triangular to schedule, win for second time: Hampton-Dumont-CAL made the trek to Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo and claimed a victory with a team stroke total of 205.

Crestwood was second with a 232 and GMG Garwin rounded out the triangular field with a team score of 257.

Trinity Swart was the runner-up medalist for the Bulldogs with a 48. Kenzie Moorehead and Kortney Dunt each fired a 52 while Skylar Valley and Madison Lindamann recorded nine-hole scores of 53.

Knights break 200 for first time since season opener: Fueled by new season-best nine-hole scores from three of its low-four golfers, Newman Catholic went under a team score of 200 for the second time this season in its Top of Iowa Conference triangular win at Mason City Country Club.

It won with a 196, followed by Nashua-Plainfield (225) and Osage (238). Emma Weiner was the meet medalist as the Knights senior carded a nine-hole score of 42, six strokes clear of the runner-up.

Aubree Sellers and Emily Opstvedt each fired in a 51 while Jayce Weiner recorded a 52 for Newman. Osage was led by sophomore Leah Hauge, who ended her round with a 50 to place her third.

Belmond-Klemme squeaks past Lake Mills: Behind the medalist and runner-up each in the 50s, the Broncos overcame a significant gap between their No. 3 and No. 4 golfer to clip the Bulldogs 255-256 at Country Greens Golf Course.

North Union was the third team in the Top of Iowa triangular. It did npt have enough golfers to register a team score.

Sophomore Jolie Rice carded a nine-hole team best of 61 for Lake Mills. Kenna Vanek, Claire Levine and Madison Levine were separated by two strokes on the individual leaderboard.

Boys Tennis

Clear Lake 6, South Hardin 0: The Lions, winners of four of their last six duals, cruised to a shortened match against the Tigers on Thursday night.

Due to South Hardin's low numbers, the two teams played four singles and two doubles matches. Clear Lake coasted in all of them by not allowing its opposition to win more than two games.

Girls Tennis

Osage wins two matches at WSR quad: The Green Devils were victorious in one singles match and one doubles match at Wartburg College in a quadrangular that featured Clear Lake, Waverly-Shell Rock and Aplington-Parkersburg.

Osage's Brooklyn Brock needed a tiebreaker to claim a 9-8 (8-6) triumph over Alexis Hoogestraat. The doubles tandem of Kaitlyn and Kendall Olson cruised to an 8-3 win over A-P's Kaitlin Cuvelier and Adria Neymeyer.

Clear Lake went 0-4 on the results published online. Its closest margin was a 9-8 (8-6) loss from Aimee Groenwig in a singles matches.

Dike-New Hartford 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Wolverines led every match from start to finish in their clean sweep over the Bulldogs on Thursday night in Dike.

It marked the third straight 9-0 loss for HD-CAL. It didn't win a game in the singles matches and the three doubles contests.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

