Area Roundup: Lions sweep NCC golf titles

One was a nail-biter all the way until the final scores were punched in. The other was far from.

Monday's North Central Conference boys and girls golf tournaments had two very different environments to them, but the winner was constant.

Clear Lake nipped out Humboldt, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Webster City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the boys meet by five total strokes to triumph at Fort Dodge Country Club with a team score of 337.

The Wildcats and Cowboys tied at 338, while the Lynx recorded a 340 and the Bulldogs finished with a 341.

Meanwhile at Spring Valley Golf Course for the girls, the Lions cruised to a team score of 352 that was ignited by its low-four in the six and five in the top-seven. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was sixth with a 457.

Clear Lake's boys scoring four of Eli Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Dylan Bieber and Easton DeVries were separated by six strokes, the third shortest gap between the No. 1 and No. 4 golfers amongst the top-five.

Eli led it with an 81 and Gavin fired an 82. Bieber and DeVries each carded an 87. HD-CAL was paced by an 83 from Tucker Heeren, a pair of 85s courtesy of Ruben Salinas and Tommy Bridsell. Brandon Hisler recorded an 87.

Clear Lake's Rebecca and Meghan DeLong plus Humboldt's Nora Carlson each recorded the lowest 18-hole scores of the day with a 81. On cardbacks to break it up, Rebecca was declared the conference champion with Meghan finishing second.

Jaden Ainley finished solo fifth with a 94 while Macey Holck and Meagan Paine each fired an 86. On a cardback to break up a three-way tie for fifth, Paine's 96 was the one that counted towards the team score.

HD-CAL was led by a 108 from Kortney Dunt that placed her in a tie for 14th. Skyler Valley finished in the top-20 with a 111.

Conference Golf Tournaments

TIC East: Behind by medalist Nolan Heard, runner-up and Top of Iowa East Conference Player of the Year in Leo Klapperich, Osage coasted to the team title at Northwood Country Club with a score of 342.

Newman Catholic (393), Northwood-Kensett (396) and Central Springs (399) finished third through fifth. Rockford placed seventh with a 416 and St. Ansgar was ninth with a 445.

Heard, a sophomore, carded an 81 to edge out Klapperich by one stroke. Two other underclassmen for the Green Devils – Heath Voigt and Tucker Stangel – rounded out their low-four with an 89 and 90, respectively. Their other two golfers in Bodie Goddard and Jayden Scharper were all-conference medalists.

The Knights did not get an all-conference honoree, but had its low-four separated by five strokes. Tim Castle and Nash Holmgaard each fired a 96 while Holden Hensley shot a 100 and Noah Hrubetz carded a 101.

Drew Wilder placed third on his home course with an 83. West Fork's Noah Atkinson recorded an 88 to place fifth. Central Springs was led by Carter Crum with a 95 while Rockford was paced by Adam Wyborny's 92.

On the girls side, Newman Catholic was second behind champion North Butler at Round Grove Golf and Country Club, 415-428. Northwood-Kensett was third with a 456 and Central Springs clipped West Fork for fifth, 465-467. St. Ansgar (470), Osage (501) and Rockford (546) rounded out the team scores.

The Knights were paced by senior Emma Weiner's round of 98 that placed her in a tie for third with Emma Davidson of the Vikings. Newman had a second all-conference honoree as Emily Opstvedt carded a 105 to place ninth.

Aubree Sellers (112) and Leah Martinez (113) rounded out the team scoring for the Knights. Annika Hemann (St. Ansgar) and Cooper Klaahsen (Central Springs) each were all-conference placing seventh and 10th, respectively.

West Fork was led by Kira Strashko's 11th place card of 110 and Rockford's Aryssa Smith finished in a tie for 13th with a 111. Osage's lowest score came from Leah Huage with a 122.

TIC West (Girls only): Fueled by runner-up medalist Audrey Overgaard, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's girls team finished second place behind Bishop Garrigan at Bear Creek Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 393, 21 strokes behind the Golden Bears.

Overgaard's 18-hole score of 91 was ignited by 44 on the front nine. She scored at least a five on seven of the nine holes. Despite shooting three shots worse on the back nine, she went 4-5-5 on the final three holes.

Rylee Frayne shot a 95 to place third on cardback behind a 45 on the back nine. Jailyn Krein fired a 102 and Kenedee Frayne carded a 105 to round out GHV's scoring four.

Forest City edged out Lake Mills 486-489 for fifth place. The Indians highest finisher was Brooke Olson, who fired a 113 to place solo 15th. The Bulldogs were led by Claire Levine's score of 118.

NEIC (Girls only): Charles City was third in the conference team standings at Waukon Golf and Country Club with a 494. New Hampton and Waverly-Shell Rock tied at the top of the leaderboard with a 406.

The Comets were led by a pair of sophomores in Shelby Effle and Claire Girkin, each carding a 119 to finish in a tie for 13th. Brinn Lahr was 17th with a 122 and Olivia Kreger fired a 134 to place 22nd.

Iowa Star (Girls only): Riceville finished sixth in the conference field with a team score of 522 strokes at Lincoln Valley Golf Course. The lowest team score published online was Don Bosco with a 439.

Emily Johnson, the Wildcats consistent No. 1 golfer in her senior campaign, ended with a third place performance. No other scores for them were published online.

Boys District Tennis

Class 1A in Decorah: Clear Lake's top doubles team of Jaxon Gerhardt and Ben Loge won two of their three matches in the bracket in straight sets and then finished second to qualify for the state tournament.

The Lions finished tied in the team standings with Waverly-Shell Rock, each recording 14 points. On the fourth tiebreaker, it was determined Clear Lake finished second and will host the Go-Hawks in a preliminary substate contest on Friday morning.

Gerhardt and Loge fell dropped the first set of their quarterfinal matchup then rebounded and won the final two sets to triumph 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. They coasted in the semis then fell in straight sets to WSR's top doubles team in two sets.

Carter Markwardt won his opening match in singles, then was defeated 6-0, 6-1 in the quarters. Cabot Neuberger was swept 6-0, 6-1 in his first round matchup at singles for the Lions.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL did not score a point. Both of its singles players and doubles teams lost their first match of the day.

Class 2A in Cedar Falls: Mason City, ranked seventh in the latest tennis team rankings, totaled 16 points to place runner-up in the Cedar Falls district and will move on to the team substate field. It clipped Cedar Rapids Kennedy by three and Cedar Falls by four. Cedar Rapids Jefferson won the team title with 25 points.

The River Hawks did not send any singles players or doubles tandems to the individual state tournament. In doubles, they were one victory away from getting their two doubles pairs to state.

Top-seeded duo Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi were stunned 1-6, 6-1, 4-6 in the semis against fourth-seeded Logan Miller and Logan Augustine of CR Jefferson. Meanwhile, Zach Mulholland and Sander Tompkins coasted to a 6-3, 6-3 upset of the second-seeded tandem of Param Sampat and Anurag Anugu of Cedar Falls in the quarters.

Then in the semis, the J-Hawks third-seeded pair of Caleb Suiter and Jacob Strain won 6-4, 6-2. Kruger and Yarahmadi triumphed in the third place match 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-8).

In singles, Lane Kruger and Rylan Kuhn won their first round matches in straight sets then fell in straight sets in the quarterfinals to be eliminated. Mason City will face CR Kennedy at home in a preliminary substate matchup on Friday morning.

Girls Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Clear Lake 0: Ali Hess and Jenna Pringnitz made their penalty kicks after 110 minutes of regulation and Chloe Frank recorded four saves to lead the Cardinals to a North Central Conference victory over the Lions at home.

Neither side were able to connect in regulation that led to GHV (9-2, 8-2 NCC) and Clear Lake (6-5, 4-4) went into overtime. Goals were found in the additional 20 minutes and the rivalry matchup was sent to a shootout.

Pringnitz and Hess gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead and Frank didn't allow anything past her.

Webster City 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Bulldogs jumped ahead 2-1 in the first half, but couldn't make it stick in regulation and overtime as the Lynx won the penalty shootout to survive in an North Central Conference contest.

It was a far cry from the first meeting when Webster City jumped all over HD-CAL to the tune of a 6-2 win. The Bulldogs (1-12, 0-10 NCC) snared a lead and seemed to be in control. Once the second half started, the Lynx started possessing the ball more and found an equalizer.

No one scored in either OT periods and HD-CAL couldn't convert its PK's to leave stunned. Zoe Erdman and Irlanda Tangarife each scored for the Bulldogs while Gina Schmitt recorded 27 saves.

Boys Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Clear Lake 0: The Cardinals set a new school record with their sixth win in a row as they coasted past the Lions in a North Central Conference contest at Lions Field.

Five different players notched a goal for GHV (9-2, 8-1 NCC). Evan Sloan notched a pair of assists to go along with a goal. Ben Furst tallied a goal and an assist as the Cardinals host the last unbeaten in the league, Humboldt, on Thursday at home.

No stats for Clear Lake (4-6, 2-6) were published online.

Denver 10, Charles City 0: The Comets were shut out for the third straight match as the Cyclones took over from the first half on in a non-conference victory on Monday night.

It was a 7-0 lead for Denver by the time the first half concluded. It scored three more goals to enact the 10-goal mercy rule. No stats for Charles City (0-10) were published online.

Des Moines Lincoln 4, Mason City 0: The Railsplitters tallied four goals in the second half to edge out the River Hawks in a CIML contest on Monday night.

Mason City (1-13) could not build off its momentum from its win over Carroll on Saturday. Three of its six total shots were on goal and it couldn't take advantage of five corner kicks.

Carson Siemons finished with nine saves for the River Hawks.

Track and Field

Lions, Panthers claim team wins in state qualifying tune-up: Clear Lake piled up 138 points on the boys side to clip Central Springs by eight at the Panther co-ed Relays on Monday.

Northwood-Kensett was fourth with 94 points. Riceville (25) and Rockford (seven) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Lions didn't have a lot of wins, but got plenty of seconds and other depth points to make the win stick. Joe Faber won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 6.56 seconds and Jacob Schoby uncorked a toss of 126-05 to win the discus and set a new personal best.

Their sprint medley quartet of Jagger Schmitt, Nick Brcka, Aidan Hartl and Aidan Manemann won in 1:41.95 while LJ Bryant, Titan Schmitt, Blake Enke and Alex Kerr triumphed in the 800 relay.

Clear Lake placed second in six different events.

Central Springs' Nicholas Goskeson set a new track record in the 400 low hurdles, triumphing in 58.75 seconds. That was one of five wins in its home invite.

Bryce McDonough won the 3,200-meter run and anchored the distance medley realy to a victory in sub-four minutes. Clayton McDonough was the third leg in the distance medley and 3,200-meter quartets.

LJ Gregoire won the long jump with a leap of 19-05. Chase Berding (discus) plus the Panthers 800 and sprint medley relays all placed second.

Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment won the 110 high hurdles and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay team to a win. Thomas Block won the open 400 while its 3,200-meter relay foursome was second.

Riceville's Mitchell Marr was top-eight in both throwing events. Rockford's Garrett Ott recorded a pair of sixth place performances in the open 100 and long jump.

For the girls, Central Springs stacked its lineup to win its home meet and accomplished just that with 172 points to cruise past the rest of the field. Clear Lake finished in third with 99 points while Riceville was fifth with 60. Northwood-Kensett (33) and Rockford (14) rounded out the eight-team field.

The Panthers shuttle hurdle relay of Georgie Rozell, Karlie Klemesrud, Carly Ryan and Ellyan Ryan set a new track record by nearly two seconds with a blitzing time of 1:10.89.

Ellyan and Carly finished 1-2 in the 100 hurdles. In the 3,000-meter run, Ella Pippert and Claire Rye recorded a 1-2 finish. Central Springs' 800 and 3,200-mteter relays each claimed victories.

Macy Wyborny (100), Paige Prazak (200), Carla Pennington (400) and Klemesrud (400 hurdles) all placed second for the Panthers.

Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee ran one event and set a new track record of 26.08 seconds to win the 200-meter dash. That was the only win of the day for the Lions.

Annika Nelson was second in the high jump with a best leap of 4-6 while Maddison Leisure (100) and Josie Lester (100 hurdles) each placed third. Riceville's Saige Sullivan won the 800-meter run in 2:41.89.

Northwood-Kensett's shuttle hurdle relay also ran faster than the previous track record, placing second in 1:11.68. Rockford's highest finisher was Grace Muller, fourth in the 3,000.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

