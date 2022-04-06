Area Roundup: Lions, River Hawks cruise to 10-0 victories

Clear Lake and Mason City's girls soccer teams beat the rain that came down Tuesday afternoon in order to get its matches in and avoid another night of postponements.

Turned out to be a quick night for both Cerro Gordo County programs.

The River Hawks made quick work of Humboldt at home while the Lions cruised past Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a North Central Conference contest on the road as both matches were won by 10-0 verdicts.

Mason City's match concluded by the 61st minute. Clear Lake did its damage up until the 10-goal mercy rule was enacted.

Karma McMorris and Reggi Spotts each registered a hat trick while Claudia Sewell notched two goals. Kenna Hemann and Ava Seaton found the back of the net one time apiece.

More so than the 42 total shots the River Hawks put up, with 29 of them on goal, their defense did not allow a single shot by the Wildcats.

"We went into the match with some specific target areas of improvement after our first match, and I felt like we accomplished our goals," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We possessed better, connected passes through the midfield, and were patient in the attack. It was nice to put up some goals while also taking a step forward in gelling some of our pieces together."

Clear Lake was able to get its first match in of the season and didn't waste time getting on the scoreboard. It marks the second straight match Hampton-Dumont-CAL gave up 10 goals.

No stats in the match between the Lions and Bulldogs were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

