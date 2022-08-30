Area Roundup: Lions get both XC teams in Class 3A top-15

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) released its second team rankings of the cross country season on Tuesday morning.

Clear Lake's program is officially double ranked.

The Lions are a bona fide top-15 team in Class 3A as their boys are slotted at No. 15 and the girls are new into the rankings at No. 14 following their sweep at the season-opening IF-A/AGWSR Cadet Invite last week.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's girls team stayed at No. 18 in Class 2A and West Fork girls, without running yet this season, moved up two spots to No. 17 in the Class 1A rankings.

Also in 1A, Newman Catholic boys went up one spot and are now a top-10 team. The Knights are expected to get back returning state qualifier in track and field Ryan Kelly shortly.

Charles City boys (3A), Central Springs boys (1A) and Newman Catholic girls (1A) were ranked inside the top-20 in the preseason rankings, but all fell out in the Week 2 rankings.

Cross Country

Maas finishes top-20 in loaded girls race: Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Lydia Maas recorded a 16th place finish at the Webster City Invite on Monday in a time of 22 minutes, 5.01 seconds.

The Bulldogs did not have enough runners to piece together a team score. Fellow junior Teaghan Bird placed 28th in 23:46.87 and Lily Hambly finished in the top-40.

Ballard's Paityn Noe blitzed the field in an eye-opening time of 17:23.60. It marks one of the fastest times by a girls runner in Iowa since moving to 5,000 meters in 2015.

On the boys side, HD-CAL finished 16th in the team race with 414 points. Its highest finisher was sophomore Isaac Vosburg, running 19:58.42 to place 43rd.

Volleyball

Riceville goes 1-1 in double dual: The Wildcats cruised past Kee High then lost a nail-biter against Waukon in a non-conference double dual in Waukon on Monday night.

It was a 25-7, 25-13 triumph by Riceville (4-4) over the Kee Hawks. The Indians claimed a win in a back-and-forth contest 25-21, 25-20 versus the Wildcats in the other match.

No stats for Riceville were published online.