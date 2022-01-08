Area Roundup: Lions get back on track with NCC win on the road

With all-state guard Carson Toebe on the sidelines in Clear Lake's final game of 2021, it took a loss to Iowa Falls-Alden on the road.

Toebe was back in the lineup for the Lions on Friday night against Webster City, but he didn't have to shoulder the load in their first North Central Conference game of 2022.

Spurred by 16 points from freshman Thomas Meyer and a key fourth quarter run, Clear Lake got back in the win column with a 57-50 victory that snapped a four-game winning streak by the Lynx.

The Lions (5-3) were up eight after the third quarter, then increased the margin to 15 thanks to an 11-2 run that spanned the first couple of minutes in the fourth. They also led after the first quarter and at half.

Fourteen of Meyer's 16 points were scored in the second half. Jett Neuberger chipped in 11 and Toebe recorded 10.

Boys basketball

Ankeny 70, Mason City 56: The second half was a different story than the first half, as the Hawks outscored Mason City by 11 to earn a CIML-Iowa victory at NIACC.

Mason City (2-7) kept even with Ankeny after the first quarter and trailed by just three at the half. Corey Miner led Mason City's offense with 20 points and 7-of-16 from the field while Kale Hobart chipped in 11 points.

Isaiah Washington recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64: The Bulldogs led by five at the half in their bid for a North Central Conference upset, but the Cowboys turned in on in the second half to prevail at home.

Marco Guerrero paced HD-CAL (4-5) with 18 points. It has now lost all five game in the conference and the last two have been by 10 points or less.

Charles City 71, Waukon 67: The Comets found needed separation in the third quarter to dispatch of the Indians at home in a Northeast Iowa Conference thriller.

The margin after the first and second quarters was one possession. Charles City (4-5) outscored Waukon 19-11 in the third to take a nine-point lead. The Comets hung on in the fourth to win.

Jack Hanson finished with 21 points to lead Charles City while Jose Hernandez and Jeb Wandro scored 17 points apiece.

Newman Catholic 74, St. Ansgar 31: Fifty points over the second and third quarters turned a single-digit contest into a rout as the Class 1A No. 10 Knights kept their unbeaten mark on the season and in the Top of Iowa East with a win over the Saints.

Newman Catholic (10-0, 8-0 TOI-East) will face Osage on the road on Tuesday in the second meeting of the season. The Knights beat the Green Devils by 21 in the season opener.

St. Ansgar (1-8, 1-6) held frim for the first eight minutes, only down by five. Then the Knights put their foot on the gas and got the margin to 23 at the half and 40 after three frames.

No stats for either team were published online.

Osage 76, Northwood-Kensett 38: The Green Devils put together an all-around game with 13 made shots from beyond the arc, 38 rebounds, 25 assists and nine steals in their Top of Iowa East victory over the Vikings.

Osage's win sets up a showdown with Class 1A No. 10 Newman Catholic on Tuesday in Osage, a battle between the top-two teams in the conference. The Green Devils led by 21 at the half as they scored at least 15 points each quarter.

Nathan Havel paced Osage (8-2, 7-1 TOI-East) with 15 points while Max Knudsen and Drew Tusler recorded 12 and 11 points, respectively. Knudsen dished out seven assists and Tyler Oberfoell hauled in nine boards.

Northwood-Kensett (3-6, 2-5) had its three-game winning streak snapped. It was led by 16 points from Jason Hanson and Colby Eskildsen contributed 10 points.

Nashua-Plainfield 64, West Fork 51: Fueled by a 21-point outburst in the third quarter, the Huskies overcame a five-point halftime deficit to edge the Warhawks in a Top of Iowa East contest.

West Fork (3-6, 3-5 TOI-East) got out in front early, then its offense went cold over the next two quarters with 16 combined points. A spirited effort in the fourth fell just short.

No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

North Butler 39, Rockford 29: In a defensive contest as neither team had 30 points entering the fourth quarter, the Bearcats outscored the Warriors 12-4 in the final eight minutes to claim a Top of Iowa East triumph.

After being down by three once the first period concluded, Rockford (5-6, 2-5 TOI-East) flipped the script and put up 13 points in the second to tie the game at 19 entering the locker room. It scored 10 points in the entire second half.

Adam Wyborny led the Warriors with nine points and Kolton Lyman chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. Their offense made just 12 total field goals.

West Hancock 47, Bishop Garrigan 42 (OT): The Eagles have won two straight games for the first time this season as they edged the Golden Bears in overtime in a Top of Iowa West thriller.

After being down by six at the half, West Hancock (4-7, 3-4 TOI-West) turned it up in the third quarter by outscoring Bishop Garrigan 11-2 in the frame. When the OT period commenced, the Eagles played tight defense and had just enough offense to win.

No stats for West Hancock were published online.

Lake Mills 57, Forest City 50: The Class 1A No. 7 Bulldogs got all they could handle from the Indians, but thanks a 27-21 scoring differential in the second half, the former prevailed to remain perfect on the season and in the Top of Iowa West.

Forest City (5-4, 5-2 TOI-West) jumped ahead by five after the opening frame, then Lake Mills' offense woke up to the tune of 21 points to take a one-point halftime cushion.

Bennett Berger led the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) with 19 points and Wyatt Helming chipped in 18. Andrew Snyder was the lone player for the Indians in double figures, registering 17 points.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, North Union 37: The Cardinals were on cruise control for the first three quarters, allowing 18 total points that pushed them past the Warriors to garner a Top of Iowa West victory.

The win, coupled with Forest City's loss, puts GHV (7-3, 7-1 TOI-West) into solo second in the standings. It recorded 29 rebounds and six block shots while shooting 46 percent from the field.

Drew Britson led three Cardinals in double figures with 13 points. Evan Sloan chipped in 12 and Nathan Roberts recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Ankeny 47, Mason City 42: A fourth quarter rally was not enough as Mason City dropped a close home CIML-Iowa contest against the Class 5A No. 8 Hawks.

Mason City (4-7) trailed by 13 at the half and 15 after three quarters. Still, it didn't fold easily with 16 fourth quarter points and it gave up just six Ankeny points.

Jada Williams paced Mason City with 11 points and Zaria Falls scored 10 in her first career start. Both Williams and Falls hauled in five rebounds.

Clear Lake 63, Webster City 24: The Class 3A No. 7 Lions pushed their winning streak to six games as they pummeled the Lynx on the road to maintain their unbeaten mark in the North Central Conference.

Clear Lake (6-1) outscored Webster City 21-7 in the second quarter that cushioned its lead to 19 and then it was raised to 30 with a quarter to go. None of its stats were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44: The Bulldogs won three of the four quarters by at least four points as they cruised by the Cowgirls in a North Central Conference tussle.

HD-CAL (8-3) has won three straight conference games since the loss to Clear Lake. It led by six after the first quarter and pushed the margin to double digits at the half.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Waukon 66, Charles City 36: The Comets found themselves in an early hole and could not dig out of it as they remained winless on the season in a Northeast Iowa Conference setback to the Indians.

After scoring 12 total points in the first half and trailing by 21, Charles City (0-9) doubled its offense in the second half by putting up 24 points. None of its stats were published online.

West Fork 48, Nashua-Plainfield 35: The Warhawks have pushed their winning streak to open 2022 to three games, all by double figures, as they edged the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East battle.

It was two-point halftime cushion for West Fork (7-3, 6-2 TOI-East) that ballooned to 10 as it outscored Nashua-Plainfield 16-8 in the third quarter and won the fourth period by three points.

No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Osage 45, Northwood-Kensett 28: A 10-point advantage in the second quarter got the Green Devils out of their offensive funk and allowed them to triumph over the Vikings in Top of Iowa East action.

Eight total points were scored in the first quarter, then Osage (8-3, 7-1 TOI-East) scored 16 in the second to lead by 12 at the break. Northwood-Kensett (3-7, 2-5) didn't let the margin get wider than 15 until the fourth.

Claudia Aschenbrenner poured in a new career high 21 points to push the Green Devils win streak to six games. Samantha Brandau stuffed the state sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks.

St. Ansgar 49, Newman Catholic 38: Ignited by a 20-20 game from junior Madison Hillman, the Saints kept tabs for a tie in first place of the Top of Iowa East by edging the Knights at home.

Hillman's 23 points and 21 rebounds marked a new season-high in both categories. She also registered eight blocks. St. Ansgar (7-3, 6-1 TOI-East) led by 13 after the first quarter and that was enough of a gap to extend its winning streak to six games.

Newman Catholic (3-8, 3-4) cut into the gap by out scoring the Saints 10-5 in the second quarter. None of its stats were published online.

North Butler 48, Rockford 43: The Warriors tried to dig out of an early double-digit hole by winning the final three quarters, but it wasn't enough in their Top of Iowa East loss to the Bearcats.

Rockford (1-10, 0-7 TOI-East) trailed by 13 after the opening eight minutes. It trimmed the margin to eight at the half and six after three quarters. It shot 18-of-38 from the free throw line and made just 10 field goals.

Chloe Rooney led the Warriors with 11 points and Emma Muller chipped in 10. Madison Ott hauled in 11 rebounds.

Forest City 53, Lake Mills 40: The Class 3A No. 15 Indians scored 37 points in the first half and the 22-point margin was enough to edge the Bulldogs in a Top of Iowa West tussle.

Lake Mills (4-7, 2-6 TOI-West) tried to make a comeback and proceeded to score 25 points in the second half, but the gap was too big to overcome.

No stats for the Indians (8-2, 5-2) or Bulldogs were published online.

North Union 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32: The Cardinals four-game winning streak was snapped as they went cold offensively in their Top of Iowa West loss to the Warriors.

GHV (6-5, 4-4 TOI-West) scored nine points in the first half. It trailed by 21 at the halftime break after North Union scored 16 points in the second quarter. The Cardinals never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Jenna Pringnitz finished with 13 points off the bench to lead GHV. Leading scorer Chloe Frank was held scoreless for the first time this season, but pulled down seven rebounds.

Wrestling

Panthers claim dual tournament over Bulldogs: It didn't come down to criteria like the conference dual did, but Central Springs still came out on top against Lake Mills by the final of 42-27 in the first place match at Friday's Jerry Hentges dual tournament at Spirit Lake.

The Panthers won their three pool matches. They edged Sioux Center by three, clipped Spirit Lake 46-33 and ran past East Sac County 68-12. In the championship match, they won six of the first nine versus the Bulldogs.

Clayton and Bryce McDonough went 4-0 on the day while Chase Berding was 3-0 and Rory Prazak II went 2-0.

Lake Mills won all three of its pool matches. It triumphed over MOC-Floyd Valley 51-22, blew out Sioux City North 60-21 and edged West Lyon 42-24. Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson, Beau Kaufman and Brett Peterson all went 4-0 on the day.

Comets second in girls tournament: Fueled by two champions and a plethora of medalists, Charles City amassed 173 points to finish runner-up behind Decorah in Friday's Central Girls Invite held in Elkader.

Lily Luft, who will look to defend her state championship in two weeks, claimed the 132-pound bracket with a pair of pins and a 10-1 major decision win in the semis. Alexis Ver Meer pinned her way to the title in the 113 'B' bracket.

Charles City had a two runner-ups in Kaylee Hennick (106) and Kylie Blunt (138). Alex Wright (126), Elizabeth Oleson (132), Katelyn Miller (138), Morgan Maloy and Destiny Kolheim (152) plus Ava Thompson (285) all placed in the top-five.

St. Ansgar was the other area team in the field. It totaled 47 points to place 11th in the team race. Its highest finisher was Emmalee Van Sabben, a runner-up in the 145 'B' bracket.

Mariah Michels (106), Emma Hall (113) and Kloey Dowse (170) each finished in the top-five.

Bowling

Mason City girls, boys handle Gilbert: Mason City's girls bowling team breezed past the Tigers by over 800 pins to extend its winning streak on Friday night at Mystic Lanes.

For the first time this season, Mason City's boys team won a dual as they clipped Glibert by under 200 pins. No stats for Mason City were published online.

Charles City boys remain perfect, girls nipped by Vikings: The Comets bowled their second straight dual of over 2,900 as they cruised by Decorah to move to 5-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, Charles City's girls team suffered its first loss of the season as they fell by 42 pins to the Vikings. No stats for the Comets were published online.

Forest City girls, boys fall to Go-Hawks: The Indians dropped a pair of heartbreakers to Waverly-Shell Rock at the Super Bowl to lose their first duals of the season.

The Forest City girls lost by seven pins and the boys fell by under 200. None of its stats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

