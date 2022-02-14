Area Roundup: Lions begin quest back to Des Moines with regional opener rout

The path to the girls state basketball tournament will not be easy for Clear Lake's girls basketball team.

The 10th-ranked Lions are viewed as an underdog in their region, with fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central as the overwhelming favorite.

Still, it would be unwise for Clear Lake to be undermined because of their roster construction and a cohesive coaching staff.

Fueled by 23 points in the third quarter, Clear Lake took care of business in it's Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinal contest against Crestwood with a 55-32 victory at home on Saturday night.

The Lions (17-4) will host North Fayette Valley in the semis on Wednesday. The TigerHawks have a record of 16-6 after a fourth place finish in the Upper Iowa Conference.

It was a two-point lead for Clear Lake after the opening eight minutes that rose to double digits at the half after it allowed just four points in the second quarter from Crestwood.

Once the third quarter was over, the Lions were in complete control. They were led by 16 points from senior Emily Theiss while Jaden Ainley recorded nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Clear Lake held a significant advantage in rebounds (41-23), assists (13-4) and steals (14-8) over the Cadets.

Girls basketball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 26: A 25-point fourth quarter and seeing a goose egg on the other side of the scoreboard allowed the Bulldogs to win their Class 3A Region 2 opener over the Cadets.

Next up is a daunting task as HD-CAL (16-6) faces fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central on the road in the regional semis on Wednesday. The Bulldogs led by six after the first quarter, but didn't create the separation until the final eight minutes.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Pocahontas Area 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34: The Cardinals saw their season come to an end as the Indians made the necessary bucket in the fourth quarter to win their Class 3A Region 1 quarterfinal.

It was an evenly matched contest between a pair of teams with double digit wins. The difference was Pocahontas Area made three more field goals (13) than GHV did. The Indians also won the rebounding battle by nine.

The Cardinals (13-10) rallied down seven at the half to tie the game at 25 after three quarters by outscoring their opponent 12-5 in the frame. Chloe Frank led their offense with 16 points while Gretta Gouge hauled in eight rebounds.

Wrestling

Mason City's three stars qualify for state tournament: The three-headed monster of Kale DiMarco, Jace Rhodes and Cooper Wiemann are bound for Des Moines as Mason City's standouts finished top-two at the Class 3A District 7 tournament at Marshalltown.

Rhodes won the 132-pound bracket with a first period pin in the semis then a 3-1 triumph over Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Fecht in the finals. Rhodes recorded the only takedown of the match in the opening period.

DiMarco lost in the 106 finals by a 16-2 major decision against Go-Hawks freshman Alex Hornyak. Needing to win a true second place match to return to Des Moines, DiMarco beat Cedar Falls' Evan Simpson 7-1.

Wiemann reached the finals with a pin in his first match then a 6-0 decision win in the semis. He fell in the title match to WSR's Ryder Block by fall in 3 minutes, 8 seconds, but advanced to state without the need to wrestle a true second place match.

Seth Ihlenfeldt (152) had a shot at making it four Mason City wrestlers to state as he got a wrestleback chance for winning his third place match by 14-6 major decision and faced Cedar Falls' Dylan Whitt.

Whitt seized control and won by a 9-2 verdict.

West Hancock sends four to Wells Fargo Arena: The Eagles placed third in the team race at the Class 1A District 3 tournament with 84 points. It sent half of their eight wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend.

West Hancock had two champions in Kellen Smith (138) and Mathew Francis (220). Francis remained perfect on the season and is a handful of matches away from an unblemished record.

Smith recorded two falls on the day, one in the first period and the other in the second. West Hancock had two second place finishers in Creighton Kelly (152) and Kane Zuehl (160).

