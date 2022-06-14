Area Roundup: Lions baseball splits season series with Algona

Boy, what a difference 13 days makes.

When Clear Lake and Algona tangled on the baseball diamond, the Lions were outmatched and suffered their biggest loss of the season at 20-1 on their home diamond.

Fast forward to Monday night and it was a much different story.

With ace Jett Neuberger on the mound, Clear Lake won a low-scoring battle and the go-ahead run scored in the seventh to give it a 2-1 triumph over Algona in North Central Conference action.

Since a 1-7 start, the Lions (5-8, 3-5 NCC) have won four of their last five games. It was 1-1 game after the second inning versus the Bulldogs and no one scored again until the seventh.

Neuberger, a southpaw, allowed just three hits, two walks and the one run in six-plus innings of work with 10 strikeouts. Titan Schmitt closed the door with a strikeout on five pitches to end the game.

Zeke Nelson had the lone RBI for Clear Lake on a single. He, Ben Loge, Cabot Neuberger and Hudson Smith recorded hits.

Baseball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15-7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-4: The Bulldogs fended off the Cowboys in both games to come away with a North Central Conference sweep on Monday night.

In the opener, it was a 6-6 tie as both sides answered each other's two runs with two runs. Then in the fifth, HD-CAL (11-6, 6-2 NCC) erupted for eight runs to take control and ride off into victory. The nightcap featured C-G-D jumping out to a 3-1 lead after one then the Bulldogs tying the game in the third and snaring the advantage with two runs in the fifth.

They added two in the sixth to put the game on ice. Cal Heeren finished with six hits and five RBIs in the twinbill and he belted a home run in Game 1. Tommy Birdsell had four RBIs in the opener while Payton McNealy and Tucker Heeren drove in two in Game 2.

Marco Guerrero and Brayden Johnson garnered the wins on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Decorah 11-9, Charles City 1-2: Four runs in the fifth of the opener and a six-run sixth in the nightcap allowed the Vikings to snare a Northeast Iowa Conference sweep over the Comets on Monday night.

It was already a 7-0 lead for Decorah then it added the dagger in Game 1. It was tightly contested Game 2 as Charles City (5-11, 4-8 NEIC) tied the game at two with a run in fourth and fifth frame each. The Vikings took the lead in the fifth then salted the game away in the sixth.

No stats for the Comets for either game were published online.

Nashua-Plainfield 13, Rockford 8: The Huskies pieced together a 10-run third that was more than enough to claim a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors on Monday night.

Rockford (5-7, 4-4 TIC-East) used a three-run third to take a 4-2 lead, but that was the last time it led all game. It attempted a rally with two runs in both the sixth and seventh yet the deficit was too much to dig out of.

No stats for the Warriors were published online.

Newman Catholic 13, Osage 1: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights took advantage of 11 errors as they romped the Green Devils on Monday night in a Top of Iowa East contest.

Just one of the 13 runs given up by Osage was earned. Newman (16-3, 8-0 TIC-East) snared an early 8-0 lead after the first then scored five runs in the sixth. Eli Brinkley and Nash Holmgaard each had two hits and two RBIs while Andrew Fitzsimmons drove in two runs.

Brinkley earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and recording eight strikeouts.

The Green Devils (8-4, 6-3) had five players with at least one error. Tyler Oberfoell and Heath Voigt notched their lone hits of the game.

Central Springs 11, St. Ansgar 0: The Panthers jumped on the scoreboard early with five runs in the first and that was more than enough to snare a Top of Iowa East victory over the Saints on Monday.

Another four runs were added in the fourth for Central Springs (5-7, 4-4 TIC-East) and two more crossed home in the fifth that put the game into the run-rule. The win ends a five-game skid for the Panthers.

Chase Berding, bound for Upper Iowa, finished with three hits and four RBIs at the plate while also tossing a complete game with three strikeouts. The senior gave up two hits and five walks. Carter Crum also had four RBIs and two hits. Brock Mathers and Zak Molstad each had two hits.

Regan Witt and Jayce Schwiesow each had a hit for St. Ansgar (12-6, 7-2).

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16-17, North Iowa 1-4: The Cardinals had one inning in each game with double digit runs as they coasted to a Top of Iowa West sweep against the Bison on Monday.

A 12-run third turned a 3-1 game in the opener into a rout. Down 3-2 in the nightcap, an 11-run outburst in the fifth turned it into a nine-run cushion and four more runs were added in the sixth. In total, GHV (8-2, 5-2 TIC-West) had 21 hits, 17 walks and 27 RBIs.

Mason Graham finished 3-for-3 at the plate with six RBIs in Game 2 had four hits and three runs batted in over the course of the twinbill. In Game 1, five different Cardinals hitters drove in two runs.

Nathan Roberts and Dalton Mills snared wins on the mound for GHV.

Forest City 3, Eagle Grove 1: The Indians earned their revenge against the Eagles on Monday night as they snared a Top of Iowa West victory and maintain their spot atop the conference standings.

Eagle Grove handed Forest City its one and only loss in league play. A run each in the second and third inning plus an insurance run in the seventh pushed the Indians to a victory.

Tommy Miller gave up the one run in the first, then settled in from then-on as he fired a complete game, two-hitter with nine strikeouts. He danced around five walks in his outing. Ryan Bailey recorded two hits for Forest City and Jack Thompson scored twice.

Softball

West Fork 4, Riceville 0: The Class 2A No. 15 Warhawks won their seventh game in a row and continued their shutout streak with a non-conference victory over the Wildcats on Monday.

All the offense West Fork (10-1) needed was two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the third. Freshman starter Libby Trewin and its defense took over from their with Trewin striking out two and the defense having just one error.

Madisyn Bonner and Haley Grady each finished with two hits while four different Warhawk hitters had an RBI. No stats for Riceville (10-6) were published online.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9-4: The Bulldogs let a six-run lead slip away and dropped the opener, but salvaged a split against the Cowgirls with a victory in the nightcap of a North Central Conference doubleheader on Monday.

HD-CAL (5-7, 3-4 NCC) was up 6-0 after the first two innings in Game 1 then C-G-D plated all 10 of its runs over the course of the third, fourth and fifth frames. A late comeback by the Bulldogs was just short with two runs in the seventh.

In Game 2, it was a 1-0 game all the way until the fifth when HD-CAL grabbed another run then pushed across two in the sixth to take a 4-0 advantage. The Cowgirls plated three runs in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online for either game.

Algona 7, Clear Lake 6: Three runs in the bottom of the sixth was the difference as the Bulldogs clipped the Lions in a North Central Conference game on Monday night.

Clear Lake (2-7, 1-5 NCC) grabbed the lead on two different occasions, 3-2 and 5-4, but when the Bulldogs scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth, it proved to be the dagger. The Lions scored a run in the seventh, but couldn't extend the game.

No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Rockford 11, Nashua-Plainfield 9: Four runs in the top of the seventh spurred the Warriors to comeback down two and snare a Top of Iowa East victory over the Huskies on Monday.

It was a five-run first inning that got Rockford (4-7, 2-5 TIC-East) out in front early. That lead was chipped away slowly by Nashua-Plainfield and evaporated with a four-run fourth to take a one-run lead. It grabbed the lead again, 9-7, with two in the bottom of the sixth.

Then the Warriors went back on top and held on for the victory. Haylie Rasing and Hannah Hillman each went 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored for Rockford. McKinnley Hoffman had two hits and Madelynn Muller drove in three runs.

North Butler 25, Northwood-Kensett 0: Twenty-three runs in the second inning turned a 2-0 game into a blowout as the Bearcats pounced on the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East contest on Monday.

Northwood-Kensett (0-8, 0-7 TIC-East) had one hit in the game off the bat of Jasmine Renteria. Its defense had five errors as 22 of the 25 runs allowed were earned.

Central Springs 2, St. Ansgar 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers staved off the upset-minded Saints to remain unbeaten in a Top of Iowa East triumph on Monday night.

Scoreless through the first two frames, Central Springs (12-0, 6-0 TIC-East) scored a run in the third then added an insurance run in the sixth. Ashlyn Hoeft and Madisyn Kelley each had two hits while Kaylea Fessler and Kaci Crum recorded RBIs.

Cooper Klaahsen fanned 10 batters and allowed just two hits in the circle. The junior has allowed just four earned runs all season. St. Ansgar (11-6, 5-5) saw its seven-game win streak snapped. None of its stats were published online.

Eagle Grove 6, Forest City 4: The Eagles broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to snare a Top of Iowa West victory over the Indians on Monday night.

After Forest City (3-6, 3-5 TIC-West) took a 2-1 lead in the top half of the third, Eagle Grove grabbed it right back and didn't trail for the remainder of the game. The Indians re-tied the contest at with two runs in the fifth.

Keevan Jones had three hits for the Indians while Aubrey Miller and Hayden Brown roped two hits each. Samantha Bergstrom tossed all six innings in the circle and struck out 11.

Lake Mills 15, West Hancock 4: The Bulldogs won their third straight Top of Iowa West contest as they cruised over the Eagles on Monday night at home.

A three-run second inning was sandwiched between a pair of two-run frames to give Lake Mills (8-2, 7-1 TIC-West) a 7-0 lead. West Hancock plated four runs in the fourth to avoid the shutout, but the Bulldogs got three of those runs back in the bottom half.

They scored five runs in the fifth to end the game early. Their batters were walked a total of 17 times with seven of the nine being walked at least twice. Jolie Rice had two hits, both of them doubles, and three RBIs for Lake Mills.

Natalie Brandeburg hit a solo home run and Dottie Byars struck out seven in the circle. No stats for the Eagles (0-12, 0-7) were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

