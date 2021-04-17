Area Roundup: Lake Mills still undefeated on the course

Kira Baldus swept the throws for the Saints while Cora Heeter claimed the 100-meter dash, the long jump and anchored the winning 400 relay. Lauren Bork started off St. Ansgar's first place 3,200 relay then later triumphed in the 800-meter run.

The Warhwaks had two victories and a plethora of other point scorers. Jordan Swenson won the high jump and Kacie Eisentrager took the 1,500.

Lake Mills' Ella Stene was the winner of the 100 hurdles and was on its triumphant 800 relay quartet.

Emily Opstevedt won the 200-meter dash for Newman Catholic while Riceville's Juliana Droll was the lone runner to break 12 minutes in the 3,000.

Forest City runner-up at Bishop Garrigan Relays

Powered by four wins and 12 top-5 finishes, the Indians accumulated 145 points to finish second behind Algona. West Hancock finished fourth with 93.5 points while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (51) and Clear Lake (47) were sixth and seventh, respectively.

Jayln Hovenga sprinted 28.85 seconds to win the 200-meter dash while Keevan Jones ran 1:05.11 to win the open 400. The Indians won both of the medley relays. They finished runner-up in four of the seven relays.