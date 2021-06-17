Area Roundup: Lake Mills softball is in solo second in Top of Iowa West

One season ago, the Lake Mills softball team was in last place in the Top of Iowa West standings.
With not a single senior on the 2021 version and over the last three years of not winning more than three games, expectations from the outside were not high.
The Bulldogs are in prime contention for a top-two finish in the conference.
Ignited by 13 hits and another stout pitching performance from Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills pushed Belmond-Klemme's losing streak to five games on Wednesday with a 10-5 triumph at home.
The win puts the Bulldogs (7-8, 7-3 TOI-West) in solo second place, one game up on the Broncos and Bishop Garrigan. The Golden Bears will welcome the Bulldogs Friday for a conference game.
Lake Mills jumped out of the gate early with four runs in the second to lead 4-0 and then added three runs in the fourth and fifth frames that fended off Belmond-Klemme's potential comeback after it scored four in the bottom half of the fourth.
Kit Byars and Leah Moen paced the Bulldogs with three hits apiece. Moen and Natalie Brandenburg each drove in two runs that provided plenty of run support for Kohagen.
The freshman struck out nine batters in a complete game.
Softball
Ankeny Centennial 13-13, Mason City 1-3: Another CIML doubleheader against a top-15 opponent, another growing lesson for the Mohawks as the Class 5A No. 11 Jaguars won by double digit verdicts.
Ten runs in the third pushed Ankeny Centennial to win the opener then 12 runs over the first three innings allowed it to claim the nightcap in five innings.
Shaye Theobald finished with three hits over the two games had drove in one run in both for the Mohawks.
Riceville 18, North Tama 2: The Wildcats notched their 15th win of the season in blowout fashion, triumphing over the Redhawks with another high-scoring affair.
Six runs in the first, then eight in the fourth, propelled Riceville to a four-inning victory. It recorded 17 hits in 30 at-bats as a team and finished with 14 RBIs.
Callee Fair and Josie Gansen each registered three hits and combined for eight RBIs. Four other Wildcat hitters recorded two hits. Gansen struck out four and allowed two hits.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, Clear Lake 6: The Bulldogs took an early lead then needed a two-run seventh to earn a walk-off victory over the Lions in a North Central Conference tussle.
A 4-0 cushion through two innings for Hampton-Dumont was evaporated as Clear Lake scored six unanswered runs over the next four innings to lead 6-4. The Bulldogs rallied with one in the sixth that set up the walk-off.
No stats for either side were published online.
Charles City 12, Waukon 2: The Class 4A No. 15 Comets cruised to victory over the Indians. No score by innings or stats were published online.
It marks the 15th win of the season for Charles City.
Nashua Plainfield 13, Northwood-Kensett 1: Quick and easy was how the Huskies nabbed a double digit run victory over the Vikings with six runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second.
Northwood-Kensett scored its lone run in the second inning. None of its stats were published online.
North Butler 7, Newman Catholic 6: An extra inning doozy went in favor of the Bearcats as they tied the game in the seventh then walked it off in the eighth against the Class 1A No. 8 Knights.
Newman Catholic used a four run sixth to erase a 5-2 deficit after five innings of play. The loss puts it two games behind North Butler and Central Springs in the Top of Iowa East standings.
No. 9 hitter Emily Opstvedt roped three hits, while Emma Weiner and Madi Elwood each recorded two hits with the latter driving in two runs.
Central Springs 15, Osage 4: Unlike the first meeting, this one went the full seven innings, but the winner was the same as the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers clubbed 17 hits in a rout over the Green Devils.
A 7-0 lead was ballooned to 10-1 then 15-1 for Central Springs. Osage scored three in the bottom of the seventh, but the hole was too big to dig out of.
Kaylea Fessler roped four hits while Madisyn Kelley drove in four runs. Four other Panthers hitters recor ded two hits.
The Green Devils were led by two hits each from Ainsley Dodd and Mari Fox with the former notching two RBIs.
St. Ansgar 4, Bishop Garrigan 0: All of a sudden, the Saints are quietly 12-5-1 overall and winners of three straight, the latest a 4-0 shutout over the Golden Bears.
During the win streak, St. Ansgar has allowed a grand total of one run. None of its stats were published online.
West Fork 9, Rockford 1: The Warhawks broke a 0-0 ballgame with five runs in the bottom half of the fourth then added four in the sixth to finish off a victory over the Warriors.
Rockford scored its only run in the sixth. Gabby Keith had two of its three hits and the drove in the lone run.
No West Fork stats were published online.
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Indians took the lead in the first and never looked back to upend the Cardinals in Garner.
Three in the first and another four in the fourth allowed Forest City to gain a 7-0 cushion. GHV roared back with one in the fourth and two in the fifth. It tallied a run in the seventh, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Payton Harle registered half of the Cardinals hits with two and drove in both runs. She also belted a home run.
No Forest City stats were published online.
Eagle Grove 12, West Hancock 2: Four runs in the bottom half of the first and second paved the way for Eagle Grove to defeat West Hancock in the battle of Eagles.
Both of the runs scored by West Hancock were also in the first and second. Carlee Bruns and Ann Horstman each roped a double.
Baseball
Mason City 8-10, Ankeny Centennial 4-11: The Mohawks win streak was pushed to 10 games after triumphing in the opener, but a comeback bid in the nightcap fell short and the Jaguars salvaged a split.
James Fingalsen threw a complete game for Mason City in Game 1, allowing six hits battled four walks to strike out five batters. Carter Thomas, Alex Gold and Connor Dalen roped two hits with Dalen launching a home run.
The Mohawks turned a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead with two runs in the fourth then they added three runs in the sixth to balloon their lead.
Dalen and Pederson each plated two runs. Those two combined for five hits and five RBIs in Game 2. Thomas also had two hits in the second game.
Ankeny Centennial plated all 11 of its runners in the first three frames, but the Mohawks rallied with three in the fourth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the hole was too big to overcome.
Riceville 12, North Tama 2: Tied at two after 2.5 innings of play, the Redhawks erupted for nine runs in the third and that was all they needed to earn a five-inning victory over the Wildcats.
North Tama ended the game early with a run in the fifth that kicked in the run rule. Riceville scored both of its runs in the second that answered the two runs the Redhawks scored in the first.
The only hit for the Wildcats was from Ryder Fair and the lone RBI was courtesy of Jonah Knode.
Clear Lake 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Lions used a two-hit, 14 strikeout pitching performance from junior Jett Neuberger to defeat the Bulldogs on the road.
Neuberger threw six innings and tossed 117 pitches. He walked one, hit one batter and allowed one earned run. Andrew Formanek and PJ Feuerbach each recorded two hits and combined for four RBIs.
Three different Hampton-Dumont hitters recorded a hit. Brayden Johnson struck out seven on the mound.
Waverly-Shell Rock 10-9, Charles City 3-1: In a doubleheader between two rivals that were entering the night tied for second in the Northeast Iowa Conference, it was the Go-Hawks that earned a sweep to separate themselves from the Comets.
It was a 4-3 lead for WSR after four innings of play then it turned up the offense with a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and two insurance runs in the seventh of the opener to run away with the win.
In the nightcap, it was the same story as the Go-Hawks were up 2-1 entering the fifth and scored their final seven runs in the final three frames to complete the sweep.
Charles City plated all of its runs in Game 1 in the fourth then scored the lone run of Game 2 in the third.
No Charles City stats were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 5, Northwood-Kensett 3: The Vikings made it competitive until the Huskies scored the go-ahead run in the fourth and a key insurance run in the fifth to give them that two-run lead that ended up being the final differential.
Northwood-Kensett scored the first two runs in the game and answered Nashua-Plainfield's three-spot in the third with a run in the fourth for a brief tie.
Eighth grader Evan Lorenzen recorded two hits for the Vikings while Isaac Renteria drove in two runs on one hit.
Newman Catholic 15, North Butler 2: It was another day at the office for the Class 1A top-ranked Knights as they piled on the offense in all five innings to defeat the Bearcats.
Four in the second and five in the fourth were the big innings that allowed Newman Catholic to notch win No. 17 on the season and stay unbeaten in the Top of Iowa East.
Freshman Toby Keston got the start and tossed a complete game on 72 pitches. He allowed two hits and struck out six.
Osage 11, Central Springs 2: The Green Devils registered 14 hits, five of them went for extra bases, to cruise past the Panthers at home.
It was an early advantage for Osage as it plated five in the first and four more in the second. Central Springs scored both of its runs in the top half of the third.
Nolan Heard, Cade Machin and Spencer Krabbe all drove in at least three runs. Heard and Max Fast, two underclassmen, belted home runs. Krabbe and Tyler Oberfoell notched three hits.
On the mound, Oberfoell allowed four hits to pair with nine strikeouts. The junior did not allow an earned run.
No Central Springs stats were published online.
West Fork 18, Rockford 8: It was a far cry from the first meeting where the Warhawks won by a run as offense, along with a patient approach at the plate, ruled the day for them to handle the Warriors.
Rockford issued 15 walks to West Fork and the latter reached base via an error four times. The Warhawks turned an 8-7 deficit after 4.5 innings into the 10-run victory with four in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
West Fork's Kellen Cameron was on base five times with four walks and a triple to pair with three runs batted in. Five other of its batters drove in two runs. Levi Janssen (three hits) and Nolan Shreckengost (two hits) were the only ones with multiple.
The Warriors took that brief one-run lead with a six-spot in the third. They were led offensively by two hits from Justice Jones and Brooks Hoffman along with two RBIs from Hoffman and Drew Hansen.
Eagle Grove 4, West Hancock 1: Three runs in the bottom of the second spurred Eagle Grove to a victory at home over West Hancock in the battle of two teams with the same nickname as Eagles.
West Hancock plated its only run in the sixth to avoid a shutout. Rylan Barnes had one of the two hits and an RBI while Cayson Barnes allowed four hits and two runs with 10 K's.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.