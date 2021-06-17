Area Roundup: Lake Mills softball is in solo second in Top of Iowa West

Waverly-Shell Rock 10-9, Charles City 3-1: In a doubleheader between two rivals that were entering the night tied for second in the Northeast Iowa Conference, it was the Go-Hawks that earned a sweep to separate themselves from the Comets.

It was a 4-3 lead for WSR after four innings of play then it turned up the offense with a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and two insurance runs in the seventh of the opener to run away with the win.

In the nightcap, it was the same story as the Go-Hawks were up 2-1 entering the fifth and scored their final seven runs in the final three frames to complete the sweep.

Charles City plated all of its runs in Game 1 in the fourth then scored the lone run of Game 2 in the third.

No Charles City stats were published online.

Nashua-Plainfield 5, Northwood-Kensett 3: The Vikings made it competitive until the Huskies scored the go-ahead run in the fourth and a key insurance run in the fifth to give them that two-run lead that ended up being the final differential.

Northwood-Kensett scored the first two runs in the game and answered Nashua-Plainfield's three-spot in the third with a run in the fourth for a brief tie.