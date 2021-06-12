Area Roundup: Lake Mills softball gets back into offensive groove

There was a stretch in the early portion of the week where the high-powered offense the Lake Mills softball team was accustomed to disappeared.
It was held scoreless against Riceville and North Union. It scored 11 runs in a losing effort to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 4 then turned around a day later and loss to them 6-5.
Over the last two games, the Bulldogs have found a groove at the plate once again.
After plating 14 runs in a victory over North Iowa, they reached double figures once again in an 11-5 Top of Iowa West victory over Forest City on Friday.
In a 5-5 ballgame through four innings, Lake Mills broke the tie and the game open with a four-run top of the fifth inning and scored an additional two runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach and prevent a comeback.
The win puts the Bulldogs (5-6, 5-3 TOI-West) a game up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the conference standings and a game behind Belmond-Klemme. Forest City (2-9, 2-6) has dropped three in a row.
Brynn Rogers notched three hits in five at-bats with an RBI while Madison Edwards drove in three runs on two hits. Three more Lake Mills batters registered two hits.
Freshman Scout Kohagen went the distance and struck out 10 batters. No Forest City stats were published online.
Baseball
Humboldt 5, Central Springs 2: The Panthers gave the Wildcats a run for their money, but a two-run fifth and a run apiece in the sixth and seventh allowed the former to win over the latter.
No stats were published online for Central Springs. It scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Dike-New Hartford 15, Charles City 1: With 10 runs in the first, the Wolverines path to a victory in four innings over the Comets was set on cruise control.
They added a run each in the second and third before a three-spot in the fourth allowed for a run-rule triumph. No Charles City stats were published online. Its lone run came in the second inning.
North Butler 19, Rockford 5: One day after giving up 24 runs, the Warriors pitchers continued their struggles after allowing the previously winless Bearcats to score a season-high run total.
It was a 7-4 contest through two innings then North Butler brought the heat with five in the top of the fourth then an additional seven in the fifth to end the game via the run-rule.
No stats were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 3: A five-game win streak by the Warhawks was snapped due to a five-run first inning of the Huskies wire-to-wire victory.
West Fork scored two in the bottom half of the second to make it a 6-2 contest, but Nashua-Plainfield responded with two in the fourth to have a comfortable advantage.
Four different Warhawk batters had a hit with Levi Janssen notching the lone RBI.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, North Union 0: Make it nine wins in a row for the Cardinals as they pummeled the winless Warriors on the road thanks in large part to a nine-run third inning.
The lead was wire-to-wire as GHV plated four runs in the first and with two runs in the fifth, the game was over via the run-rule. It marks the fourth straight game and seven of the last eight that the Cardinals have scored double digit runs.
Brody Boehnke and Owen Pueggel each went 3-for-3 at the plate with with three RBIs while Nathan Roberts and Mason Graham both had two hits and drove in two runs on a day in which GHV cranked out 17 hits.
Sam Wood notched the win on the mound, allowing one hit with two walks to go with seven strikeouts.
Forest City 8, Lake Mills 4: The Indians held off their Top of Iowa West rival with early and late offense to remain unbeaten in the conference and push the win streak to three games.
It took two runs in the bottom of the first and three in the second to jump out to an early advantage. Forest City added three insurance runs over the fourth and fifth frames to avoid a Bulldogs comeback.
Eighth grader Cole Moore roped a pair of doubles while the top-3 hitters in the Indians lineup – Reese and Kellen Moore with Truman Knudston – all laced a hit with an RBI.
Reese and Kellen Moore each hit a triple and the former scored three times. No Lake Mills stats were published online.
Bishop Garrigan 3, West Hancock 1: That Eagles offense went from scorching hot to ice cold as they only mustered one run on two hits in a Top of Iowa West loss to the Golden Bears.
Sophomore Rylan Barnes had both hits and the RBI for West Hancock. Logan Leerar scored the run.
Softball
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 2: The Cadets earned a walk-off victory over the Lions with three unanswered runs including the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Clear Lake took an early 2-0 lead on RBI hits from Layne Lester and Chelsey Holck. It registered six hits for the night.
Central Springs 12, Charles City 7: A ranked showdown between a pair of top-15 teams was doozy as the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers upended the Class 4A No. 15 Comets 12-7 at home.
It was a six-run third inning that put Central Springs out in front and it added another four runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Charles City attempted a comeback with four in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.
Lizzy Hamand roped a pair of doubles in her three-hit performance with three RBIs while Abby Pate belted a three-run home run. Kaylea Fessler notched two hits and Kiley Hanft drove in two.
No stats were published online for Charles City.
North Butler 17, Rockford 0: It was an early game for the Warriors and they never woke up as the Bearcats plated eight runs in the second and seven in the third to cruise to a win.
Dawson Schriever and McKinnley Hoffman each had hits for Rockford. The game only lasted three innings.
Newman Catholic 10, St. Ansgar 4: An early five-run first inning allowed the Class 1A No. 8 Knights to lead the remainder of the way in a Top of Iowa East victory over the Saints.
After St. Ansgar plated three runs in the top of the second, Newman Catholic scored two in the third then added three insurance runs in the fifth. It cranked out 11 hits, four of them for extra bases.
Madi Elwood and Ellie Determan each went yard with the former finishing with two runs batted in and two. Leah Martinez and Alyse Ball recorded two hits apiece.
In the circle, Elwood earned the win as only one of the four runs she allowed was earned.
Osage 5, Northwood-Kensett 1: Locked in a tight contest with the Vikings, a three-run sixth inning allowed the Green Devils to pull away and snare their fifth straight win to cap an undefeated week.
Victoria Schwarting went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in while Maegan Krebsbach had two hits and drove in a pair. Ainsley Dodd also registered two hits.
Mari Fox earned yet another win in the circle, allowing four hits with five strikeouts. For Northwood-Kensett, Hailee Varner had two hits.
North Union 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals were dealt a loss to the Warriors in four innings. Since a 5-1 start, the former is 2-4 over the last six contests.
Aly Derr and Payton Harle had the lone two hits for GHV.
Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 5: The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but couldn't maintain it as the Golden Bears broke out the bats to dismantle their Top of Iowa-West foe.
An eight-run sixth inning was the backbreaker that allowed Bishop Garrigan to turn a 5-4 deficit into a seven-run lead.
West Hancock was led by Dru Hagen's three hit day at the plate. Three other batters finished with two hits while Grace Rosin was on base three times via walks.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.