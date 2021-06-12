Area Roundup: Lake Mills softball gets back into offensive groove

West Fork scored two in the bottom half of the second to make it a 6-2 contest, but Nashua-Plainfield responded with two in the fourth to have a comfortable advantage.

Four different Warhawk batters had a hit with Levi Janssen notching the lone RBI.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, North Union 0: Make it nine wins in a row for the Cardinals as they pummeled the winless Warriors on the road thanks in large part to a nine-run third inning.

The lead was wire-to-wire as GHV plated four runs in the first and with two runs in the fifth, the game was over via the run-rule. It marks the fourth straight game and seven of the last eight that the Cardinals have scored double digit runs.

Brody Boehnke and Owen Pueggel each went 3-for-3 at the plate with with three RBIs while Nathan Roberts and Mason Graham both had two hits and drove in two runs on a day in which GHV cranked out 17 hits.

Sam Wood notched the win on the mound, allowing one hit with two walks to go with seven strikeouts.

Forest City 8, Lake Mills 4: The Indians held off their Top of Iowa West rival with early and late offense to remain unbeaten in the conference and push the win streak to three games.