Area Roundup: Lake Mills serves its way to a 2-0 start

Jim Boehmer has set the serving percentage goal for his Lake Mills volleyball team at 90 percent or higher. For the first two nights, it has eclipsed that mark.
It has led to two sweeps to start the Bulldogs quest to regain the top spot in the Top of Iowa West Conference.
They made quick work of Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night, posting a 25-8, 25-12, 25-13 victory to move to 2-0 overall and in the conference.
"We need to be a bit more efficient at the serving line," Boehmer said. "We did serve at 90%, which is our goal but we had too many 'big' misses."
Brooke Bergo, who tied with Ellie Hanna for the team lead in kills with 11, was 12-of-13 from the line with a team best five aces. Kit Byars and Leah Moen each recorded three aces.
Byars had three blocks to pair with five kills and a .714 hitting efficiency while Moen distributed 30 assists and posted a team-high 11 digs.
"We hit very well tonight and were far more efficient than we were last week," Boehmer said.
Volleyball
Mason City 3, Marshalltown 0: The Mohawks opened CIML-Iowa action with a hard-earned 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 sweep over the Bobcats at North Iowa Area Community College.
Mason City (4-2) has already equaled last season's win total one full week into the season.
"We were able to fight through the crucial points and come out on top," Mohawks head coach Curt Klaashen said. "We had an excellent hitting night at the net and continue to get good balance with our offense."
Jada Williams was once again at the forefront of the Mason City offense, posting a team-high 12 kills and going 14-of-14 from the service line with two aces.
Ellie Kotta and Chloe Callanan each chipped in eight kills while Bre Lowe handed out 20 assists. Kylie Trappe posted 10 digs with Marisa Barragan registering eight.
West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 0: In a battle of Eagles, it was West Hancock that stymied Eagle Grove 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 to earn its first non-tournament win of the regular season.
Three West Hancock (2-3) players – Kamryn Eckels, Parker Hiscocks and Shelby Goepel – had serving percentages above 93 and combined for four of the six aces.
Eckels dished out seven assists in the offesne attack that was paced by four kills each from Quinn Harle and Leah Aitchison.
Osage 3, Central Springs 0: The Class 2A No. 9 Green Devils continued their winning ways with another Top of Iowa East sweep, this time a 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 triumph over the Panthers.
Addy Grimm distributed 30 assists, three more than she registered in the season opener. Kaebre Sullivan notched a game-high 12 kills while Claudiaa Aschenbrenner recorded 11 and Meredith Street chipped in eight.
Grimm also led Osage (2-0) in serving with seven aces on a 29-of-31 night at the line.
Central Springs (1-4) was led offensively by Kaci Crum and Alivea Harms firing in four kills apiece and Azaria McDonough recording 10 assists. Harms also had two solo blocks.
West Fork 3, Rockford 0: Ignited by 28 kills and a hitting efficiency of .233, the Warhawks earned their first three set sweep of the season, a 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 victory over the Warriors in Sheffield.
Madisyn Bonner led the West Fork (2-3) hitters with eight kills while Kalli Trewin and Emma Martinek contributed seven apiece. Setter Kaylie Lundt finished with 15 assists.
Of the 73 kill attempts, West Fork had just 11 hitting errors. Trewin and Martinek were also was stellar at the net defensively with six solo blocks each. Ellie Weaver led its back row effort with six digs while Lundt and Maddie Hubka each finished with five.
For Rockford (2-5), Emma Muller fired home seven kills to lead its offense and McKinnley Hoffman dished out 17 assists. Chloe Rooney ended the night with 16 digs while Avery Govern chipped in 10.
North Butler 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Knights remained winless in the early part of the season, dropping a 25-8, 25-17, 25-19 Top of Iowa East contest to the Bearcats on the road.
No stats for Newman Catholic (0-5) were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: For the fifth straight match, the Vikings were swept. This time at the hands of the Huskies by scores of 25-7, 25-17, 25-9.
Chloe Costello led Northwood-Kensett (0-6) with four kills and Emma Davidson distributed six assists. It had a hitting efficiency of -.231 for the night.
Peyton Shoger finished with seven digs while Costello and Marli Backhaus each had a solo block.
Decorah 3, St. Ansgar 2: After a disastrous first set, the Saints put their rally caps on to win the second and fourth set and force a decisive fifth set against the Vikings.
Yet it wasn't enough as Decorah prevailed 25-7, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11 in a thriller at home.
St. Ansgar (1-3) was led by eight kills from sophomore Cora Heeter and seven from Brianna Minnis. Senior Emma Hicken dished out 18 assists, the second straight game she had that many.
Adrianna Kruse blocked three shots solo while the Saints libero Kennedy Schwiesow finished with 17 digs and tied with Jaci Woods for the team led in aces with three. Heeter chipped in 10 digs and a pair of aces.
Cross Country
Maas, Rust garner-top-6 finishes for Bulldogs: Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Miles Rust made his varsity debut and didn't disappoint, running the 5,000-meter course at Briggs Woods Golf Course in Webster City in 17 minutes, 39 seconds to lead the Bulldogs to a sixth place finish in the team race.
The next closest runner for the Bulldogs was Jack Showalter, a senior who placed 32nd in 19:11. Fellow senior Brandon Hisler was 41st in 19:36. Those three were the lone runners to break 20 minutes.
Hampton-Dumont didn't field a team of five to score in the girls race, but returning state medalist Lydia Maas finished third in 20:57 behind North Polk's Liza Schaffer and Algona's Moriah Knapp.
Junior Sydney Buseman was the second Bulldogs runner to finish, placing 35th in 23:16. Teaghan Bird and Lily Hambly placed 44th and 58th, respectively.
Girls swimming
Mason City 63, Des Moines Roosevelt 35: After getting beaten in the last event of their season opener, the Mohawks needed no dramatics as they cruised past the Roughriders in Des Moines.
Seven of the nine individual events were won by Mason City and it swept all three relays. Cole Aspen and Grace Hehr each had four wins on the night while Taylor Halverson recorded three wins.
That trifecta were on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Aspen claimed the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while Hehr triumphed in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Halverson was victorious in the 100 breaststroke. Of the 12 events, the Mohawks went 1-2 in three of them.
Boys golf
Mohawks 14th at Fort Dodge Invite: For the first big golf tournament of the fall season, Mason City shot a 359 at Fort Dodge Country Club. Waukee won the tournament, firing a 301.
None of the Mohawks scores were published online.
