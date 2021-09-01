Area Roundup: Lake Mills serves its way to a 2-0 start

Jim Boehmer has set the serving percentage goal for his Lake Mills volleyball team at 90 percent or higher. For the first two nights, it has eclipsed that mark.

It has led to two sweeps to start the Bulldogs quest to regain the top spot in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

They made quick work of Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night, posting a 25-8, 25-12, 25-13 victory to move to 2-0 overall and in the conference.

"We need to be a bit more efficient at the serving line," Boehmer said. "We did serve at 90%, which is our goal but we had too many 'big' misses."

Brooke Bergo, who tied with Ellie Hanna for the team lead in kills with 11, was 12-of-13 from the line with a team best five aces. Kit Byars and Leah Moen each recorded three aces.

Byars had three blocks to pair with five kills and a .714 hitting efficiency while Moen distributed 30 assists and posted a team-high 11 digs.

"We hit very well tonight and were far more efficient than we were last week," Boehmer said.

Volleyball