Area Roundup: Knights softball off to 3-0 start

Pitching was going to be a strength of Newman Catholic's softball team with its top two arms back this summer. The offense, despite the loss of Kealan Curley and Molly McGuire to graduation, had enough pop returning.

The Knights were one run shy of making it back-to-back trips to the Class 1A state tournament last season. They have shown through the first week they could avoid a two-year hiatus to Fort Dodge.

Behind seven runs in the bottom of the second and scoring in every innings, Newman blew the doors open on Friday and torched Nashua-Plainfield 15-3 in a Top of Iowa East contest.

It marks the second time in the last three seasons the Knights (3-0, 2-0 TIC-East) start off the year unbeaten. Their offense was lethal against the Huskies.

Fresh off her final 18 holes of golf in her prep career, senior Emma Weiner made it back to the diamond in time to record a 4-for-4 day at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Macy Kellar recorded four runs batted in while Emily Opstvedt, Leah Martinez, Liz Kruckenberg and Sydney Squier all recorded at least two hits. Martinez and Madi Elwood drove in two runs apiece.

Elwood struck out five in the circle to give her the win.

Softball

Mason City 14, New Hampton 2: Fueled by 12 total runs in the first two innings, the River Hawks won their second straight game of the season against the Chickasaws on Friday night.

Eighth grader Brogan Evans finished 3-for-3 at the plate for Mason City (2-2) with two RBIs. Adyson Evans earned the win in the circle and registered two hits with three runs batted in.

Kelsey McDonough and Sam Norcross both recorded two hits for the River Hawks.

Cedar Falls 3, Charles City 1: The Tigers scored one run in the fifth and an insurance run in the seventh to secure a non-conference win over the Comets on Friday night.

Rachel Chambers belted a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth as the only run for Charles City (1-1). The Drake recruit recorded two hits and had the only extra base hit in its lineup.

Natalie White was saddled with the loss as she gave up 10 hits and dealt three walks, but struck out three.

Central Springs 10, North Butler 0: In what was deemed as a top-10 showdown between two teams in separate classifications, the 2A top-ranked Panthers ousted the 1A No. 9 Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East contest on Friday.

Five runs were scored in the second that pushed Central Springs (3-0, 3-0 TIC-East) up to a 7-0 lead and it coasted from that point on. Madisyn Kelley was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs while Aurora Stepleton also drove in three runs.

Kaylea Fessler, Ashlyn Hoeft and Abby Pate all finished 2-for-3 at the plate with Hoeft and Pate driving in a run. Junior Cooper Klaahsen tossed a no-hitter in a full six innings of work with 13 strikeouts.

Rockford 11, North Iowa 7: The Warriors plated four runs in the top of the fifth to push them ahead and eventually hold off the Bison in a Top of Iowa cross-divisional contest on Friday.

It was a 5-5 game after four complete as Rockford (1-2) started the scoring with three in the second and one run each in the third and fourth only for North Iowa to answer with three in the third and two in the fourth.

Once the Warriors went up 9-5, they plated two more runs in the seventh to ice the game. Eighth grader Hannah Hillman uncorked a grand slam as her lone hit and she drove in six runs.

Three of Rockford's courtesy runners scored seven of its 11 runs. It drew seven walks, had four batters reach base via error and three batters plunked by pitches.

Lake Mills 4, Bishop Garrigan 2: Fueled by 10 hits, the Bulldogs edged out the Golden Bears in a Top of Iowa West game on Friday night to remain unbeaten in the early part of the season.

Natalie Brandenburg, Maddie Edwards and Brynn Rogers all recorded two hits for Lake Mills (2-0, 2-0 TIC-West). Dottie Byars struck out six in the circle as she was supported with two runs each in the first and second innings.

"So far, our pitching and defense have really shown up in the early games," Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes said.

North Union 12, Forest City 1: The Class 2A No. 6 Warriors controlled the game from the first inning with six runs to defeat the Indians in a Top of Iowa West contest on Friday.

North Union scored in all five innings to end the game early. Forest City (1-2, 1-1 TIC-West) scored its lone run in the bottom of the second. No stats for the Indians were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock 3: Thirteen of the Cardinals 14 runs came in the fourth and fifth innings to claim a Top of Iowa West victory over the Eagles on Friday.

It was a 1-0 lead for GHV (1-0, 1-0 TIC-West) then it erupted for eight runs in the fourth and salted the contest away with five in the fifth in the season-opener. None of its stats were published online.

West Hancock (0-1, 0-1) scored all three of its runs in the bottom half of the fourth. None of its stats were published online.

Baseball

Decorah 11, Mason City 5: The River Hawks had four errors and couldn't overcome them as the Vikings earned a non-conference win at home on Friday night.

It was a nine-run inning for Decorah in the bottom of the second. Mason City (4-2) broke into its margin with three runs in the third and two in the fifth, but the hole was too deep to dig out of.

Kellar Malek had two hits for the River Hawks at the plate and Cooper Wiemann tossed four innings in relief and struck out four.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Clear Lake 2: It was far from the cleanest game for the Bulldogs, but they scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to snare a North Central Conference walk-off victory over the Lions on Friday.

Logan Pfeffer and Marcos Baez each had an RBI and a hit for HD-CAL (3-2, 1-0 NCC) while Marco Guerrero, Tucker Heeren and Pfeffer crossed home. Brayden Johnson tossed a complete game for the Bulldogs, allowing six hits and both runs, but striking out five.

No stats for Clear Lake (1-3, 0-1) were published online.

North Iowa 7, Rockford 2: The Bison scored two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames to snare a Top of Iowa cross-divisional win over the Warriors on Friday night at home.

Rockford (2-1) scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh. None of its stats were published online.

Central Springs 11, North Butler 1: Fueled by four runs in the bottom of the second, the Panthers broke a tie ballgame and never trailed from that point on in a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Bearcats on Friday.

Three different Central Springs (2-2, 2-2 TIC-East) were walked twice and Carter Crum was hit by a pitch twice. Zak Molstad and Chase Berding combined for five of its seven hits.

Berding, Molstad, Crum and Cole Christiansen all crossed home two times. Owen Dannen allowed one run on three hits and struck out three to earn the win on the mound.

Newman Catholic 14, Nashua-Plainfield 4: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the first to take a wire-to-wire Top of Iowa East victory over the Huskies on Friday night.

Even after Nashua-Plainfield decreased the margin to 8-4, Newman (8-0, 2-0 TIC-East) plated six runs in the sixth to end the game early. Doug Taylor roped two hits and drove in two runs.

Trev Hickey and Cal McGuire also recorded two RBIs. Five different Knights crossed home plate twice. McGuire earned the win on the mound as the freshman struck out five in four-plus innings of work.

St. Ansgar 2, Osage 0: All of the runs came in the bottom of the second as the Saints won the county rivalry over the Green Devils on Friday night at home.

That was all St. Ansgar (3-1, 2-0 TIC-East) starter Tate Mayer needed as he dazzled to the tune of 11 strikeouts and the junior allowed just one hit and one walk in six-plus innings.

Osage (2-2, 1-2) was shut out for the second time this season. Landen Arends at the only hit for the game while Tyler Oberfoell struck out five batters and gave up three hits on the mound.

Bishop Garrigan 4, Lake Mills 2: It took three runs in the bottom of the first and then another in the sixth to give the Golden Bears a small cushion that was enough for a Top of Iowa West win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Lake Mills (0-2, 0-2 TIC-West) scored once in the third and plated a run in the fifth to trim its deficit to 3-2. It went scoreless in the final two innings.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Forest City 9, North Union 2: Ignited by five runs in the bottom of the third, the Indians coasted to a Top of Iowa West win over the Warriors on Friday night at home.

It was the bottom two batters in Forest City's lineup that provided the run support. Freshman Ty Dillavou and sophomore Jack Thompson combined for three hits, three runs scored and four runs batted in.

The Indians (3-2, 1-1 TIC-West) had Truman Knudtson throw 111 pitches, striking out seven and dancing around four walks and six hits to hold North Union's offense at bay.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, West Hancock 5: One run in the third and an insurance run in the seventh proved to be the difference in the Cardinals Top of Iowa West victory over the Eagles on Friday night.

It was the season-opener for GHV (1-0, 1-0 TIC-West) and the first victory of head coach Noah Krabbe's career. It jumped out in front 4-1 after three complete innings then tacked on two in the sixth to bring the lead back up to three.

No stats for the Cardinals were published online.

West Hancock (1-1, 1-1) cut into its three-run deficit with a pair in the bottom of the fourth then it scored twice in the seventh, but the comeback was denied. Braden Walk had two hits and Rylan Barnes scored twice.

The Eagles three pitchers allowed 11 free passes.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.