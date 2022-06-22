Area Roundup: Knights snare walk off victory over Saints to stay perfect in TIC-East

Sometimes, the sequel is better than the original.

In the case of the second meeting between Class 1A No. 2 Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar, Tuesday's second meeting featured the same cast of characters, but a much more dramatic ending.

Max Burt roped a hit that plated the final two runs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Knights a thrilling 4-3 triumph over the Saints to remain unbeaten in the conference.

And Newman's winning streak with the postseason drawing closer sits at 10. The other two runs came off a two-run home run by Nash Holmgaard in the third to give it a 2-0 lead.

Taylor and St. Ansgar's Tate Mayer was the pitching matchup yet again. The two juniors went toe-to-toe again and the result was the same.

A University of Iowa commit, Taylor tossed a complete game with 13 strikeouts. Mayer hit his pitch count with one out in the seventh and finished with nine strikeouts.

The Saints (13-8, 8-4) grabbed a one-run lead with three runs in the sixth on the strength of a two-run double from Carsen Sparrow and Jayce Schwiesow notching the other RBI.

Newman's Tim Castle had three hits and Burt recorded two.

Baseball

North Tama 12, Riceville 3: The Wildcats fell behind the eight-ball early and never could muster enough offense as the Redhawks earned a non-conference win on Tuesday.

All three of Riceville's (2-12) runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth. North Tama grabbed control with a four-run third and added its last seven runs over the final three frames.

Aidan Ebart drove in the only two runs of the game for the Wildcats. Six different hitters in their lineup notched a hit and Theo Klaes struck out five on the mound.

Charles City 14-11, Crestwood 2-5: The Comets extended their winning streak to three games as they posted a Northeast Iowa Conference sweep over the Cadets on Tuesday.

Ten runs were scored by Charles City (8-12, 6-9 NEIC) in the first inning of Game 1 and it coasted from that point on. In Game 2, it scored at least two runs in four of the first five frames, with the big outburst coming with a four-run fourth.

Colton Crooks recorded five hits over the twinbill and drove in four runs. Kayden Blunt also notched five hits in the two games and recorded five RBIs. Lincoln Joslin had three RBIs in the opener.

Nashua-Plainfield 5, Central Springs 0: The Huskies led 1-0 for most of the game until they plated four runs in the top of the seventh to salt a Top of Iowa East contest on Tuesday night away.

Central Springs (7-10, 5-7 TIC-East) recorded seven hits, but couldn't generate a run for the first time since the season opener. Brock Mathers was the lone batters in its lineup with two hits.

Owen Dannen struck out five on the mound in his outing of six innings and giving up just two hits.

North Butler 10, Rockford 9: The Warriors rally down 6-2 then 10-6 came up just a bit short in their Top of Iowa East setback versus the Bearcats on Tuesday.

Rockford (9-9, 8-5 TIC-East) led 2-0 after the top of the first, then North Butler scored six straight runs over the next three innings. Both sides scored four runs in the fifth then the Warriors plated three in the seventh, but the comeback fell short.

No stats for Rockford were published online.

Osage 23, Northwood-Kensett 4: Sixteen runs in the second inning prompted the Green Devils to earn a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Vikings on Tuesday night.

Even though Osage (13-4, 9-3 TIC-East) had 13 hits, it drove in 21 runs. To go along with the hits, it drew seven walks and had five guys reach base via an error. Max Gast went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Four different Green Devils batters had three RBIs. Freshman Maddox Cockrum struck out eight on the mound.

No stats for Northwood-Kensett (0-13, 0-11) were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 8, West Hancock 4: The Golden Bears rallied down one with five straight runs to earn a Top of Iowa West victory over the Eagles on Tuesday.

It was a 4-3 West Hancock (5-10, 3-9 TIC-West) lead after the third inning as it scored two runs in the first and third frames. Bishop Garrigan took the lead back with two in the fourth and iced the game away with three in the seventh.

Rylan Barnes drove in two runs while Zack Beukema notched a hit and an RBI for the Eagles.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, North Union 4: It took just the first four innings for the the Cardinals to score all of their runs in a Top of Iowa West triumph over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Three runs were scored in the first and second frames by GHV (10-4, 7-3 TIC-West) and then it added four apiece in the third and fourth. Andrew Hook finished with two hits and three RBIs for its offense.

Lucas Kral, Mason Graham and Sam Wood all notched two RBIs. Nathan Roberts and Jacob Hasler combined for eight strikeouts on the bump.

Forest City 10, Lake Mills 0: The Indians led from the first inning on as they maintained their perch atop the Top of Iowa West with a victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Forest City (12-6, 8-2 TIC-West) scored three runs in the first and then added four runs in the fourth to jump out to a 9-0 lead. It ended the game with a run in the sixth to enact the run rule.

Tommy Miller roped three hits and drove in two runs while Truman Knudtson had two hits and three RBIs. Carter Bruckhoff had two hits and two RBIs for the Indians. Jack Thompson allowed six hits in his win on the mound.

For Lake Mills (2-11, 2-8), Brady Hanson and Eli Menke each recorded two hits.

Softball

Riceville 11, South Winneshiek 1: The Wildcats have scored double digit runs in eight of their last nine victories, the latest a 10-run win over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

It took a four-run bottom of the first to put Riceville (14-8) in the lead for good. It added six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the non-conference game early.

Taylor McElroy recorded three hits out of the leadoff spot for the Wildcats while Tillotti Fair drove in two runs. Morgan Fair allowed five hits, but struck out six to earn the win in the circle.

West Fork 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Make it eight straight shutouts as the Class 2A No. 11 Warhawks edged out the Bulldogs in a Franklin County rivalry contest on Tuesday.

West Fork (14-1) ran its winning streak to 11 straight as it scored two runs in the first and an insurance run in the third. Freshman Libby Trewin took it over from there, allowing four hits and striking out five.

Kalli Trewin and JoAnna Wallace each registered two hits for the Warhawks. No stats for HD-CAL (6-10) were published online.

Charles City 12-9, New Hampton 0-3: The Comets used several innings with at least three runs scored two earn a Northeast Iowa Conference sweep against the Chickasaws on Tuesday night.

Leading 1-0 in Game 1, Charles City (13-5, 9-1 NEIC) scored five runs in the second and put the game out of reach with six in the third. During Game 2, it used a three-run first and third frames and two runs in the second to lead 8-1.

No stats for the Comets were published online for either game.

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 4: The Class 2A No. 1 Panthers used three multi-run innings to cruise past the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East victory on Tuesday.

Four runs in the first allowed Central Springs (19-1, 9-0 TIC-East) to lead wire-to-wire. Its big inning was a seven-run fifth to jump out in front by double digits.

Kaylea Fessler pitched all five innings in the circle and struck out six while at the plate, the senior had three hits and two RBIs. Abby Pate recorded three hits and three other hitters notched two hits.

Newman Catholic 11, St. Ansgar 4: The Knights roped 15 hits as they snared a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Saints on Tuesday night.

Scoreless after two complete, Newman (16-8, 7-5 TIC-East) scored four runs in the bottom of the third and after St. Ansgar responded with four in the top of the fourth, it plated four more in the bottom half to lead for good.

The Knights added three in the sixth. Ellyse Ball went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs while Emily Opstvedt recorded three hits. Madi Elwood and Leah Martinez each drove in two runs.

No stats for the Saints (14-7, 7-6) were published online.

North Butler 6, Rockford 0: Fueled by the pitching of Elizabeth Mathers, the Bearcats limited the Warriors bats and ended a four-game skid in a Top of Iowa East victory on Tuesday.

Mathers, a junior, allowed just four hits and struck out five. North Butler plated all of its runs over the course of the opening four innings. Rockford (6-9, 3-6 TIC-East) saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.

Avaree Jeffries had three of the Warriors four hits.

Osage 30, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Green Devils recorded their highest run total of the season with a Top of Iowa East victory against the Vikings on Tuesday night.

It was a 10-run top of the first for Osage (17-4, 8-4 TIC-East) then it plated 11 in the second and nine in the third to end the game via the run-rule early. None of its stats were published online.

Kennedy Christianson notched the lone hit on the day for Northwood-Kensett (0-12, 0-11).

Lake Mills 11, Forest City 6: Behind a pair of three-run frames and a five-run explosion, the Bulldogs snapped a three-game skid with a Top of Iowa West triumph over the Indians on Tuesday night.

Forest City (3-9, 3-7 TIC-West) led 1-0 after two complete frames then Lake Mills grabbed the advantage with three in the third inning and added to the cushion with eight combined runs in the fifth and sixth. The Indians plated three in the bottom half of the sixth, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Natalie Brandenburg recorded three hits out of the Bulldogs (9-5, 8-4) leadoff spot and Brynn Rognes drove in three runs. Dottie Byars struck out eight in the circle. No stats for Forest City were published online.

North Union 21-13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0-0: The Cardinals were no-hit by starting pitcher Emily Meyer in both games as the Class 2A No. 2 Warriors earned a Top of Iowa West sweep on Tuesday.

In Game 1, it was a 1-0 North Union lead that it expanded with four runs in the third and fourth innings then popped off for 12 runs in the fifth. Game 2 was powered by its offense scoring eight runs in the third.

GHV (6-9, 4-7 TIC-West) had one total baserunner in the twinbill, a walk in the nightcap by catcher Jailyn Krein.

Bishop Garrigan 7, West Hancock 1: The Golden Bears led from the second inning on in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Eagles on Tuesday night.

Three runs in the top of the third pushed Bishop Garrigan out in front 4-0 then it added three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach. West Hancock's (0-18, 0-12 TIC-West) lone run came in the sixth.

Eden Nielsen had two hits at the plate for the Eagles and struck out eight batters in the circle. Heather Engstler recorded the RBI.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

