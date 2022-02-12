Area Roundup: Knights snap Bulldogs regular season winning streak in top-10 tussle

Nearly a calendar year ago, Newman Catholic's boys basketball team was on the losing end of a drubbing against Lake Mills. The game was one-sided and never in doubt.

Fast forward to Friday night and the Knights earned a little payback.

Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic led by as much as 20 points then fended off a late rally from No. 4 Lake Mills to snare an 86-73 triumph at Newman Catholic High School to close the regular season.

That was the first loss for the Bulldogs in 43 regular season games. It was the first time since 2019 the Knights won a matchup between two of the best teams in North Iowa.

Newman (20-1) led by eight after the first quarter and 13 at the half. There were 53 total points scored in the third quarter and that allowed Lake Mills (20-1) to crawl to within 10 with a period to go.

The Knights scored an additional 24 points in the fourth to salt the game away. No stats for either team were published online.

Newman will open the Class 1A postseason against Tripoli and Lake Mills will kick off its trek for a second straight trip to Des Moines against West Bend-Mallard. Both games are on Monday night.

Boys basketball

West Bend-Mallard 63, Northwood-Kensett 53: A slow first half put the Vikings behind the eight-ball in their Class 1A play-in postseason setback to the Wolverines on Friday night.

Northwood-Kensett ends its season at 5-16. It returns three freshmen that all played pivotal roles and led them in scoring for majority of its games, including on Friday. Colby Eskildsen paced the Vikings with 16 points while Kooper Julseth recorded 15 and Carter Anderson chipped in 10 points.

The Vikings scored 14 first half points and trailed by double figures at the half. They rebounded out of the locker room with 15 points in the third and 24 in the fourth, but the margin was too big to overcome.

Riceville 60, St. Ansgar 57: A pair of Mitchell County rivals duked it out in a Class 1A play-in contest and it was the Wildcats that outlasted the Saints at home to continue playing into mid-February.

Riceville (9-13) will face 10th-ranked Dunkerton in the first round, a familiar opponent as the two are Iowa Star North foes. The Raiders won both regular season meetings.

The Wildcats pulled away from a one-point halftime lead with an 18-12 advantage in the third quarter to lead by seven with a period to go. St. Ansgar (2-20) responded with 17 points in the fourth, but it couldn't force overtime.

No stats for either team were published online.

Mason City 52, Fort Dodge 37: Mason City snapped its six-game skid as it swept the season series with one of its bitter rivals, the Dodgers, and snared a senior night victory at NIACC on Friday.

After a tightly-contested first quarter, Mason City (4-14) started to pull away with 11 points in the second and an 18-point outburst in the third. It outscored Fort Dodge 46-29 over the final three frames.

Corey Miner and Kale Hobart led Mason City with 13 points apiece. Hobart pulled in a team-high six rebounds while Miner and Carter Thomas each recorded four assists and three steals.

Clear Lake 54, Algona 46: The Lions got back to their winning ways as they edged the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference contest on Friday night.

It was a 36-point first half that spurred Clear Lake (14-5) to a 15-point cushion entering the locker room. It allowed Algona to crawl back into it in the third before locking down on defense in the fourth.

The Bulldogs outscored the Lions 17-5 out of the break to trail by three points with a quarter to go, but couldn't get the same flow in the final eight minutes.

Thomas Meyer led Clear Lake with 18 points and eight rebounds while Carson Toebe chipped in 16 points.

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Charles City 59: Twenty-three points in the second quarter allowed the Class 2A No. 5 Falcons to turn a two-point lead into double figures as they cruised by the Comets on Friday night.

Charles City (11-9) couldn't get key stops in the second half to make it a closer contest. It allowed 24 points in the third quarter as A-P increased the lead to 17 with a period to go.

The Comets were led by 17 points from Jose Hernandez while Chase Low and Mario Hoefer contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 57: The Bulldogs claimed a thrilling North Central Conference win over the Cadets thanks to a 19-point third quarter.

It was the exact opposite that put HD-CAL (11-10) down as it allowed 17 points and saw its two-point first quarter lead wiped away. It fended off a rally from Iowa Falls-Alden to prevail.

Sophomore Scott Harr paced the Bulldogs with 19 points while Payton McNealy scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Marco Guerrero contributed 15 points and dished out nine assists.

Girls basketball

Fort Dodge 77, Mason City 44: Mason City could never get a firm grasp on Friday's CIML-Iowa contest against the Dodgers and it dropped by 30-plus points at NIACC.

"All credit to Fort Dodge as they controlled the game from the first point and played with a much better energy and purpose," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We must regroup quickly and get ready for the start of tournament play on Wednesday evening."

Mason City was down 20 after the first half and then the Dodgers poured it on in the fourth, outscoring their opposition 26-13.

Mason City was led by Jada Williams, who stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Grace Berding and Kelsey McDonough each chipped in eight points.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

