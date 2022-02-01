Area Roundup: Knights pick up wins as regular season nears end

With regionals drawing closer, Newman Catholic's girls basketball team is trying to flip its season around and over the last six days, it is churning out wins.

The Knights have won three of their last four games, the latest a 70-27 blowout Top of Iowa East victory over North Butler at home on Monday night. The game was rescheduled from a couple weeks ago due to heavy snow in the area.

Newman Catholic (6-12, 5-7 TOI-East) seem to have put its six-game losing streak in its rear view mirror. The scoring output against the Bearcats was the highest of the season.

The majority of it came in the second half.

The Knights led by six after the opening 16 minutes, then turned it up a few notches in the third and fourth quarter by outscoring North Butler 43-6, including 17-0 in the final period.

No stats for Newman Catholic were published online.

Girls basketball

Osage 46, Central Springs 28: The Green Devils pushed their winning streak to 13 games as they edged the Panthers in a rescheduled Top of Iowa East contest in Manly.

The separator was a 12-3 second quarter advantage for Osage (15-3, 11-1 TOI-East) to lead by 14 at the half. It extended the margin to 20 after three quarters.

Claudia Aschenbrenner paced the Green Devils with 14 points while Samantha Brandau finished with 13 points. They lost the rebounding battle by nine, but forced 27 turnovers.

Central Springs (10-8, 6-6) shot just 28 percent from the field and 18 percent from downtown. Alivea Harms led its offensive production with 15 points.

West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26: Fueled by a 29-point second quarter, the Class 2A No. 11 Eagles waltzed their way to a non-conference victory over the Cowgirls.

That outburst turned a 10-point lead for West Hancock (15-4) after the first quarter into 33 at the half. Its shooting percentage was clipped at 46 percent and it came away with 22 steals.

Mallory Leerar finished with a team-high 16 points for the Eagles. Kennedy Kelly chipped in 14 points and Scout Johanson recorded 10.

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Mason City 43: Monday was the first time Mason City had faced a Class 4A school this season and it couldn't garner a signature win in its setback to the No. 10 Go-Hawks.

Mason City (8-11) came back from a five-point halftime deficit by outscoring WSR 13-9 in the third quarter to trail by one entering the fourth. The Go-Hawks had a bit more scoring in the final eight minutes to prevail.

Mason City finished 5-of-15 from the free throw line.

"This was a hard fought game throughout and we played with some of our best energy and effort of the season," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had a lot of things against us but gave ourselves a chance to win at the end."

Jada Williams posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds for Mason City. Zaria Falls led in scoring with 15 points.

St. Ansgar 47, Crestwood 37: The Saints snapped their two-game losing streak with a double-digit victory over Crestwood on Monday night in a non-conference contest.

By the time each quarter ended, St. Ansgar (12-6) never had a lead larger than eight points until the final buzzer sounded. None of its stats were published online.

Boys basketball

Osage 66, Central Springs 55: The Green Devils strong first half pushed their way toward a Top of Iowa East victory over the Panthers on the road on Monday.

Thirty-four points in the opening 16 minutes allowed Osage (14-4, 12-1 TOI-East) to lead by 14 at the half, enough of a cushion to claim a victory. It registered 18 assists on 27 made field goals.

Nathan Havel led the Green Devils in scoring with 20 points and the senior also hauled in a team-high seven rebounds. Ben Miller chipped in 16 points and Max Knudsen recorded 13.

Central Springs (9-9, 7-7) outscored Osage by three points in the second half. The Panthers shot over 50 percent from the field as they had four players in double figures, paced by 12 points from Joey Marino.

Javont Froiland, LJ Gregoire and Angel Jose all had 11 points. Drew Kelley pulled down 13 rebounds.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43, West Hancock 31: The Eagles couldn't pull off an upset against the Cowboys at home.

No score by quarters were published online. No stats for West Hancock (7-12) were published online.

Waterloo West 54, Charles City 52: The Comets couldn't make a slim first quarter lead stick as they lost for the first time in seven games to the Wahawks in a rescheduled non-conference game.

Charles City (10-6) led 15-14 after the opening eight minutes, then Waterloo West took slight control leading by five at the half and six after three quarters. The Comets made a comeback in the fourth and at one point, led 52-50.

The Wahawks scored the final four points to win.

Chase Low and Jack Hanson paced Charles City with 16 points apiece. Mario Hoefer chipped in nine points.

Crestwood 82, St. Ansgar 44: A 22-9 first quarter advantage was the start of the Cadets non-conference victory over the Saints on Monday night.

The only quarter St. Ansgar (1-17) scored in double figures was the second, in which it scored 18 points. Crestwood outscored the Saints 62-27 in the other three frames.

No stats for St. Ansgar were published online.

Newman Catholic 73, North Butler 36: The Class 1A No. 9 Knights allowed just 12 points in the first half and ran away from the Bearcats in a rescheduled Top of Iowa East contest.

A typical Newman Catholic (16-1, 13-1 TOI-East) stat line paved the way for its sixth straight win. It shot over 50 percent from the field, grabbed 31 rebounds, dished out 22 assists and came away with 16 steals.

The Knights scored at least 15 points in the first three quarters to led by 39 entering the fourth. Doug Taylor posted a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double. Max Burt chipped in 12 points and James Jennings had 11.

Wrestling

Osage, West Hancock to host regional duals: Two area teams will be hosting regional duals next Tuesday, Feb. 8, in hopes of qualifying for the state dual tournament in two weeks.

The Green Devils, ranked second in the final Class 2A dual team rankings by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA), will be a site in 2A and the Eagles, No. 7 in 1A, will be a site for that classification.

For 2A and 1A, the champion of the sectional tournament, which will be on Saturday, plus the next eight highest ranked teams will be the qualifiers for regional duals. There are 16 sectionals in the two classifications each.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

