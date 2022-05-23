Area Roundup: Knights erupt for 20 runs in third inning against Sailors

It was a tie game going into the bottom of the third inning. Newman Catholic scored three runs in the first and Columbus Catholic scored three in the top of the third.

That tie game was evaporated quickly. And all of a sudden, it turned into a rout.

The Class 1A No. 2 Knights blew the game open with a 20-run bottom of the third to end the game over the Sailors in a 23-3, three-inning victory on Friday night at home.

Doug Taylor, an Iowa commit, is used to putting up zeros on the mound, but he opted to put up a ton of runs at the plate. In that frame alone, he belted a grand slam and a two-run home run plus drove in a run on a single to finish with seven runs batted in.

Nash Holmgaard also recorded two home runs and four RBIs. Max Burt, Tim Castle and Trev Hickey all recorded multiple hits with Castle and Burt combining for five RBIs for Newman (4-0).

Eli Brinkley got the win on the mound with nine strikeouts. He also drove in two runs at the plate as did Bennett Suntken.

Baseball - Friday

Forest City 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9: The Indians plated two runs in the top of the eighth to win their first game of the season in an eight-inning thriller over the Cowboys on Friday.

It started out one-sided as Forest City (1-1) created some breathing room with six runs in the top of the second to go up 7-0. That advantage was gone by the bottom of the fifth when CGD plated five runs to take an 8-7 lead.

They scored a combined three runs in the sixth to tie the game at nine and no one put a run on the board in the seventh. The Indians roped nine hits and recorded 10 RBIs, but it was a sloppy game.

Nine combined walks and errors, eight total batters hit by pitches, seven hitters reached via error between the two and there were 24 combined strikeouts.

Jaxon Archer, Truman Knudtson and Tommy Miller all recorded two hits for Forest City. That trifecta, plus Ryland Lichtsinn, all recorded at least two RBIs. Miller snared the win on the mound as he gave up just one run and struck out six.

Don Bosco 15-22, Riceville 0-1: The Class 1A No. 6 Dons made quick work of their Iowa Star Conference foe in a doubleheader sweep at home on Friday night.

The Wildcats (0-2) were limited to three total hits and only one went for extra bases. The only run they scored was in the bottom of the fourth in the nightcap on an RBI from sophomore Ryder Fair.

Dowling Catholic 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Seven runs in the bottom of the second pushed the Class 4A No. 2 Maroons to a five-inning victory over the Bulldogs on Friday.

HD-CAL (1-1) was held to three hits on the day. Its lone run was scored in the top of the fifth from junior Brayden Johnson. The Bulldogs put a grand total of five runners on base.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

