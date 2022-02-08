Area Roundup: Knights blow out Raiders in Class 1A top-10 showdown

For as good as Newman Catholic's boys basketball team has been this season, it hadn't yet faced a team that is ranked in the Associated Press poll.

Arguably, its best win of the season was an overtime win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura or the season opener versus Osage. Still, the Class 1A No. 8 Knights loaded up the end of the regular season with two opponents that they could see in the postseason.

Test one was complete.

Newman Catholic routed No. 10 Dunkerton on Monday night at home by an 86-62 margin. During the nine game winning streak, the Knights have eclipsed the 80-point threshold three times.

These two teams are in the same district for the postseason and could be on a collision course to play in a district final. Newman Catholic (19-1) will wrap up the regular season with its second test on Friday at home against No. 4 Lake Mills.

It was a high-scoring first quarter on Monday as both sides eclipsed 20 points. The Knights won each quarter by at least five points and methodically built its lead up to reach 20-plus points. They did not allow the Raiders to get to 20 points in any of the final three periods.

Doug Taylor led Newman Catholic with 32 points and 12 rebounds while James Jennings chipped in 20 points. Max Burt dished out 13 assists for its offense.

Boys basketball

Turkey Valley 65, Riceville 52: An 18-point fourth quarter was the difference in getting the Trojans a non-conference win over the Wildcats on Monday night.

The margin didn't exceed more than one possession at the end of the first three frames. Riceville (8-13) went step for step and trailed by three with eight minutes to go, but had its lowest scoring quarter in the fourth with eight points.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Central Springs 76, Northwood-Kensett 59: For the first time in over a decade, the Panthers finished the regular season with at least 10 wins as they blew out the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East contest.

The second quarter, in which Central Springs (10-11, 8-8 TOI-East) erupted for 23 points and gave up seven, pushed a three-point first quarter lead to 21 at the half. It added another 21 in the fourth to pull away.

Still, Northwood-Kensett (5-15, 3-13) emphatically responded in the third by outscoring the Panthers 26-10 and trail by just six points with a quarter to go. It couldn't keep that momentum with just 10 fourth quarter points.

No stats for Central Springs were published online. Kooper Julseth led the Vikings with 20 points while Colby Eskildsen chipped in 15 points and Jason Hanson scored 14.

West Hancock 65, Eagle Grove 29: In a battle of Eagles, it was a 15-point halftime lead ballooned 28 as West Hancock snared a Top of Iowa West win over Eagle Grove.

It marks the third straight win for West Hancock (10-12, 9-7 TOI-West) as it prepares for postseason play next week. It gave u[ just 12 first half points and torched Eagle Grove by a 38-17 second half margin.

No stats for West Hancock were published online.

Girls basketball

Turkey Valley 37, Riceville 34: In a low-scoring affair, one extra double digit period by the Trojans was the difference in handing the Wildcats a rare loss on Monday in a non-conference matchup.

It was tied at 11 after the first quarter and Turkey Valley grabbed a marginal halftime lead by outscoring Riceville 10-6 in the second. The Wildcats didn't score more than nine points in either of the final two frames.

No stats for Riceville (19-2) were published online.

Newman Catholic 65, Dunkerton 52: Fueled by a 35-point second half, the Knights won their second straight game, this one a home non-conference contest against the Raiders.

The first quarter was a 20-point barrage for Newman Catholic (8-13) to lead by five, then Dunkerton responded with a 21-10 advantage in the second to take a six-point halftime lead.

Things turned around for the Knights in the second half. After being knotted up at 46 after three frames, they outscored the Raiders 19-6 in the final eight minutes to leave with the win.

No stats for Newman Catholic were published online.

Decorah 69, Charles City 39: The Vikings led by double digits after the opening frame and never looked back to the tune of a Northeast Iowa Conference win over the Comets.

The game broke open when Decorah held Charles City (0-18, 0-9 NEIC) to five points in the third. The Comets did outscore the Vikings 13-12 in the final period.

No stats for Charles City were published online.

Central Springs 45, Northwood-Kensett 35: The Panthers picked up their 10th conference win of the season and secured a top-half finish in the Top of Iowa East with a triumphant senior night win over the Vikings.

Central Springs (12-9, 10-6 TOI-East) can finish no worse than third, either solo or shared with St. Ansgar. It marks the first time since the 2017-18 campaign the Panthers had double digit league wins, also the last time they finished in the top-half.

An 18-point fourth quarter increased the two-point lead Central Springs had after three quarters to double figures. Northwood-Kensett (8-13, 7-9) trailed by five at the half and cut it to one possession.

Panthers freshman Kaci Crum led all scorers with 18 points while Alivea Harms chipped in 14 points. Chloe Costello led the Vikings as she scored 15 points and Morgan Wallin contributed 10 points.

West Hancock 74, Eagle Grove 15: The Class 2A No. 11 Eagles grabbed 48 rebounds as a team and shot over 41 percent from the field in their Top of Iowa West victory over Eagle Grove.

West Hancock (17-5, 12-4 TOI-West) can finish no worst than solo third in the league It could get a share if North Union stumbles in its final conference game.

The Eagles bolted out to a 25-6 lead after the opening frame and kept their foot on the gas with a 33-point lead at the half. By the time they reached 60 points, Eagle Grove wasn't at 15.

Kennedy Kelley paced West Hancock with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting while Mallory Leerar chipped in 15 points and Shelby Goepel contributed 10. Scout Johanson hauled in 13 rebounds and Leerar dished out eight assists.

