Area Roundup: Indians upset 2A No. 7 Eagles at home

It had been 10 days since Forest City's girls basketball team took the court. Meanwhile, Class 2A No. 7 West Hancock was wrapping up a four-game stretch in five days.

Freshness triumphed over reps on Friday night.

The Indians led from early in the first quarter on as they pulled off the upset against the Eagles 65-52 at home to create a logjam in the front half of the Top of Iowa West standings.

1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan now vaults into solo first place as the last unbeaten with West Hancock, Forest City and North Union all currently having one loss.

The Indians (5-1, 3-1 TOI-West) trailed for just the first three minutes of the night. They led by eight at the half and pushed the margin to double digits after three quarters.

Shae Dillavou finished with a game-high 19 points for Forest City with Karly Lambert chipping in 17 off the bench on the strength of four 3-pointers in the second half.

The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) had their four-game winning streak snapped. They were led by 17 points from Kennedy Kelly while Mallory Leerar contributed 15.

Girls basketball

Mason City 65, Ames 26: Curt Klaahsen earned his 350th career win as a head coach in Mason City's CIML-Iowa triumph over Ames.

Mason City (3-4) led by 24 after the first quarter and never let the Little Cyclones eat into the margin. It snaps a three-game skid for Mason City.

"We got off to another great start and our pressure defense forced numerous turnovers," Klaahsen said.

Sophomore Reggi Spotts poured in a game-high 24 points and Zaria Falls had 10 points and eight rebounds, seven of them on the offensive glass. Jada Williams finished with three steals, part of a 16-steal night for Mason City.

Clear Lake 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37: In a Class 3A top-15 matchup, it was the No. 8 Lions that pulled away from the No. 15 Bulldogs in a North Central Conference tussle.

It pushes Clear Lake's (4-1) winning streak to four games and snaps HD-CAL's (5-2) five-game streak. No score my quarters or stats for either team were published online.

Crestwood 63, Charles City 31: The Comets couldn't crack the win column against the Cadets in a Northeast Iowa Conference battle.

Crestwood won three of the four quarters by at least nine points. The only quarter Charles City (0-5) reached double figures was the third. No stats for the Comets were published online.

Riceville 51, Clarksville 38: The Wildcats used 30 points in the first half and never wavered off of that as they remained unbeaten in their Iowa Star-North victory against the Indians.

That 15-point advantage after the first 16 minutes was more than enough for Riceville (5-0) to cruise to a win. O'Malley Fair paced the scoring department with 21 points, all coming from beyond the arc.

Joy Beran chipped in 10 points while Jaylyn Beran pulled down a team high seven rebounds.

Osage 55, Nashua-Plainfield 26: With West Fork losing to St. Ansgar, the Green Devils are now in solo first in the Top of Iowa East with their victory over the Huskies.

It sets up a date between Osage and West Fork on Tuesday with the winner having an inside track at being in solo or a shared first place at the holiday break.

The Green Devils (4-3, 4-1 TOI-East) came out of the gates flying with 16 points in the first period. They added 12 in the second, 16 more in the third and 11 in the fourth. None of their stats were published online.

Newman Catholic 55, Northwood-Kensett 46: Ignited by an 18-point second quarter, the Knights earned their second straight Top of Iowa East win, this one against the Vikings.

Northwood-Kensett (2-4, 1-3 TOI-East) led by one after the first period, then Newman Catholic took over with 31 points over the next two quarters to come out on top.

No stats for the Knights (3-5, 3-2) were published online. Carly Hengesteg led the Vikings with 13 points while Chloe Costello contributed 12.

Central Springs 45, Rockford 14: A third quarter explosion from the Panthers made a competitive game at the half into a rout as they beat the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East battle.

It was an eight-point lead for Central Springs (4-3, 3-2 TOI-East) after the first half. It proceeded to score 23 points in the third quarter to go up by 23 and limited Rockford (1-6, 0-4) to 10 points in the second half.

Alivea Harms and Kaci Crum each finished with 10 points to lead the Panthers. Aubrey Hoeft pulled down eight boards. The Warriors were led by five points from Aryssa Smith.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46, Lake Mills 23: It was a five-point lead by the Cardinals, then over the last 10-plus minutes, they outscored the Bulldogs 24-6 to claim victory in a Top of Iowa West battle.

GHV (3-4, 2-3 TOI-West) had a 14-2 advantage in the fourth quarter over Lake Mills (3-5, 1-4). Neither team shot it well from downtown, but the Cardinals pulled in 32 rebounds and forced 29 turnovers.

Chloe Frank led GHV with 16 points and five steals with Liz Richardson chipping in 12 points and five boards.

Boys basketball

Ames 60, Mason City 38: Senior guard Corey Miner became the fifth player in Mason City history to hit the 1,000-point mark in its CIML-Iowa loss to Class 4A No. 2 Ames.

Miner played the majority of the game and was the lone Mason City player in double figures on the night with 12 points. Mason City hung close with the Little Cyclones after the first quarter, but one of the best teams in the state flexed their muscles with 34 points over the next two frames.

Davion Maxwell pulled in a team best six rebounds for Mason City (2-4).

Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32: After suffering their first loss of the season on Tuesday, the Lions rebounded in an emphatic way with 45 second half points to cruise past the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference rivalry matchup.

Clear Lake (4-1) only led by six at the half, but erupted in the third quarter with 27 points and then added 18 in the fourth. It allowed HD-CAL (3-2) to score just 15 points in the second half compared to 17 in the first.

No stats for either team were published online.

Charles City 53, Crestwood 50: The Comets won a thriller over the Cadets at home, spurred by 18 points in the fourth quarter to claim a Northeast Iowa Conference win.

Despite leading scorer Chase Low being held to nine points, other Charles City (3-3) players helped out. Jose Hernandez led the scoring with 14 points while Mario Hoefer finished with 12 and Jack Hanson chipped in 10.

Crestwood led by one after the first quarter and that lead was maintained with eight minutes to go as both sides scored 24 points in the second and third frame.

Riceville 60, Clarksville 30: The Wildcats took control of their Iowa Star-North battle against the Indians with 21 points in the third quarter to make it a run away win.

Riceville (4-2) has won three in a row. It jumped out ahead 17-4 after the first quarter and didn't let Clarksville decrease the lead by under 10 points. No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Osage 55, Nashua-Plainfield 42: An early seven-point lead, coupled with a 19-12 advantage in the third quarter, pushed the Green Devils to remain in solo second of the Top of Iowa East standings with a win over the Huskies.

It marks the fourth straight conference game that Osage (5-2, 4-1 TOI-East) has allowed an opponent to be under 45 points. None of its stats were published online.

Newman Catholic 91, Northwood-Kensett 42: The Knights set a new season-high in points as they shot 63 percent from the field in their Top of Iowa East victory over the Vikings.

James Jennings had himself a night for Newman Catholic (7-0, 5-0 TOI-East). The senior guard poured in a game-high 34 points on 14-of-18 from the field and 6-of-9 from downtown.

Doug Taylor chipped in 20 points plus Noah Hamilton and Tim Castle each were in double figures. Max Burt dished out 11 assists. The Knights scored 63 of their points in the first half.

Northwood-Kensett (0-5, 0-4) had 25 turnovers on the night compared to 19 made field goals. Jason Hanson led the scoring with 13 points.

Central Springs 47, Rockford 34: The Panthers won every quarter as they hit the above .500 mark nearing the holiday break with a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors.

Central Springs (4-3, 3-2 TOI-East) used 15 points in the second quarter to lead by double digits at the half. Rockford (3-4, 1-3) never got closer than the four points it trailed by after the first period.

Angel Jose led the Panthers with 14 points and Javont Froiland chipped in 10. Joey Marino had eight points and a team best eight rebounds. Kolton Lyman finished with 19 points and 11 boards for the Warriors.

Forest City 75, West Hancock 68 (OT): Connor Sopko drilled the game-tying 3-pointer to send it to overtime, then the Indians outscored the Eagles 9-2 in the extra frame to leave with a Top of Iowa West win on their home floor.

It was a nine-point lead for Forest City (3-2, 3-1 TOI-West) after the first quarter, only for it to be erased by 20 points in the second from West Hancock (2-6, 1-4) to go up by one at the half.

The Eagles led by three with a quarter to go, but Sopko's basket from beyond the arc capped a 21-point fourth to send the contest to OT. Sopko finished with 18 points, but the Indians were led by 21 from Carter Bruckhoff. Truman Knudtson posted a double-double with 11 points, 10 boards.

No stats for West Hancock were published online.

Swimming

Schwarz only Mason City swimmer to win at Decorah Invite: Mason City placed fourth in the team race during Friday's Decorah Invite held at Luther College with 187 points in the five-team field.

Daniel Schwarz, a sophomore, won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.27 seconds. Mason City had three other races garner a top-five finish.

Anders Bookmeyer, a freshman, swam a time of 5:55.37 in the 500 freestyle to take fourth. Mason City's 200 and 400 freestyle relays each took fifth.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

