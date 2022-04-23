Area Roundup: Indians still unbeaten early in boys golf campaign

Forest City's boys golf team brought back conference medalist Jack Harms plus two other varsity contributors to last year's team that placed fifth at the conference meet and sixth at sectionals.

The addition of senior Carter Bruckhoff as made the Indians low-four competitive each meet when two freshmen – Ty Dillavou and Carson Hall – are added to the mix.

Through three meets, Forest City is showing early signs it may have the chops to be a factor in May.

Behind meet medalist Will Heidemann and Harms each carding a nine-hole score of 42, it defeated Top of Iowa Conference foes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and North Union in a triangular at Bear Creek Golf Course on Friday.

The Indians team score of 173 is a new nine-hole season best. North Union was second with a 186, then GHV totaled a stroke total of 196.

Bruckhoff was third for Forest City has he fired in a 43 and he was followed on the team by Tommy Miller, a returner, with a 46. No individual scores for the Cardinals were published online.

Boys Golf

Lake Mills shoots five shots better in span of a day: Over 24 hours after shooting a team score of 158 at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club, the Bulldogs fired a new nine-hole season best of 153 in a Top of Iowa Conference triangular.

Bishop Garrigan was second with a 185 and West Hancock placed third with a 228.

Bennett Berger carded a 35 to be the meet medalist for the fifth time in a row. Garrett Ham rebounded from Thursday to score a 37 and place runner-up. Denton Kingland (40) and Austin Stene (41) rounded out Lake Mills' scoring.

West Hancock was the led by freshman Zack Beukema, who recorded a score of 50.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 164, St. Edmond 206: All four of the Bulldogs scoring golfers shot either 41 or 42 as they defeated the Gaels in a North Central Conference dual on Friday.

Tommy Birdsell, Tucker Heeren and Will Sackville all fired nine-hole scores of 41. Bidsell ended up as as the meet medalist while Heeren and Sackville were the runner-ups. Ruben Salinas carded a 42.

Osage + West Fork + Nashua-Plainfield: xxx

Newman Catholic 170, North Butler 174: Ignited by meet medalist Tim Castle, the Knights kept their perfect season alive by narrowly beating the Bearcats at Round Grove Golf and Country Club.

Castle's nine-hole score of 39 was the only one to break 40. Newman's next three golfers – Bennett Suntken (42), Nash Holmgaard (44) and Holden Hensley (45) – finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Girls Golf

Bishop Garrigan 188, Lake Mills 247: The Bulldogs fell to the Golden Bears in a Top of Iowa Conference dual meet on Friday at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club.

Still, Lake Mills broke 250 as a team for the consecutive day. Senior Kenna Vanek paced its low-four with a nine-hole score of 56. Madison Levine (61), Claire Levine (63) and Sophia Nelson (67) rounded out the scoring.

Annie Burns was the meet medalist for Bishop Garrigan, firing a 42.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 235, St. Edmond 279: The Bulldogs got three of their low-four into the 60s as they snared a North Central Conference dual victory over the Gaels.

Madison Lindaman walked away with the medalist honors as she carded a nine-hole score of 54. Skyler Valley and Trinity Swart each recorded a 60, but Valley was the runner-up medalist. Korney Dunt fired in a 61.

Newman Catholic 229, North Butler 236: Led by the Weiner sisters of Emma and Jayce, the Knights fended off the Bearcats in a Top of Iowa Conference dual at Round Grove Golf and Country Club.

Emma (51) and Jayce (53) were separated by two strokes. Yet what pushed Newman over the stop was sophomore Aubree Sellers (61) and junior Emily Opstvedt (63) shooting double digit shots better than North Butler's No. 4 golfer.

Meg Thompson was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 47 for the Bearcats.

Cardinals shoot new season low in win: Led again by freshman Audrey Overgaard, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura shot their lowest nine-hole team score of 194 in their Top of Iowa Conference win over Forest City and North Union.

The Indians posted a score of 253. No score for the Warriors was published online.

Overgaard carded a new nine-hole best of 44 to be the lowest score published. GHV also had Jailyn Krein under 50 with a 49 while Kenedee Frayne (50) and Rylee Frayne (51) rounded out the scoring.

Forest City was led by sophomore Brooke Olson, who recorded a score of 59 for her round.

Lions win NCC triangular: Clear Lake hosted its first conference triangular at Veterans Memorial Golf Course and it edged Humboldt by five strokes, 189-194. Algona was last with a 235.

No individual scores for the Lions were published online.

Green Devils clipped by Huskies in team race: Nashua-Plainfield put two in the top-three and three in the top-six as it triumphed over Osage 231-237 at Sunny Brae Golf Course on Friday.

West Fork was the third team in the field. It did not have four golfers to contribute to the team score.

Leah Hauge did walk away as the meet medalist for Osage as she carded a nine-hole score of 48. Maddie Bruesewitz fired a 59, then Rylie Tabbert (64) and Joryn Hanson (66) rounded out its scoring.

Rose Rather was the highest finisher for the Warhawks with a 56, placing her fourth on the leaderboard.

Boys Track and Field

Lions secure 10 wins to claim team victory: A plethora of Clear Lake athletes won multiple events as it piled up 194 points to win the North Fayette Valley Invite on Friday.

Senior Jagger Schmitt claimed the long jump and 200-meter dash and was on the winning 400 relay with the crew of Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr and Tanner Reimann that will go to the Drake Relays in that event.

Reimann won the open 100 and 400 and was on the winning sprint medley relay. The 800 and 1,600, 3,200 and shuttle hurdle relays all garnered a first place finish. The Lions had eight runner-up performances.

Saints keep winning as May draws closer: St. Ansgar won its third straight outdoor meet thanks to five wins and plenty of depth to pile up 105 points and to edge runner-up West Hancock (100.5).

Central Springs (67), Lake Mills (61) and Forest City (57) finished fifth, sixth and seventh. West Fork was 11th with 28.5 points and Riceville was 13th.

Riley Witt swept the distance events (800, 1500 and 3200) while Bradley Hackenmiller (400) and Lorne Isler (400 hurdles) also placed first. The Saints had Witt and Matthew Hall score top-three finishes in the 800 plus Ryan Hackbart and Jex Schutjer place top-five in the shot put.

Hackbart finished third in the discus while Dylan Brumm (200) and Joey Beyer (100) garnered top-five performances.

West Hancock picked up three wins on the night. Its 400 and shuttle hurdle relays cruised to victories plus Brighton Kudej uncorked a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches to win the shot put.

Jaxen Peterson (400), Mitchell Smith (110 high hurdles) and Mathew Francis (discus) all finished runner-up. Kellen Smith placed top-five in the 400 low hurdles and long jump while Nolan Vaske was third in the high jump.

Lake Mills senior Wyatt Helming won the discus with a toss of 130-02. Forest City's 800 relay and Central Springs' distance medley relay each walked away with a first place performance.

Jaxon McLemore scored 16 of West Fork's points paced by his win in the long jump. Riceville's Trenton Swenson placed fifth in the 800.

Girls Track and Field

Bird, Gronewold lead Bulldogs to runner-up finish: Aubree Gronewold and Teaghan Bird combined for 25 of Hampton-Dumont-CALs 65 points in its second place finish at the Bronco Relays in Belmond.

West Hancock placed third in the team race with 56 points and Lake Mills was fifth with 34. South Hamilton won the meet with a total of 115 points.

Gronewold won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 7.62 seconds and Bird triumphed in the 400 hurdles. Both recorded top-four finishes in their other individual event.

Bird kicked off the Bulldogs in the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays to second place performances. Gronewold anchored their 400 relay to third place. Lily Hambly won the 800-meter run while Abigail Drier (100 hurdles), Zoe Erdman (400) and Charlee Morton (discus) each finished second.

Shelby Goepel recorded two second place finishes for the Eagles running 13.62 seconds in the 100 and leaping 14 feet, 1.5 inches in the long jump. Elliana Christensen and Olivia Moore placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,500 while Quinn Harle (long jump) and Paige Kudej (high jump) each finished third.

Ella Stene had two top-five finishes in the 100 and 200 then anchored Lake Mills' 400 relay to a runner-up finish. Scout Kohagen and Kit Byars finished third and fifth in the discus.

Osage edges host Comets in area-filled meet: Led by five wins from Meredith Street and Katelyn Johnston, the Green Devils piled up 107 points to snip Charles City 107-104 at the Comet Relays.

Clear Lake (75) squeaked by St. Ansgar (72) for third place. Forest City finished with 61 points while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Newman Catholic recorded 23 and nine points, respectively.

Street won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and ran on Osage's winning sprint medley relay. The UNI volleyball recruit finished second in the open 400. Johnston swept the three distance events – 800, 1500 and 3000 – the first time she has done that this year.

Brooklynn Halbach placed second in the 100 hurdles. The Green Devils had two point scorers in four individual events.

Charles City sophomore Keely Collins jumped a new season-best of 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump and also triumphed in the 100-meter hurdles. Lydia Staudt (long jump) and Leah Stewart (shot put) each placed runner-up while Jadyn VanHorn (high jump and long jump) plus Jenya Stevenson (discus) were third.

The quartet of Maddie Leisure, Lydia Brattrud, Reese Brownlee and Addison Doughan won the distance medley for Clear Lake in 4:25.26, a top-10 time in the state and the best in Class 2A.

Brownlee also won the long jump and placed second in the open 200. The Lions 1,600 relay that included Brownlee, Doughan, Brattrud and Rebekah Steinborn also won. They had seven events in which they finished between third and sixth.

Forest City's 400 relay and Bethany Warren in the 400 hurdles each left with a victory. St. Ansgar's Kenzie Peterson was its highest finisher, placing second in the 400 hurdles.

Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride (3,000) and GHV's Kylie Anderson (100 hurdles) placed second and third in their respective events.

Boys Soccer

Ankeny Centennial 10, Mason City 0: Fueled by six first half goals, the Class 3A No. 6 Jaguars blew past the River Hawks in a CIML contest in Ankeny.

Mason City (0-4) is still searching for its first goal of the season. It has given up 27 total goals over three matches.

Senior keeper Carson Siemons recorded eight saves for the River Hawks.

Girls Soccer

Clear Lake 2, Decorah 1: Kristina Miller's go-ahead goal in the second half pushed the Lions winning streak to four matches to stave off the upset-minded Vikings on Friday.

Miller scored both goals for Clear Lake (5-1), the first one coming in the opening 40 minutes. It took 19 shots in the match and 10 of them were on goal.

Rowan O'Keefe, the Lions netminder, finished with three saves.

Ankeny Centennial 9, Mason City 0: The Class 3A No. 4 Jaguars blew the game open with six first half goals as they defeated the River Hawks on the road.

Mason City (5-3) remains without a goal in its losses and have given up 22 in those setbacks. Its goalkeeper, Analeah Swegle, recorded 18 saves with a 66.7 save percentage.

"I thought we made some mistakes that were uncharacteristic of our group, and they made us pay," River Hawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "Once we regrouped, I thought we dug down and battled and played with more of the demeanor we want to be known for. Hopefully we're better for it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.