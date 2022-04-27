Area Roundup: Indians, Saints win team titles at Indian Relays

Forest City girls track and field team hasn't had too many outdoor meets this spring. St. Ansgar has gotten fortunate enough to get more than a handful of meets despite the chaotic weather.

The Indians put on a show on their home track while the Saints needed to edge past two others in the Top of Iowa Conference to come away with a victory.

In the large school division of the Indian Relays, Forest City piled up nine wins and 149 points at Waldorf University. Central Springs was second with 123 points, Clear Lake was fourth with 94.5 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had 48 points.

Over in the small school division, the Saints finished with 118 points that barely got past North Union (114) and Bishop Garrigan (111). West Fork was fourth with 75.5, followed by Lake Mills (70.5) and West Hancock (49).

Lili Nelson claimed victories in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs. She also anchored the Indians to a win in the distance medley relay. In the sprint events, their 800 relay quartet of Emma Anderson, Bethany Warren, Reagan Helgeson and Shae Dillavou won in 1 minute, 52.39 seconds.

Warren won the 400 hurdles, Dillavou claimed the high jump and Colette Loges was victorious in the long jump.

Central Springs' shuttle hurdle relay group of Georgie Rozell, Karlie Klemesrud, Carly Ryan and Ellyan Ryan won in 1:12.07. Several Panthers placed top-five in their respective events.

Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee set a new PR in the open 200, triumphing in 26.57 seconds. The freshman finished second in the open 100 and anchored its 400 relay to a win. Lydia Brattrud won the open 400 for the Lions.

GHV's Kylie Anderson broke 17 seconds in the 100 hurdles to win.

Mariah Michels, Kennedy Schwiesow, Brianna Minnis and Aspen Falk broke 72 seconds in the shuttle hurdle relay en route to a win. Falk won the 400 hurdles while Michels was on the Saints winning sprint medley relay.

Natalie Bork (800) and Amelia Porisch (400) also picked up wins for St. Ansgar.

West Fork had a plethora of runner-up finishes as Kacie Eisentrager was apart of three of them in the 1,500 plus the 3,200 and distance medley relays.

Lake Mills' Ella Stene got as close as she has this season at breaking 16 seconds in the 100 hurdles in her time of 16.11 for the win. West Hancock's Kamryn Eckels won the open 200.

Girls Track and Field

Green Devils finish third in Waukon: At a site of a potential future conference member, Osage made the trek to Waukon and placed third with 105 points at the Indian Relays on Tuesday.

New Hampton won the meet with 150 points, followed by Decorah's total of 137.33.

Meredith Street got a tune-up for her Drake Relays appearance in the open 100 as she bolted to a time of 12.83 seconds to win. She also won the 200, 400 and anchored the Green Devils sprint medley relay to victory.

Katelyn Johnston, once again, swept the distance events and put the finishing touches on a third place finish in the distance medley relay. Addy Grimm finished second in the 800 and Brooklynn Halbach was third in the 100 hurdles.

Vikings lean on trifecta to place third: Northwood-Kensett's big three of Lindsey Moore, Carly Hengesteg and Megan Ocel each scored more than 18 points each to give it a total of 103, good for third place at the George Abell Hawkette Relays.

Newman Catholic finished sixth in the six team field with 19 points.

Hengesteg, a state qualifier in the 400-meter dash in Class 1A last spring, finished second in a time of 1:03.71 then went 1-2 with Moore in the 400 hurdles as the two were separated by just under two seconds.

Those two, along with Chloe Costello and Morgan Wallin, won the shuttle hurdle relay.

Ocel recorded a pair of second place performances in both of the distance events. Emma Logeman finished top-five in both of the throwing events. Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride had two top-five finishes in the 1,500 and 3,000.

Boys Track and Field

Mason City wins home meet in Drake Relays tune-up: The River Hawks had eight different guys account for double digit points as they totaled 176 to win their home meet on Tuesday night.

Forest City placed fourth with 83 behind Decorah (140) and Waterloo West (93).

Mason City doubled up on points in the 100, 200, it went 1-2 in the 400 with James Fingalsen (50.55) and Kaden Tyler (50.81), the one-mile, both of the jumping events and the discus. Darian Davis anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to a win to go along with his three top-three individual finishes.

Kale Hobart won both hurdle events. Van Wasieck was second in the shot put and the River Hawks 800, 1,600, sprint and distance medley relays also claimed victories.

Forest City's Joey Hovinga won the 800 and 3,200-meter runs while Dakota Carlson earned a high jump victory.

Bulldogs place fourth in South Tama: Tony Valenzuela and Gage Plagge accounted for 24 of Hampton-Dumont-CAL's 51 points at the South Tama Invite on Tuesday.

Dike-New Hartford won the meet with 129 points, slightly edging out South Tama.

Valenzuela put together a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash then followed it up with a third place performance in the 200. Plagge was fifth in the open 400 and leaped 19-01.75 in the long jump, good enough for third.

Both of them ran on HD-CAL's second place 400 relay and fourth place sprint medley.

Logan Pfeffer got third in the 110 high hurdles and Isaac Vosburg ran just north of 12 minutes in the 3,200 to garner fifth. Scott Harr placed runner-up in the discus with a heave of 123-05.

Lions continue winning at rapid pace: Fueled by two wins from Tanner Reimann and two wins from Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake piled up 153 points to win the Osage Invite on Tuesday.

Charles City won a few relays and dominated the field events to the tune of 136 points for a runner-up finish. St. Ansgar was third with 64 points while Osage (50) and Newman Catholic (17) placed fifth and ninth, respectively.

Reimann claimed the 100 and 200-meter dashes plus added a second place performance in the open 400. Nelson won both individual hurdle events and the 3,200 relay quartet of Andrew Mixdorf, Jaden Wright, Vladimir Starrett and Joe Faber won in 8 minutes, 53.12 seconds.

Every other relay the Lions ran in, they finished second. Jagger Schmitt recorded a top-five finish in the open 200 and 400.

Charles City's Tino Tamayo swept the throws and Josiah Cunnings claimed the jumps. The Comets 400, 1,600 and sprint medley relays also were victorious. Mario Hoefer and Jacob Vais had a hand in two of those quartets.

Osage won the shuttle hurdle relay and Newman's Ryan Kelly finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200. St. Ansgar's Riley Witt switched it up and won the open 400.

Girls Golf

Lions cruise to 18-hole home invite victory: All of Clear Lake's low-four fired in a score of at least 85 and powered by medalist Rebecca DeLong, it piled up a team stroke total of 330 to win its home tourney at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

New Hampton placed second with a 366, followed by Central Springs (431), Lake Mills (517) and Charles City (519). Osage only had three golfers competing.

DeLong carded a 78 and shot two strokes better the second time around the nine-hole course. Meghan DeLong was third with an 82 while Jaden Ainley and Macey Holck each carded an 85.

Central Springs was led by Kaylea Fessler's 91, its only golfer to shoot under 100 for the day. Lake Mills' Madison Devine (123) and Charles City's Brinn Lahr (113) pieced together their respective teams lowest round.

Waukee Northwest 164, Mason City 231: The River Hawks shot a new nine-hole season best in a CIML setback to the Wolves at Sugar Creek Golf Course.

It marks the first time this season Mason City broke the 240-stroke barrier. Senior Madelyn Benson paced its low-four by registering a 54 while Angelina Frank was one shot behind with a 55.

Indians set new nine-hole best: Forest City picked up its third straight runner-up finish in a regular season meet as it fired a total of 246 strokes, which became a new best through a handful of competitions.

Bishop Garrigan won the meet with a 182 and North Iowa rounded out the triangular with a 289. The Indians were led by sophomore Kaysee Miller, who fired in a 55.

Brooke Olson (61), Katelyn Beenken (65) and Gabrielle Sifuentes (65) rounded out the Forest City scoring.

Cardinals win conference meet on home course: Led by nine-hole scores of 50 from Kenedee Frayne and Audrey Overgaard, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura won its second straight triangular on Tuesday.

Eagle Grove finished with a 236 while North Union did not have enough golfers to record a team score. The Cardinals also had Jailyn Krein in the low 50s as she registered a 52.

Sydney Helgeson rounded out their scoring with a 61.

Gap between top-three golfers push Warhawks to second place: West Fork was clipped by Nashua-Plainfield in the team race by two strokes, 233-235, at Ridge Stone Golf Club. Rockford was third with a 287.

The Huskies had the top-two finishers with scores of 45 and 50, respectively. Kalli Trewin was the Warhawks highest finisher with a 52, then their next lowest golfer was a 61 from Allison Pitzenberger.

Despite N-P's third and fourth finishing below West Fork's three and four of Kira Strashko (61) and Delaney Christianson (66), the Huskies prevailed. No individual scores for Rockford were published online.

Boys Golf

Indians shoot new season-low, ranks top-10 in 2A: Forest City put its foot on the gas and never let it off as it fired a team score of 156 in a Tuesday quadrangular at Bear Creek Golf Course, beating Bishop Garrigan (167), North Iowa (200) and West Hancock (205).

Through Tuesday's action, that nine-hole team score is the ninth lowest in all of Class 2A and tied for 21st amongst the state. Sophomore Jack Harms was the medalist with a 35, one of his lowest marks of the season.

Tommy Miller recorded a 39 for the Indians and he was followed by Will Heidemann (40) and Carter Bruckhoff (42).

Warhawks win second regular season meet: Behind a career nine-hole best from freshman Nolan Shreckengost, West Fork cruised to a Top of Iowa Conference triangular win at Ridge Stone Golf Club.

It posted a team score of 197, tied for second lowest on the season, to claim victory. Nashua-Plainfield edged Rockford 208-213 for second place.

Warhawks junior Noah Atkinson and Trey Nelson of the Huskies each carded a 44 to tie for first. Nelson was awarded the medalist via tiebreaker and Atkinson was runner-up. Shreckengost fired in a 45, four shots lower than his previous best.

No individual scores for Rockford were published online.

Bulldogs second in triangular: Hampton-Dumont-CAL shot just low enough as a team to clip AGWSR 173-175 for second place in a non-conference triangular at Town and Country Golf Club.

No individual stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Cardinals fall victim to slim margin in TIC tri: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and North Union went toe-to-toe in the team race, but the latter's No. 3 golfer shot two strokes better than the former's No. 3 golfer.

That proved to be the difference as the Warriors edged the Cardinals 179-181 at Garner Golf and Country Club. Eagle Grove was third with a 199.

GHV's Sam Wood won via tiebreaker as the meet medalist after he and Nick Schiltz each recorded a nine-hole score of 42. Ashton Strom was the second lowest golfer for the Cardinals with a 45.

Braxton Moretz and Brennan Swartout each carded a 47.

Girls Tennis

Waverly-Shell Rock 9, Charles City 0: The Comets saw their two-match winning streak snapped as the Go-Hawks cruised to a Northeast Iowa Conference dual win.

Only four matches were published online. Katie Prichard (No. 1 singles) and Hannah Hoffman (No. 3 singles) each won two games in their setbacks. Prichard teamed with Sofia Jensen and they won two games at No. 1 doubles.

Marshalltown 9, Mason City 2: Celine Matthews picked up the only two wins on the day for the River Hawks in their CIML dual defeat at the hands of the Bobcats.

A sophomore, Matthews cruised to a straight set 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles over Regan Smith then paired with Chloe Callanan at No. 1 doubles to win by the same score.

Mason City's Ella Turk (No. 3) and Annie Knipper (No. 4) won the first set, but couldn't maintain the lead as they both dropped the second and lost in the third via tiebreaker.

Iowa Falls-Alden 9, Clear Lake 0: The Lions came up on the short end of the stick in the majority of their matches against the Cadets as they fell in a North Central Conference dual.

Emily Roberts (No. 3 singles) won the most games in the six singles flights for Clear Lake with four. She and Haley Jackson won five games at No. 2 doubles, the same amount Macey Brant and Emma Allie won at No. 3 doubles.

Boys Tennis

Marshalltown 7, Mason City 4: There were eight total tiebreakers in the CIML dual between the River Hawks and Bobcats, with the latter going 6-2 in those tiebreakers as they won the dual.

Marshalltown won third set tiebreakers at Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5 doubles to prevail to wins. It also won second set tiebreakers at Nos. 3 and 5 to set up a deciding third set.

Mason City's Rylan Kuhn triumphed at No. 6 singles 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) thanks to that third set tiebreaker. Zach Mulholland (No. 3), Lane Kruger (No. 4) and Sander Tompkins (No. 5) all registered straight set wins for the River Hawks.

Clear Lake 9, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Lions never let the Cadets get comfortable in the six singles flights and three doubles matches as they snared a North Central Conference dual win.

No Clear Lake player allowed its opponent to win more than four games throughout the day. It marks the second clean sweep victory of the season for the Lions.

St. Edmond 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs fell in a clean sweep for the second straight dual as they remained winless on the season in a North Central Conference loss to the Gaels.

HD-CAL had to forfeit contests at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. Alexis Sosa (No. 4 singles) won the most games with three.

Girls Soccer

Grand View Christian 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs lost their fifth straight contested win as the Thunder scored a goal in each half to claim a non-conference victory.

HD-CAL (1-5) recently picked up its first win of the season via forfeit against NCC foe Belmond-Klemme last Friday. No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Ankeny 4, Mason City 0: The Class 3A No. 2 Hawks pounced on the River Hawks early with three first half goals to cruise to a CIML victory at home.

After winning two straight matches by shutout, Mason City (5-5) has been tested against three top-12 opponents in 3A and came up short each time. (Stats + Dykstra quote).

Boys Soccer

Ankeny 8, Mason City 0: The River Hawks were in a tight contest with the Class 3A top-ranked Hawks, then the latter flexed their muscles in the second half to the tune of seven goals to claim a CIML win.

(DeGabriele quotes)

Keeper Carson Siemons finished with 16 saves in goal for Mason City (0-6).

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

