Area Roundup: Indians maintain control of TIC-West race

It has been a topsy-turvy ride to figure out the standings in the Top of Iowa West. For much of this season, it has been a five-team race for the conference championship.

About the only consistent has been Forest City at or near the top of the standings. And with a week to go in the regular season, it has full control of an outright title.

Those dreams were kept alive with a 12-5 triumph over West Hancock on Friday night to move to 10-3 in the conference and 13-7 overall. It will be idle on Monday when the picture becomes clearer.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosts Eagle Grove while Bishop Garrigan treks to North Iowa. If the Golden Bears lose and whoever wins between the Cardinals and Eagles, the Indians would be one game up.

Wednesday is when Forest City heads to face Bishop Garrigan. If the Golden Bears win that, it will be a three-way tie for the TIC-West title with either GHV or Eagle Grove.

The Indians first piece of business was beating the Eagles and they did just that with four runs in the top of the first, two apiece in the third and fourth innings and another four-run outburst in the fifth.

Dakota Carlson and Kellen Moore each went 3-for-5 at the plate with a combined three RBIs. Jack Thompson recorded two hits and three runs batted in while Truman Knudtson had two hits and scored twice. Tommy Miller struck out seven to earn the win on the mound for Forest City.

West Hancock (5-12, 3-11) has lost seven straight. It attempted a rally with three in the fifth and two in the sixth, but the gap was too big to overcome. Levi Eckels drove in two while three different hitters recorded two hits.

Baseball

Clear Lake 17, St. Edmond 13: A fast start proved to be what gave the Lions and high-scoring North Central Conference triumph over the Gaels on Friday night.

Six runs in the top of the first and two in the third pushed Clear Lake (8-11, 6-5 NCC) out to an 8-0 lead. It tacked on eight more runs in the sixth, a big time number that was needed after St. Edmond plated three in the fifth and six in the sixth.

Four runs by the Gaels in the seventh didn't fully erase the deficit. The Lions were led by four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored from leadoff hitter Ben Loge while Andrew Theiss notched three hits.

Jett Neuberger threw just four innings, faced 15 batters and struck out 12 of them.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Humboldt 5: In a 10-inning thriller, the Bulldogs salvaged a split in the North Central Conference season series against the Wildcats on Friday.

Humboldt tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and after goose eggs in the eighth and ninth, HD-CAL (18-7, 8-3 NCC) plated the go-ahead run to snare the win.

The Bulldogs plated four runs in the second and added another run in the third. Marco Guerrero and Tony Valenzuela each recorded two hits and drove in a run while Kyle Helmke crossed home twice.

Rockford 6, Central Springs 3: Four runs in the top of the third inning allowed the Warriors to reach the 10-win mark for the fifth time in six years with a Top of Iowa East victory over the Panthers.

That was the only half-inning either side scored more than one run. Rockford (10-10, 9-6 TIC-East) added insurance runs in the fifth and seventh frames. Sophomore Chase McGregor pieced together a three-hit, three RBI day at the plate and four different Warriors hitters notched two hits.

Central Springs (8-11, 5-8) scored a run in the first, third and fifth innings. None of its stats were published online.

Newman Catholic 10, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights scored at least a run in the first three innings to triumph over the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Three runs in the second and five in the third allowed Newman (24-3, 15-0 TIC-East) to lead comfortably. It added a run in the sixth to end the game early. Eli Brinkley roped four hits and Doug Taylor had three doubles. Max Burt, Trev Hickey and Toby Keston all had multiple RBIs.

Keston pitched all six innings, allowed two hits and struck out 10. Northwood-Kensett (0-16, 0-13) had its top three hitters in the lineup all notch a hit.

St. Ansgar 11, West Fork 1: A seven-run explosion in the first inning gave the Saints plenty of breathing room in their Top of Iowa East victory over the Warhawks on Friday.

Since a three-game skid in which no runs were scored, St. Ansgar (15-8, 10-4 TIC-East) has won three of its last four. It added two in the fifth and the run-rule run was scored in the sixth. Jayce Schwiesow and Regan Witt combined for five hits and five RBIs while Max Beland drove in two.

West Fork (2-15, 2-12) was led by Nate Hubka at the plate as he drove in a run on two hits.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Lake Mills 6: The Cardinals kept pace with three others in the Top of Iowa West standings with a victory over the Bulldogs on Friday.

GHV (12-5, 9-4 TIC-West) will host Eagle Grove on Monday, with the winner remaining alive for a potential three-way tie atop the league standings. No score by innings or stats were published online for either team.

Lake Mills (2-13, 2-10) has lost nine straight.

Softball

St. Edmond 6, Clear Lake 1: The Class 1A No. 12 Gaels grabbed a lead in the third inning and never wavered en route to a North Central Conference win over the Lions on Friday.

It was a two-run frame by St. Edmond then it added two more in the fourth and two in the sixth. Clear Lake (3-13, 2-8 NCC) avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the sixth.

No stats for the Lions were published online.

Crestwood 4, Charles City 3: The Comets multi-run lead after the first inning was slowly erased away and fully gone by the seventh as the Cadets earned a Northeast Iowa Conference triumph on Friday night.

All three of the runs scored by Charles City (13-6, 9-2 NEIC) were in the first. Once the second started, Crestwood scored twice to trim its deficit then tied the game in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Newman Catholic 15, Northwood-Kensett 0: Eleven of the Knights runs came in the first inning as they won their fourth straight contest in a Top of Iowa East win over the Vikings on Friday.

After Newman (19-8, 9-5 TIC-East) batted around in the opening frame, it added four more runs in the second. It is one win away from its fifth 20-win season in the last six years. None of its stats were published online.

Northwood-Kensett (0-16, 0-14) notched two hits on the night, one apiece from Kelsi Liddle and Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy. Its defense struggled with six errors.

Central Springs 20-12, Rockford 3-0: The Class 2A No. 1 Panthers claimed a Top of Iowa East doubleheader sweep over the Warriors thanks to a combined total of 30 hits.

Twenty of those 30 were in Game 1 as Lizzy Hamand recorded four, Aurora Stepleton had three and three others had two. Ashlyn Hoeft made her return to the lineup and scored three times. Stepleton drove in six runs, a couple of them on a home run and Hamand registered three RBIs.

A 10-run top of the second pushed Central Springs (23-1, 11-0 TIC-East) ahead by 16 and it added four more in the third. In Game 2, it had five runs in the first and six more in the second.

Stepleton, Madisyn Kelley and Kaylea Fessler all recorded two hits and two RBIs while Azaria McDonough drove in three runs in the nightcap. Fessler and Cooper Klaahsen recorded wins in the circle.

Rockford (6-12, 3-8) avoided the shutout in the opener with three runs in the second. It was no-hit in the nightcap. Avaree Jeffries drove in two of the three runs in Game 1.

Lake Mills 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Bulldogs scored all six of their runs in the first two innings as they snared a Top of Iowa West victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

A four-run first frame got Lake Mills (11-6, 10-4 TIC-West) going then it added two more in the second. Four of its 10 hits went for extra bases and they played clean defense.

Brynn Rognes, Madison Edwards and Finley Rogstad each went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Edwards and Rogstad drove in a run while Rognes crossed home plate twice. Dottie Byars struck out 11 in the circle and gave up just five hits.

GHV (7-12, 5-10) avoided the shutout with a run in the fourth inning. None of its stats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

