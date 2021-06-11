Area Roundup: High-scoring baseball game ends in West Hancock victory

Offense ruled on Thursday night between Rockford and West Hancock baseball.
The stats are mind-boggling.
Seventy-three at-bats were taken; 49 combined runs crossed home plate; 34 hits were made with 39 RBIs; the Warriors and Eagles combined for 24 walks and 12 hit by pitches with the former having 12 errors.
Both sides burned through nine total pitchers.
Eventually, it was the Eagles that scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off against the Warriors and complete one of the crazier games of the season with a 25-24 triumph.
That score is not a typo.
West Hancock was leading 12-9 through four innings, then Rockford's bats caught on immense fire with 10 runs in the top of the fifth to take a seven-run lead.
Four runs in the bottom half, then six in the sixth allowed the Eagles to retake the lead at 22-19. The Warriors responded with five in the seventh to go back in front.
All the madness finally ended when West Hancock ended it in the seventh to snare its second consecutive win.
Its one through six hitters all registered multiple hits and at least an RBI, paced by a three hit day from Cayson Barnes with five runs batted in. Blake Hinton was walked three times and Jackson Johnson wore three pitches.
For Rockford, all nine of its hitters drove in a run and eight of them notched at least a hit. Landen Arends drove in four while Justice Jones and Kolton Lyman recorded three hits apiece.
Brooks Hoffman and Will Bushbaum both drew four walks.
Baseball
West Fork 13, Clarksville 2: A five-game winning streak has the Warhawks in the thick of the Top of Iowa East conference race for third after defeating the Indians on Thursday night.
A seven-run second broke the game open for West Fork and it cruised from there. Kellen Cameron registered four extra base hits, three doubles and a triple, to pair with two RBIs for the Warhawks offense.
Kayden Ames had two hits and drove home three runs. Three other West Fork hitters had two hits and Hayden Shreckengost had two RBIs.
Forest City 14, Nashua-Plainfield 13: In a barn-burner, it was the Indians that scored the two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth that ended up being the necessary runs to squeak past the Huskies.
Each side scored seven runs in an half-inning. Nashua-Plainfield took a 13-12 lead in the top of the fifth, but couldn't score for the final two innings.
Forest City finished with six hits to 11 walks. Reese Moore drew four base-on-balls and Jack Thompson worked three walks. Moore had three RBIs with Carter Bruckhoff and Brock Moore each had two runs batted in.
Thompson struck out five in relief to snare the win.
Central Springs 18, North Butler 0: It was a quick one for the Panthers as they piled up six runs in the first, four in the third and a whopping eight in the fourth to handle the Bearcats.
No stats for Central Springs were published online. The win snaps a three-game skid.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Clear Lake 3: The Cardinals pushed their win streak to eight games with a victory over the Lions thanks to patience at the plate with eight walks and eight hits.
GHV scored six runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good, then added a trifecta of runs in the third and fifth innings to put the game out of reach.
Sam Wood, Brody Boehnke and Owen Pueggel combined to go 6-for-9 at the plate with nine of the 11 total RBIs by the Cardinals lineup. Braden Boehnke drew three walks.
Jack Ermer earned the win on the mound, fanning nine Clear Lake batters and allowing five hits on 88 pitches. No stats for the Lions were published online.
Softball
Clear Lake 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: For the second time in five days, the Lions upended the Cardinals. In this meeting, the former used pitching to defeat the latter.
Ashlyn Dread pitched a shutout, allowing just two hits and piled up six strikeouts. Clear Lake broke a 0-0 tie with three runs in the fifth then it added three in the seventh.
Osage 8, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7: The Green Devils held off the winless and upset-minded Cowgirls with two runs in the sixth to push their win streak to four games.
CGD held a 6-1 lead entering the bottom half of the fifth inning before Osage plated five runs to tie the game at six. Leah Grimm had two hits and Jaden Francis drove in two runs.
Twelve walks were drawn by the Green Devils. Mari Fox struck out five to earn the win in the circle.
Webster City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: The Lynx erupted for multiple runs in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings to run-rule the Bulldogs.
Hampton-Dumont scored three in the bottom half of the fourth, but couldn't add in the fifth to prevent an early game. None of its stats were published online.
Charles City 18, New Hampton 3: The Class 4A No. 15 Comets cruised past the Chickasaws for their 12th win of the season.
None of their stats or score by innings were published online.
Turkey Valley 3, St. Ansgar 2: Two runs in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Trojans to prevail over the Saints. It was a 2-0 St. Ansgar lead entering the fifth before Turkey Valley scored a run in the fifth.
No stats for the Saints were published online.
Central Springs 10, North Butler 0: In a battle between the final two teams with an unblemished Top of Iowa East conference record, it was the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers that handled the Bearcats.
Three runs in the first, second and fifth inning allowed Central Springs to finish the week with its fourth straight win, all by run-rule.
Leadoff hitter Kaylea Fessler had two hits with an RBI to pace the Panthers offense. The junior also pitched 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and allowed two hits despite walking seven batters.
Rockford 9, West Hancock 5: The Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with nine unanswered runs to stave off the Eagles on the road.
It was a 5-0 lead for West Hancock after three runs in the first and two in the second. Rockford answered to tie the game at five with three in the fourth, two in the fifth then it took the lead for good with a four-run sixth.
Gabby Keith and Rebecca Bartling – the Nos. 3 and 4 hitters in the Warriors lineup – combined for three hits and six RBIs. Camden Kuhlemeier and Elsie Carroll each notched two hits.
For the Eagles, Kamryn Eckels registered three hits and an RBI; Grace Rosin recorded two hits and Ann Horstman drove in two.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.