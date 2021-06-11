Area Roundup: High-scoring baseball game ends in West Hancock victory

Ashlyn Dread pitched a shutout, allowing just two hits and piled up six strikeouts. Clear Lake broke a 0-0 tie with three runs in the fifth then it added three in the seventh.

Osage 8, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7: The Green Devils held off the winless and upset-minded Cowgirls with two runs in the sixth to push their win streak to four games.

CGD held a 6-1 lead entering the bottom half of the fifth inning before Osage plated five runs to tie the game at six. Leah Grimm had two hits and Jaden Francis drove in two runs.

Twelve walks were drawn by the Green Devils. Mari Fox struck out five to earn the win in the circle.

Webster City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: The Lynx erupted for multiple runs in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings to run-rule the Bulldogs.

Hampton-Dumont scored three in the bottom half of the fourth, but couldn't add in the fifth to prevent an early game. None of its stats were published online.

Charles City 18, New Hampton 3: The Class 4A No. 15 Comets cruised past the Chickasaws for their 12th win of the season.

None of their stats or score by innings were published online.