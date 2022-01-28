Area Roundup: HD-CAL sweeps triangular; Lake Mills gets to 20 dual wins

Only one wrestling triangular from the area took place on Thursday night. One team is on the verge of setting a new school record for dual wins, while another reached 20 wins with a vast majority of wrestlers being underclassmen.

Class 2A No. 12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL, now at 24 dual wins, swept Clear Lake and 1A No. 18 Lake Mills with convincing scores. It beat the Lions 66-18 and cruised past Lake Mills 55-18.

Lake Mills beat Cleat Lake 48-26 to go 1-1 on the day and hit the 20-win milestone as it preps for the Top of Iowa Conference tournament on Saturday in St. Ansgar.

Five of HD-CAL's wins against Clear Lake were by falls, three were by forfeit and two were by decision. The Bulldogs then beat their mascot counterpart thanks to some swing matches.

HD-CAL's Jayson Stevens beat Lucas Oldenkamp 5-0 at 106-pounds and Charlie Showalter edged Hayden Helgeson 8-3 at 120. Taylor Mahler (138) and Jakyb Kapp (145) picked up the last two of nine straight wins.

Lake Mills responded with six wins in the final seven weights to defeat the Lions. Three of the victories were by pin, one by forfeit and two via decision.

Clear Lake had three wrestlers – Dylan Evenson (220), Max Currier (126) and Tyler LeFevre (132) – go 2-0 on the day.

Boys basketball

Rockford 57, Northwood-Kensett 44: The Warriors shot over 50 percent from the field, one of their better marks over the last handful of days as they edged the Vikings on Thursday.

Rockford (7-9, 4-8 TOI-East) bolted out in front 18-5 after the first quarter. Its lead shrunk to nine at the half, but it slowly built up in the second half as it outscored Northwood-Kensett by four over the final two frames.

Kolton Lyman posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Landen Arends chipped in 11 points and Adam Wyborny contributed 10.

Jason Hanson also recorded a double-double for the Vikings (4-11, 3-9) with 18 points and 11 boards. Kooper Julseth finished with 10 points. They outscored their opposition 17-13 in the second period.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, North Butler 39: The Bulldogs rebounded from their one-point conference loss on Tuesday to defeat the Bearcats by almost 20 points on Thursday.

It was an entirely different ball game in the second half. HD-CAL (8-7) outscored North Butler 28-13 over the course of the final two periods to turn its four-point halftime cushion into double digits.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Girls basketball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, North Butler 19: A blistering first quarter paved the path for the Bulldogs to cruise past the Bearcats in a non-conference contest.

It was a 19-point lead for HD-CAL (13-4) after the opening eight minutes that was extended to 29 at the half. It outscored North Butler in every quarter.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Northwood-Kensett 53, Rockford 32: Ignited by 21 points from sophomore Chloe Costello, the Vikings made quick work of the Warriors in a Thursday contest.

Costello also finished with eight rebounds and six steals. She went 8-of-12 from the field to power Northwood-Kensett (7-9, 6-6 TOI-East) to its second straight win.

The Vikings outscored Rockford by eight in the first quarter and seven in the third to lead by 15 with eight minutes to go. They pulled in 40 rebounds, 20 on the offensive glass. Madalynn Hanson hauled in a team-high 11 boards for Northwood-Kensett while Carly Hengesteg chipped in 10 points.

Aryssa Smith and Loren Fierova each had eight points to lead the Warriors (1-15, 0-12). Smith also led in rebounds with seven and Chloe Rooney dished out seven assists.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.