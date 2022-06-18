Area Roundup: HD-CAL baseball on five-game winning streak, push for 20-win campaign

It has been a struggle for the Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball program to generate winning seasons. Its been seven years since the Bulldogs finished with an above .500 record.

That streak will end this summer.

HD-CAL, winners of five straight, have the most wins since the 2016 season as it has found a rhythm at the plate with double digit runs in four of the five wins. The latest triumph was 12-3 over Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday night.

The Bulldogs need six more victories for the first 20-win season since 2015, also the last time it had a winning campaign. Against the Rebels, they led 4-3 after the fifth then broke the contest open with a six-run sixth.

Two runs were added in the seventh for insurance. Kyle Helmke and Brayden Johnson each recorded two hits while Johnson was one of four HD-CAL hitters to cross home plate twice. Freshman Dawson Wikert struck out four on the mound in a complete game.

Baseball

Mason City 21, Algona 5: The River Hawks posted their highest scoring output of the season with a dominant non-conference win over the Bulldogs on Friday night.

After Mason City jumped ahead 5-0 and Algona tied the game with five in the bottom of the third. Then the River Hawks (12-12) bats went nuts with two in the fourth and seven runs each in the fifth and sixth to end the game early.

Kaden Tyler drove in four runs while Jake Gold finished with three RBIs. James Fingalsen notched three hits, one of five Mason City hitters with more than two hits. Fingalsen also struck out five in three innings of work.

Dunkerton 6, Riceville 5: The Wildcats lost a 5-1 lead and dropped an Iowa Star North heartbreaker against the Raiders on Friday afternoon to extend their losing streak to six games.

Riceville (2-12) broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the third and three in the fourth inning. Dunkerton tied the game with a four-run sixth and walked it off in the seventh.

Theo Klaes registered two hits and Andrew Prigdon had three RBIs. Ryder Fair notched 11 strikeouts on the mound in six-plus innings pitched.

Red Oak 1, Clear Lake 0: The Tigers scored the lone run of the game in the third inning and their pitching took care of the rest in a non-conference victory over the Lions on Friday.

No stats for Clear Lake (5-10) were published online. After two straight wins, it has suffered two straight setbacks.

New Hampton 12-5, Charles City 2-13: The Comets offense woke up in the nightcap of a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader to salvage a split with the Chickasaws.

Charles City (6-12, 4-8 NEIC) plated five runs in the top of the first in Game 2 and never trailed as it added two more in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth. It was a vast difference from the Game 1.

The Comets plated two runs in the top of the first, but couldn't maintain the slight advantage as New Hampton recorded seven runs in the bottom half and coasted from that point on. No stats for Charles City in either game were published online.

Newman Catholic 10, Nashua-Plainfield 2: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights jumped out in front early and cruised to a Top of Iowa East victory over the Huskies on Friday night.

Five runs were scored by Newman (20-3, 8-0 TIC-East) in the top of the first inning. It added two insurance runs in the third and three more over the final three innings combined.

No stats for the Knights were published online.

Rockford 14, North Iowa 3: The Warriors pounced on the Bison early and often with all of their runs in the first three innings to snare a non-conference win on Friday.

Rockford's batters were walked and plunked five times each. Brooks Hoffman paced its offense with three hits while Kolton Lyman belted a grand slam for the Warriors (8-8).

Lyman, a senior, struck out 15 on the mound in five innings of work and gave up just one hit plus worked around four walks.

North Butler 8, Central Springs 3: The Panthers' three game winning streak was snapped as the Bearcats posted a Top of Iowa East victory on Friday night.

No score by innings were published online. Brock Mathers struck out three on the mound and allowed zero hits in four innings of work for Central Springs (7-8, 5-5 TIC-East).

Osage 6, St. Ansgar 0: Ignited by the pitching of Max Gast, the Green Devils forged a tie for second place in the Top of Iowa East with a triumph over the Saints on Friday night.

It was a 4-0 lead for Osage (10-4, 7-3 TIC-East) after the first inning and it added two insurance runs in the sixth. Gast, a southpaw, struck out six in six-plus innings of work and allowed three hits. He also had two hits at the plate.

Four different Green Devils batters notched an RBI. No stats for St. Ansgar (12-7, 7-3) were published online.

West Fork 3, Northwood-Kensett 2: The Warhawks won their second game of the season as they plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth to edge the Vikings on Friday in a Top of Iowa East battle.

Northwood-Kensett (0-11, 0-9 TIC-East) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second, but West Fork snared it back in the fourth and its pitching took care of the rest.

Casyn Guerrero, Edison Maske and Deven Showalter each delivered two hits for the Warhawks (2-11, 2-9). Ki Janssen struck out five on the mound and earned the win. Four different hitters for the Vikings had one hit and Jace Gentz recorded five K's.

North Union 8, Forest City 7: The Warriors made the Top of Iowa West race more loaded than it already was with a triumph over the conference-leading Indians on Friday night.

Forest City (10-6, 7-2 TIC-West) got out in front 4-0 in the top of the first then North Union answered with three runs in the bottom half. Still, the Indians led 6-3 and 7-4, but couldn't hold on.

North Union plated the go-ahead three runs in the bottom of the sixth to triumph. There are now four teams with three league losses. No stats for Forest City were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, West Hancock 3: The Cardinals scored multiple runs in four of the five innings in their Top of Iowa West romp over the Eagles on Friday night.

GHV (9-4, 6-3 TIC-West) plated five runs in the bottom of the second sandwiched between a pair of two run frames. It ended the game early with a three-spot in the fifth. None of its stats were published online.

All three of the runs scored by West Hancock (5-8, 3-5) were in the second inning. Logan Leerar and Rylan Barnes each finished with two hits while Barnes and Braden Walk had an RBI apiece.

Bishop Garrigan 3, Lake Mills 0: The Golden Bears scored one run in three consecutive innings in their Top of Iowa West win against the Bulldogs on Friday night.

Scoreless after two complete frames, Bishop Garrigan broke the goose eggs with a run in the third then it added a run in the fourth and fifth innings. Lake Mills (2-9, 2-7 TIC-West) were limited to three hits.

Eli Menke ripped a double for the Bulldogs and A.J. Ramaker worked around six walks and six hits to record eight strikeouts.

Softball

Riceville 16, Dunkerton 0: The Wildcats got back into the win column with an Iowa Star North triumph over the struggling Raiders on Friday afternoon.

No score by innings were published online. No stats for Riceville (13-8) were published online.

Clear Lake 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: A game-winning squeeze bunt allowed the Lions to pull off a victory over the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference showdown on Friday night.

Alivia Paine laid down the bunt for Clear Lake (3-9, 2-5 NCC) with one out in the bottom of the seventh that plated Annika Nelson. No stats were published online for HD-CAL (6-8, 3-5).

Waverly-Shell Rock 9, Charles City 4: Six runs in the bottom of the fourth allowed the Go-Hawks to take control of a Northeast Iowa Conference triumph over the Comets on Friday night.

It marks the first loss for Charles City (11-5, 7-1 NEIC) in league play. The contest was tied at one before WSR's backbreaking frame. The Comets rallied with three runs in the sixth, but the Go-Hawks answered with two in the bottom half.

No stats for Charles City were published online.

Newman Catholic 13, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Three runs in four different frames fueled the Knights to a Top of Iowa East victory against the Huskies on Friday night.

It was a 1-1 game after two innings and Newman (13-7, 6-4 TIC-East) broke it with three runs in the third and three more in the fourth. It added six total runs over the final two frames.

Leah Martinez and Jayce Weiner each roped three hits with Martinez, Emma Weiner and Ellyse Ball drove in two runs apiece. Madi Elwood tossed a complete game with one earned run and 11 strikeouts.

Rockford 4, North Iowa 3: Without a run on the board through five innings, the Warriors found their offense and scored all of their runs in the final two frames to claim a non-conference win over the Bison.

North Iowa led 3-0 then Rockford (5-8) tied it with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and walked it off in the seventh. Eight different hitters in the Warriors lineup recorded a hit, including seven starters.

Hannah Hillman, Madelynn Muller, Avery Groven and Ashlynn Grady each had an RBI.

North Union 12, Forest City 0: The Class 2A No. 2 Warriors scored four runs each in the first three frames to remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa West with a win over the Indians on Friday night.

Forest City (3-8, 3-6 TIC-West) did not record a hit in the game. It has lost five straight contests.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, West Hancock 5: The Cardinals clipped the Eagles in a Top of Iowa West battle on Friday to get back to .500 overall.

No stats for GHV (6-6, 4-4 TIC-West) and West Hancock (0-13, 0-8) were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 10, Lake Mills 9: In a marathon of the game, the Golden Bears broke through with a run in the 12th to edge out the Bulldogs in a Top of Iowa West thriller on Friday.

Lake Mills (8-4, 7-3 TIC-West) tied the game at nine with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. No one would score over the next four extra innings until Bishop Garrigan took the lead in the 12th and held on.

Natalie Brandenburg finished 4-for-7 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs while Brynn Rognes recorded three hits and Madison Edwards drove in three runs.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

