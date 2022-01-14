Area Roundup: Green Devils go unbeaten in the conference to claim dual title

Osage's wrestling team left no doubt on Thursday who was the best team in the Top of Iowa Conference.

One week after claiming an emotional and hard fought win over Nashua-Plainfield, the Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils completed a 15-0 conference dual record to win the conference dual title with victories over Eagle Grove, Lake Mills and the hosts of evening, Rockford.

Only the Bulldogs and Eagles got double digit points against Osage. None of three teams stopped it from recording over 60 dual points in any of the matchups.

One of the more notable wins for the Green Devils came from freshman Jake Clark, who has moved down to 160-pounds and is expected to remain their the rest of the season. He pinned Lake Mills' Beau Kaufman, a top-12 wrestler in 1A, in 5 minutes, 52 seconds.

Ten of the 14 wrestlers in Osage's lineup went 3-0 on the day.

Lake Mills cruised by Rockford and also edged Eagle Grove 45-34. Five straight victories – three of them forfeits – from 152-to-195 put the Bulldogs in control of the dual versus the Eagles. Kaufman and Wyatt Hanna (195) recorded pins in that stretch.

Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113) and Brett Peterson (182) all went 3-0 on the night for the Bulldogs. Rockford lost all three of it's duals and the most points it scored was 15 against Eagle Grove.

Terran Romer (182) and Marshal Schlader (195) each finished with two wins for the Warriors.

Wrestling

Knights go 2-1 in second-to-last conference quad: Newman Catholic cruised past Belmond-Klemme and West Fork by comfortable 20-plus point margins, then let one slip against North Union 45-35 in a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular.

The Knights could not fill a full lineup, being open in three weights gave the Warriors 18 points that ended up being a factor in the outcome. Newman Catholic won six of the 11 contested bouts.

Liam Stockberger (120), Alex Bosch (126), Pete Miller (138), Scott Heinselman (160) and Holden Hensley (195) each went 3-0 on the night for Newman Catholic.

West Fork scored six, nine and 12 points for its three duals. Ki Janssen (182) was the only Warhawk wrestler to win multiple matches for the evening.

Mason City finishes 0-2 in CIML triangular: Iowa recruit and Mason City senior Jace Rhodes as well as fellow senior Cooper Wiemann were the lone wrestlers to go 2-0 for the evening against Fort Dodge and Waukee Northwest.

The Dodgers thumped Mason City by 30-plus points and the Wolves breezed by to the tune of 11 victories in the 14 weight classes.

Rhodes (132-pounds) won by major decision against Waukee NW's Bain Jepsen and Wiemann (138) won via injury default. Both of the top-10 ranked wrestlers claimed six points versus Fort Dodge, Rhodes via pin and Wiemann by forfeit.

Hale Rhodes (145) and Seth Ihlenfeldt (160) each recorded a win versus the Dodgers while Kale DiMarco (106) claimed a victory by pin against the Wolves.

Waverly-Shell Rock 76, Charles City 0 (boys): The top-ranked team in Class 3A and one of the best in the country, the Go-Hawks made quick work of the Comets by posting a clean sweep in a Northeast Iowa Conference dual.

The only two matches that Charles City didn't lose by bonus points was at 145-pounds and 170. Talan Weber lost to Ethan Bibler by a 6-3 decision and Trevor Peterson fell 7-2 against Sean Mwangi.

In a top-10 battle at 220 between wrestlers in different classifications, WSR's McCrae Hagarty pinned the Comets Tino Tamayo in 1 minute, 22 seconds.

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Charles City 36 (girls): The Go-Hawks and Comets wrestled a full dual between their girls teams and the former came away with a narrow victory over the latter.

Their were two matches at 138-pounds and three contested matchups at 145. Of those five contests, WSR won four of them.

Alexis Ver Meer (106), Elizabeth Oleson (126), Lilly Luft (132), Katelyn Miller (138), Kylie Vance (170) and Ava Thompson (285) all recorded bonus point wins for Charles City.

Riceville squeaks out two dual wins: The Wildcats haven't had much dual success this season, but came up big on Thursday with a pair of wins over Central Elkader and Clayton Ridge before dropping to South Winneshiek.

There were only two contested weights between Riceville and Central Elkader, both won by the Warriors. There were four double forfeits and the Wildcats had six forfeit wins.

Against Clayton Ridge, the Wildcats also had six wins via forfeit. Will Felper (120), Kooper Tweite (138), Lawson Losee (160) and Mitchel Marr (285) each went 3-0 for Riceville.

Clear Lake triumphs over St. Edmond: The Lions won 11 of the 14 weights, several by forfeit, as they claimed a North Central Conference dual win over the Gaels. It was part of a triangular with dual champion Hampton-Dumont-CAL, who beat it's two foes handily.

After leading 18-6 through four weights and a double forfeit at 106, Clear Lake won seven weights in a row. Four were by forfeit, Tyler Lefevre (132) won via a second period pin then Carter Markwardt (145) and Hunter Rieck (152) recorded falls in under 50 seconds.

Lefevre, Max Currier (126) and Dylan Evenson (220) won their matches against the Bulldogs.

Eagles edge Panthers in close TIC encounter: Down 32-24 with two of its strongest wrestlers due up, West Hancock got what it needed from Kale Zuehl and Mathew Francis to triumph over Central Springs 36-32 in the midst of a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular.

Zuehl recorded a fall in 45 seconds at 195-pounds and Francis, the top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 220, pinned Chase Berding in 3:16 to cap the rally for the Eagles in a dual with little room for error.

The Panthers went on a four-weight winning streak ended by Bryce McDonough bumping up to 152 and pinning Creighton Kelly in 5:48. They would falter in four of the last five weights.

Both West Hancock and Central Springs beat North Butler-Clarksville and dropped to Nashua-Plainfield. There were two signficiant matchups that went in favor of the area wrestler.

The Eagles starter at 138 Kellen Smith edged N-P's Trey Nelson 4-2. McDonough also beat Nelson, who bumped up to 145, my an 11-3 major decision.

Francis, Kane Zuehl (160) and David Smith (285) went 3-0 on the night while Kale Zuehl went 2-0 for West Hancock. Bryce and Clayton McDonough (138) and Ben Navaratil (182) also went 3-0 and Brock Mathers (132) finished the day 2-0.

Girls basketball

Roland-Story 36, Clear Lake 34: In a Class 3A ranked showdown, it was a game-winning 3-pointer by the 12th-ranked Norsemen to edge the 10th-ranked Lions on the road on Thursday.

All of Clear Lake's losses (9-3) are against ranked foes in the top-15. None of its stats or score by quarters were published online.

Mason City 57, Marshalltown 16: Fueled by a 17-0 advantage in the first quarter, Mason City made quick work of the Bobcats in its CIML-Iowa victory at NIACC.

Mason City (7-7) didn't allow a bucket by Marshalltown until the back half of the second quarter. Mason City scored in double figures in all but the fourth period.

"Our pressure defense limited their scoring opportunities and created easy baskets for us," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Our team continues to play extremely hard and is improving in every area."

Freshman Zaria Falls led Mason City with 18 points and posted a team-high six steals. Reggi Spotts recorded 13 points and hauled down seven rebounds.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Algona 38: In a battle of Bulldogs, it was HD-CAL that led from the first quarter on as it triumphed over Algona to run the winning streak to three games.

Now at 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the North Central Conference, HD-CAL has won its most games since an 18-win campaign two years ago. It outscored Algona 32-17 in the middle two frames to cruise to a victory.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

North Union 48, West Hancock 39: The Class 2A No. 7 Eagles have gone 3-3 in their last six games, the latest a road Top of Iowa West loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

West Hancock (9-4, 6-3 TOI-West) was outscored by North Union 17-11 in the fourth quarter that allowed the latter to create separation over the former. The Warriors led by one at the half and three after a low-scoring third quarter with 16 combined points scored.

No stats for West Hancock were published online.

Boys basketball

North Iowa 63, St. Ansgar 53: Ignited by a 10-point margin in the second quarter, the Bison took control and fended off a late rally by the Saints to triumph in a Top of Iowa cross divisional contest.

St. Ansgar (1-10) was limited to 18 first half points, just eight in the second quarter as North Iowa led by 13 at the break. The Saints attempted to dig out of a 17-point hole with 22 points in the final eight minutes, but the deficit was too big to overcome.

No stats for St. Ansgar were published online.

West Hancock 48, North Union 31: After a low-scoring opening eight minutes, the Eagles woke up in a big way as they cruised to a Top of Iowa West road win over the Warriors.

Behind a stat sheet stuffer from junior Rylan Barnes, West Hancock (5-8, 4-5 TOI-West) scored 31 combined points in the second and third quarter to turn a five-point lead into 22 with a period to go.

Barnes recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. He also had three steals, assists and blocks. Evan Hinders chipped in nine points off the bench.

Central Springs 72, Riceville 58: The Panthers scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to turn a three-point lead into double digits in the blink of an eye as they edged the Wildcats in a non-conference victory.

There were 48 total points scored in the first eight minutes as Central Springs (6-6) led by four. Riceville (5-8) kept it close for the next two fames to be only down by a possession.

No stats for either the Panthers or Wildcats were published online.

Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53: Leading by 11 once the first half concluded was enough to push Algona to a North Central Conference win over HD-CAL on Thursday.

HD-CAL (4-5) gave up 20 and 24 points in the first two quarters to put itself down by double figures at the half. It couldn't dig out of the hole as it scored 10 points each in the final two frames.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Swimming

Marshalltown 53, Mason City 38: Mason City swam its second to last home meet of its tenure at John Adams Middle School and it faltered to the Bobcats on Thursday.

The final home meet for Mason City will be Thursday, Nov. 20 against Ankeny, which will be the final time that the pool in the middle school will be used for high school swimming.

Mason City's Grant Lee claimed the victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 7.07 seconds. Lee kicked off the victorious 200 freestyle relay that featured Logan McDonough, Lane Kruger and Colton Bailey in 1:45.52.

McDonough, Daniel Schwarz, Anders Bookmeyer and Zach Welton claimed the win in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.12.

Bowling

Mason City sweeps Ankeny on the road: Mason City's girls and boys bowling teams recorded victories at Great Escape over the Hawks. The boys won for the second time in the span of a week, edging them by over 200 pins.

Mason City's girls team won by nearly 1,000 pins to claim the victory. It has lost just one dual meet since December. No stats for either Mason City's boys or girls teams were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

