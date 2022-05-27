Area Roundup: GHV's record-breaking girls soccer season ends in regional final

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals historic girls soccer season came to an end on Thursday night, losing in a Class 1A regional final to Des Moines Christian by a score of 9-0. The state's second-ranked team scored five goals in the first half and four in the second.

Despite the loss, GHV coach Jared Graham had a simple message for his team after the match.

"I told the girls: 'Don't let this overshadow what we accomplished this year,'" he said. "Yeah, it sucks losing, but all the things we accomplished, how far we went, breaking a bunch of records, I told them to hang their heads high and we'll continue to build off of this next season."

The Cardinals will go into next year without impact players like goalkeeper Chloe Frank, midfielder Hanna Knoll plus defenders Liz Richardson and Shelby Howke.

Starters in Ali Hess, Katelynn Knoll, Jenna Pringnitz and Rebbecca Hejlik will headline the returning talent, but the loss of those aforementioned seniors will still be felt greatly.

"Those four girls, they were the leaders," Graham said. "Everyone looked up to them. When they were going hard, everyone knew they needed to be going just as hard."

Motivation will have to come from what the team has seen those seniors achieve and what they experienced in the regional final against the Lions.

Records were broken this season, but Graham and his squad still have their sights fixed higher than what has already been accomplished. To do that, it will require plenty of commitment during the summer.

"I think it all starts with working out in the offseason, and continuing to build off of that and better our skills," Graham said. "We saw Des Moines Christian run circles around us, and we know what level we need to be at to continue to improve and potentially make it to state."

Boys Soccer

The North Central Conference Boys Soccer All-Conference teams were announced on Friday, with the following area players earning honors.

Clear Lake: Junior Travaughn Luyobya earned first team honors after leading the Lions in goals and assists with 13 and six, respectively.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Senior Evan Sloan and sophomore Mason Graham were named to the first team.

Sloan led the Cardinals in goals with 12 and assists with 10, serving as an emotional leader for a team that reached a Class 2A substate final.

Graham provided one goal and one assist while playing stout defense as part of the Cardinals' back line.

Seniors Ben Furst and Nathan Roberts and junior Braden Boehnke were all named to the second team.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Sophomore Jonathan Morales earned first team honors after leading the Bulldogs with 19 goals while assisting on five.

Senior Marcos Baez was named to the second team.

Baseball

South Winneshiek 4, Saint Ansgar 1: The Saints got on the board first with their only run of the game in the first inning before the Warriors scored two runs each in the third and sixth innings to earn the win. Jordan Buchheit threw a complete game three-hitter for South Winneshiek.

No stats were published online for Saint Ansgar (2-1).

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Ottumwa 3: Down 3-0 in the top of the seventh inning, the Bulldogs (2-1) plated four runs and shut down Ottumwa in the bottom half of the frame to secure the win.

Tucker Heeren went 3-3 at the plate with three singles for HD-CAL, and Anthony Valenzuela had an RBI.

Marcos Baez pitched a complete game, giving up all three Ottumwa runs while walking five and striking out none.

Newman Catholic 16, Algona 1: The Class 1A second-ranked Knights (7-0) remained undefeated with a thrashing of the Bulldogs.

Nash Holmgaard went 3-4 at the plate and contributed six-runs-batted in, and Jack Maznio and Bennett Suntken combined for six hits and three RBIs.

Elijah Brinkley tossed four innings of two-hit, one-run ball while striking out three.

Rockford 10, Riceville 3: The Warriors (2-0) scored all 10 of their runs within the first three innings, while all three of the Wildcats' runs came in the third frame.

Kolton Lyman led Rockford with three RBIs on two hits, and Drew Hansen and Chase McGregor combined for four runs-batted in on two hits. Hansen also pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out 14.

Mitchell Moore had a 3-run homer for the Wildcats (1-4) and reached base in all three of his plate appearances.

Nashua-Plainfield 10, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Huskies were propelled by a four-run second inning and a five-run third. Dawson Glaser tossed five innings one-hit, no run ball while striking out 11 before the run-rule went into effect.

No stats were published online for the Vikings (0-2).

Softball

Mason City 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 4: The River Hawks (1-2) scored 10 runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings to secure their first win of the season.

Lainna Duncan led the team in the run-producing department, plating four runs on three singles. Adyson Evans went deep on a two-run homer, one of her two hits in the game.

Evans also provided six innings from the circle, giving up four runs and striking out 10.

Saint Ansgar 12, South Winneshiek 0: The Saints (1-1) scored five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to help secure their first win of the season.

Mallory Juhl paced the offense with two homeruns and seven RBIs, while Kennedy Schwiesow and Makenna Norby combined for four runs-batted-in on four hits.

Juhl also pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out 11.

Riceville 8, Rockford 3: The Wildcats (3-0) used a four-run third frame and a three-run sixth to remain undefeated on the year.

Avaree Jeffries and Hannah Hillman each drove in a run for the Warriors (0-2), both coming on doubles.

No stats were published online for Riceville.

