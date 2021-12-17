Area Roundup: GHV wrestling cruises to a pair of victories in triangular

Dual wins have been hard to come by for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's wrestling program this season. Prior to Thursday's triangular, it had just one dual win five matches.

That number doubled in a single night.

The Cardinals blew out Belmond-Klemme for the second time then triumphed over North Butler-Clarksville 39-36 to have their first 2-0 meet of the season. Rockford was also scheduled to wrestle and host to make it a quadrangular, but due to school being canceled, the Warriors did not host and the meet was relocated to North Butler.

GHV won five weights in the dual against the Broncos via forfeit. Lucas Kral (138), Brad Dodd (145), Parker Moritz (152), Kenneth Hook (285) all won by fall. James Cash (126) edged Abram Wessels 5-4.

The Cardinals were able to create separation against NB-Clarksville with six wins in the first eight weight classes. That was enough to avoid a blown lead and Jacob Hansen's 10-6 win over Blaze Weinmann at 220 sealed the dual victory.

Zach Feld (113), Jace Hendrickson (120), Cash, Kral, Moritz, Jacob Hasler (160) and Hansen had perfect marks on the night.

Wrestling

Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the midst of crazy NCC race: When the Bulldogs dropped their dual by a point to Algona, it ended the hopes of a perfect dual season. It also created some chaos at the top of the North Central Conference standings.

Algona is 5-1 in the NCC followed by HD-CAL and Webster City at 3-1. Either a share or an outright runner-up finish could come to a Jan. 6 dual between the Bulldogs and the Lynx in Hampton.

HD-CAL triumphed over Class 2A No. 13 Humboldt 42-34 in the first dual of the quadrangular. It also beat Ballard 46-30 to go 2-1 on the night as a team.

The Bulldogs won the final four weights to triumph over the Bombers. They won six of the final seven matches to edge the Wildcats. In the dual against Algona, HD-CAL lost three of the last five matchups by three or less points.

Carl Barkema (160-170), Jakyb Kapp (160-170), Braden Hansen (182-195) and Jack Showalter (120) all went 3-0 on the day. Isaac Heilskov (195) had a 2-0 record for the Bulldogs.

Girls basketball

Ankeny Centennial 39, Mason City 31: Mason City went toe-for-toe with the Class 5A No. 5 Jaguars, even taking a lead with a quarter to go. Centennial scored 16 points in the fourth to outlast Mason City at NIACC.

"We had our best defensive effort of the season and played with a higher energy level than previous games," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

The 39 points allowed by Mason City is the lowest point total given up in a loss. Grace Berding was the lone player in double figures with 10 points. Jaelyn Falls pulled in five rebounds and Reggi Spotts had four assists.

West Hancock 74, Newman Catholic 21: The Class 2A No. 7 Eagles breezed past the Knights, scoring 47 points in the first half – including a 23-0 advantage in the second quarter – in a Top of Iowa cross-divisional victory.

West Hancock (6-1) kept its foot on the gas with 22 more points in the third quarter. It did not allow Newman Catholic (2-5) to score more than eight points in any frame.

Four Eagles ended in double figures, paced by 17 points from Mallory Leerar. Kamryn Eckels chipped in 16 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Shelby Goepel had 12 points and Scout Johanson finished with 10.

Kennedy Kelly stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and nine steals. No stats for the Knights were published online.

Boys basketball

Newman Catholic 55, West Hancock 45: The Knights played their closest game of the season, but an 11-point halftime cushion was just enough to outlast the Eagles in a Top of Iowa cross-divisional battle.

Newman Catholic (6-0) went just 2-of-19 from beyond the arc, but pulled down 31 rebounds and made 11-of-15 free throws. Doug Taylor paced the scoring department with 22 points. Tim Castle finished with 12 points off the bench and James Jennings had 10.

Taylor pulled down nine caroms and Max Burt distributed nine assists. No stats for West Hancock (2-5) were published online.

Ankeny Centennial 89, Mason City 47: The Jaguars made life difficult for Mason City, holding it to 18 made field goals on 52 attempts in a CIML-Iowa rout at NIACC.

Mason City (2-3), despite winning the rebounding battle, could never find an offensive flow that matched Centennial. The Jaguars scored over 20 points in the last three quarters.

David Willemsen led Mason City with 11 points while Corey Miner chipped in 10. Isaiah Washington pulled down a team best six boards.

Swimming

Ames 137, Mason City 33: The top-ranked Little Cyclones flexed their muscles as they finished first-through-third in 10 of the 11 events to cruise past Mason City.

Logan McDonough set a new season best time of 2 minutes, 28.68 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley to finish fourth. Lane Kruger had a pair of fourth place finishes for Mason City.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

