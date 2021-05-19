Area roundup: GHV soccer rallies to stun Webster City

It has been a season to remember for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team.

It tied the school record in wins on Monday against Charles City. It set a new school record with a come-from-behind triumph on Tuesday.

The Cardinals found themselves in an early 2-0 hole and scored the final three goals of the night to defeat Webster City 3-2 at home.

With an 11-6 record entering the postseason, which starts with a first round substate match against Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Garner, GHV is soaring high with confidence.

"At half the message was how resilient are you," Cardinals head coach Josh Banse said. "They answered and came back. This team is special, they work hard, never give up and play for each-other."

Senior Ryan Hackenmiller had the go-ahead goal in the second half and the GHV defense didn't allow the Lynx to find an equalizer.

Kevin Meyers scored the first goal of the match for the Cardinals in the first half, then Evan Sloan netted the tying goal in the closing 40 minutes.

Hudson 8, Charles City 1: The Pirates scored four goals in each half to hand the Comets their 15th loss of the season.