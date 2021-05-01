Area Roundup: GHV nets game-winning goal to defeat Clear Lake

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura historically hasn't had its US Highway 18 rival Clear Lake's number in soccer, boys or girls.

The Cardinal girls nabbed a road victory earlier in the 2021 campaign over the Lions. On Friday night at Lions Field, it was the boys turn.

Carson Smith produced the overtime winner in the 86th minute that sent GHV into euphoria, triumphing 2-1 to push its winning streak to five matches.

During the current streak, three of the five wins have been by one goal.

"This group of young men surprise me with every game we play, even when we don’t play as well as we can, we find a way," GHV head coach Josh Banse said. "Our boys were resilient tonight, not giving up and pushing through it. Every time you can play a game against a rival and come out on top it is nice."

Smith assisted Evan Sloan for the equalizing goal in the 78th minute to send the match into overtime. No Clear Lake stats were available online.

The Cardinals have a busy final month of the regular season with four of the final six games at home. They will face Mason City and Humboldt while also getting rematches with Clear Lake, Charles City and Webster City.

Boys track and field