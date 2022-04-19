Area Roundup: GHV girls win another PK shootout, close match

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's girls soccer team has been in several close contests this season. It's already been in three matches where the margin has been one or two goals, including a penalty shootout win.

The Cardinals triumphed in another close encounter on Monday night.

Jenna Pringnitz's was the only player to convert a penalty kick and Chloe Frank stopped all five attempts from Humboldt as GHV snared a 2-1 (1-0) North Central Conference victory.

In their first year in the NCC, the Cardinals (4-1, 4-1) sit in a crowded top half of the league with three others that have one league loss and no more than two overall losses.

The Wildcats scored the lone goal of the first half, then Ali Hess found an equalizer for GHV in the second half. No one scored in either of the two overtime periods, which set up PK's.

Girls Soccer

Ames 4, Mason City 0: The River Hawks were held scoreless for the second time in three matches as they dropped a CIML contest to the Little Cyclones on Monday.

In both of Mason City's (3-2) setbacks, it has yet to find the back of the net. None of its stats were published online.

Aplington-Parkersburg 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Despite losing their fourth straight match, the Bulldogs took small steps towards progress with their first goal of the season.

Sophomore Zoe Erdman put forth the only shot for HD-CAL (0-4) and it found the back of the net. Its freshman keeper Florida Hernandez recorded 12 saves in net.

Clear Lake 9, Belmond-Klemme 0: Fueled by four goals from Brooklynn Eden and 46 total shots, the Lions made quick work of the Broncos in a North Central Conference contest at home.

Eden doubled her season total in 80 minutes as she took the most shots (10) for Clear Lake and also finished with the most shots (9) on goal. Freshman Addison Jones had two goals.

Seniors Emily Theiss and Kaylee McCarl each had one goal. Thirty of the 46 shots were on frame for the Lions (3-1, 3-1 NCC).

Boys Soccer

Clear Lake 3, Belmond-Klemme 2: The Lions overcame a scoreless first half to find their offense and earn a North Central Conference triumph over the Broncos on Monday.

Two goals were scored by Clear Lake (2-2, 1-2 NCC) in the second half and Belmond-Klemme also found the back of the net to send the match into extra time.

The Lions snared the match-winning goal in the first 10-minute OT period and their defense made it stick to snap a two-match skid. Travaughn Luyobya, Kinnick Clabaugh and Adrian Ros all scored for Clear Lake.

Humboldt 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Wildcats kept their perfect season in place with an extra time North Central Conference victory over the Cardinals at home.

Neither side scored in 80 minutes of regulation. GHV (3-2, 3-1 NCC) had 13 total shots and nine of them one frame, but none found the back of the net.

Keeper Nathan Roberts recorded eight saves for the Cardinals.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 1: Fueled by six goals and two assists from Jonathan Morales, the Bulldogs cruised past the Falcons in a non-conference matchup.

Morales fired eight shots and all of them were on goal. He's one of 20-plus players in the state to hit double digit goals this season. Junior Alexis Hernandez had two goals and two assists.

HD-CAL (2-1) scored four times in the opening 40 minutes and five times in the second half. Freshman keeper Jose Aragon recorded 20 saves in net.

Girls Tennis

Ankeny 11, Mason City 0: The Hawks won nine of the 11 matches in straight sets to flex their muscles and blow past the River Hawks in a CIML dual on Monday.

Mason City's Chloe Callanan at No. 2 singles won the first set 6-4 over Anna Schmitz, but couldn't make it stick as Schmitz won the next two sets 6-4 and 10-5.

Callanan and Celine Matthews teamed at No. 1 doubles and claimed the second set 7-5 to force a third set. Ankeny's tandem of Kira Smith and Sophie Schmitz outlasted them 10-7 to triumph.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

