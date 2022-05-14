Area Roundup: GHV girls golf heading to regional final

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has been on a run in girls golf not seen in its program history for a handful of years.

It has won six regular season triangular and sitting with a record of 20-2. It has finished runner-up the last two meets, but the Cardinals will trek along for at least one more week.

Led again by freshman Audrey Overgaard's new 18-hole best of 86, GHV totaled a team score of 380 to place second in the Class 2A Region 1B tournament at Belmond Country Club to claim a spot in the regional final next week.

The site of Wednesday's regional final is Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City, the same site the Cardinals played the Top of Iowa West Conference meet a week ago.

New Hampton won the meet with a 352 as it went 1-2-3 on the individual leaderboard. Forest City (429), Central Springs (439) and Osage (465) placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Overgaard finished fourth on the leaderboard with her round of 86. Rylee Frayne carded a 97 to finish sixth while Jailyn Krein was right behind her with a 98, good for seventh. Both Kenedee Frayne and Sydney Helgeson carded a 99.

Osage's Leah Hauge and Central Springs' Cooper Klaahsen barely missed qualifying as an individual. Hauge was tied with Krein for seventh with a 98 and Klaahsen fired a 99. Both are expected to return next season.

Forest City was led by Brooke Olson and Kaysee Miller, who finished with a 100 and 101, respectively.

Girls Regional Golf

Class 1A Region 5C in Tripoli: West Fork senior Delaney Christianson missed qualifying for the regional final tournament by four strokes as the Warhawks season came to an end on Friday at Maple Hills Country Club.

The top-six individuals on the leaderboard advanced to Town and Country Golf Club in Grundy Center next week. Christianson finished in a tie for eighth with an 18-hole round of 98.

West Fork recorded a team score of 467. Kalli Trewin placed in a tie for 13th with a 109 while Kira Strashko (129) and Allison Pitzenberger (131) rounded out its low-four.

Girls Soccer

Mason City 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The River Hawks coasted to their quickest match of the season as they scored the mercy-rule goal in the 47th minute to beat the Bulldogs in a non-conference contest on Friday.

Leading goal-scorer for Mason City (9-6) Karma McMorris netted a hat trick, increasing her season mark to 19 goals. Claudia Sewell finished with two goals, making her the fourth different attacker with double digit goals.

Kenna Hemann had two assists for the River Hawks and also was one of five players to recorded one goal.

Iowa Falls-Alden 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: For just the second time this season, the Cardinals were kept off the scoreboard as the Class 2A No. 15 Cadets snared a North Central Conference victory.

It was the final regular season match for GHV (10-3, 9-3 NCC), who finished second in the conference standings, its first year in a league that recognizes soccer as a conference sport.

No stats for the Cardinals were published online.

Boys Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: After losing their second match of the season, the Class 1A No. 10 Cardinals picked up the pieces and defeated the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference contest.

GHV (10-3, 9-2 NCC) completed a season sweep of HD-CAL (7-8, 2-6). No stats for either team were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

