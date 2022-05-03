Area Roundup: GHV boys soccer squeaks past Mason City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Mason City have been polar opposites this boys soccer season.

The Cardinals have clicked on all cylinders to the tune of a record that is one of the best in North Iowa. Meanwhile, the River Hawks have stumbled and up until Monday night, hadn't scored a goal.

At Mason City High School, the margin was incredibly slim.

The Cardinals cushioned themselves to a two-goal lead and their defense made it stick in their road triumph over the River Hawks in a non-conference contest.

"We played decent," GHV head coach Josh Banse said. "Mason (City) put a ton of pressure on our defense in the second half. You can tell they play tough competition every game; they are better than their record shows."

Sophomore Michael Ohotto put the Cardinals (7-2) in front in the fifth minute, then Lane Gayken received a pass from Braden Boehnke and sliced it to the back of the net in the 36th minute.

Mason City (0-9) scored its first goal of the season from freshman Jose Obregon in the 64th minute. The River Hawks couldn't find an equalizer despite many chances.

"(It) is a credit to how much each player has improved and grown into their role," River Hawks head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Our team continues to play with composure and tremendous effort."

Both keepers, Nathan Roberts and Carson Siemons, had six saves each.

Boys Soccer

Clear Lake 2, Webster City 0: Two goals in the first half fueled the Lions to a North Central Conference victory at home on Monday night.

No stats for Clear Lake (4-4, 2-4 NCC) were published online.

Girls Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 0: The Cardinals won their third straight match, second in a row via shutout, as they breezed by the Falcons in a non-conference matchup.

No stats for GHV (7-2) were published online.

Clear Lake 1, Webster City 0: After getting shutout in back-to-back matches, the Lions defense stiffened up against the Lynx to earn a North Central Conference win on the road.

Ella Nielsen scored the lone goal of the night to give Clear Lake (6-3, 4-3 NCC) the win. Freshman keeper Rowan O'Keefe had the assist on Nielsen's goal and came away with 12 saves in net.

Boys Track and Field

Comets place second at Denver Relays: Fueled by two wins from Ian Collins, Charles City piled up 97 points to finish runner-up to the host Cyclones on Monday.

Not all events were published online. Collins won the 100-meter dash in 11.37 seconds and finished first in the high jump, clearing 6-feet even. Josiah Cunnings was first in the long jump and second in the high jump.

Tino Tamayo heaved the shot put 48-11 to win and was second in the discus. Griffin Franksain placed runner-up in the open 400 in a time of 54.41 seconds.

Eagles snip Panthers in home meet: Behind four victories in relays and three events with a 1-2 finish, West Hancock overcame a flurry of wins from Central Springs to triumph at its co-ed home meet 145-143.

Lake Mills was third with 115 points and West Fork placed sixth with 50 points.

Sophomore Kellen Smith was a part of three relay victories as he was on the Eagles 400 and 800 quartets plus anchored the 1,600 relay. He also finished fourth in the long jump.

Mitchell Smith recorded two wins and two second places. He claimed the 110 high hurdles in a blitzing time of 15.22 seconds and closed West Hancock's shuttle hurdle relay to a win. His runner-up finishes were in the 400 low hurdles and high jump.

Nolan Vaske (high jump) and Brighton Kudej (shot put) were also victorious for the Eagles. David Smith was second in the shot put.

The Panthers were led by three wins from senior Bryce McDonough, who won the one-mile and two-mile races then anchored them to a victory in the distance medley relay.

Clayton McDonough won the open 400 in 53.46 seconds and put the finishing touches on a win in the 3,200-meter relay. Nick Goskeson won the 400 low hurdles while LJ Gregorie placed top-five in the open 100 and 200.

West Fork's Dakota Lau won the 800 in a time of 2:10.81 and Lake Mills' Wyatt Helming claimed the discus with a heave of 128-06. The Bulldogs also won the sprint medley relay.

Lions squeak past Indians in Class 2A heavy field: Behind stacking the sprint and distance medley relays, coupled with depth pieces scoring points, Clear Lake edged out Forest City 130-127 at the Don Hoppel Relays in Garner.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished third with 81 points with Osage (69) and Northwood-Kensett (63) rounded out the top-five. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (37) and Newman Catholic (27) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Clear Lake put its top-shelf guys in both medley relays and ran fast. LJ Bryant, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann and Zeke Nelson pieced together a new season-best time of 1 minute, 38.68 seconds in the sprint medley.

Reimann also was on the distance medley that ran 3:47.36 with Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr and Jaden Wright. Reimann also won the long jump with a leap of 19-09.50.

Nelson won the 110 high hurdles. The Lions 400 and 800 relays placed runner-up, as did Vladimir Starrett in the 1,600 and Alex Kerr in the 200. Joe Faber picked up two top-five finishes in the 400 and 800.

Forest City's Jack Thompson won the open 100 in 11.46 seconds and was third in the 200. Dakota Carlson cleared 6-4 again to win the high jump and Colby Krustsinger won the discus with a heave of 127-07.

The Indians picked up double points in the 400 and 800. All of their relays place top-five.

HD-CAL won the 400 and 800 relays plus picked up an individual win from Payton McNealy in the shot put. Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment won the 400 low hurdles and it placed first in the 3,200 relay.

Osage won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.01 and Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly swept the one and two-mile races. GHV's highest finisher was Owen Pueggel in the open 100, finishing second.

Saints post win at Cowpath Relays: Behind the distance sweep from Riley Witt and three other victories, St. Ansgar piled up 144 points to triumph in Nashua on Monday.

Witt, fresh off three medals at the Drake Relays, breezed through wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Bradley Hackenmiller set a new PR in the 400 in 52.44 seconds while Ryan Hackbart won the shot put.

Hackenmiller anchored the Saints to victories in the sprint medley and 1,600 relays. Dylan Brumm placed second in the 100 and Jex Schutjer was third in both throwing events.

Rockford scored one point in the meet and it was from a sixth place finish from Anthony Frye in the 800.

Girls Track and Field

Indians clip Green Devils at Don Hoppel Relays: Despite only winning four events, Forest City had second place finishes and a few double point scorers to triumph over Osage 132-124 in Garner.

Clear Lake was third with 99 points, while Northwood-Kensett (79) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (65) rounded out the top-five. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was sixth with 45 and Newman Catholic placed seventh with 21.

Shae Dillavou won the high jump and anchored the Indians to a win in the 400 and 800 relays to go along with her second place in the open 200. Colette Loges leaped 14 feet, 9 inches in the long jump to win.

Bethany Warren picked up three top-five finishes in individual events and Emma Anderson placed third in the 200 and 400.

Osage's Meredith Street swept the sprint events (100, 200 and 400) while Katelyn Johnston claimed both distance events (1500, 3000). The Green Devils also won the 1,600-meter relay, anchored by Street. Brooklynn Halbach won the 100 hurdles for Osage.

Clear Lake's freshmen tandem of Reese Brownlee and Addison Doughan went 1-2 in the 800. The Lions had three relays, sprint and distance medley plus their 3,200, claim wins.

Lindsey Moore and Carly Hengesteg of Northwood-Kensett finished 1-2 in the 400 hurdles and those two, plus Chloe Costello and Morgan Wallin, grouped up to win the shuttle hurdle relay.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Charlee Morton swept the throws. GHV's 800 relay was its highest finisher with a runner-up performance and Newman's Maggie McBride finished top-three in both the 1,500 and 3,000.

Depth pushes Comets to victory: In four different events, Charles City scored double points to end up with a total of 86 to win the team race at the Denver Relays.

Keely Collins and Lydia Staudt won the high jump and long jump, respectively. Staudt anchored the Comets sprint medley relay to a victory in 1 minute, 56.94 seconds.

Collins ran the final leg on Charles City's winning shuttle hurdle relay in 1:14.30. It picked up two point scorers in the 100 and 400-meter dashes plus both jumping events.

Not every event was published online.

Saints edge out Huskies, TigerHawks to claim team victory: Fueled by four relay wins and three individual victories, St. Ansgar had just enough firepower to beat Nashua-Plainfield 139-124 at the Cowpath Relays.

Kennedy Schwiesow won the 100 hurdles in a new PR of 17.49 seconds and ran the second leg on the winning shuttle hurdle relay. Natalie Bork was on two relay victories in the 800 and 3,200.

The Saints also won the 400 relay and had Madison Hillman (shot put) and Kinsey Anderson (1,500) claim wins as well. Madilynn Schmidt (shot put) and their distance medley relay finished runner-up.

Rockford finished with three points, all coming from Emma Muller's fifth place finish in the open 100.

Plethora of wins push Panthers to team victory: Behind six event victories and a bunch more top-four finishes, Central Springs piled up 181 points to win the West Hancock co-ed meet on Monday.

West Fork was second with 120 points. West Hancock (70) and Lake Mills (65) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Macy Wyborny had a hand in three wins for the Panthers. She won the open 100 and ran the second leg in their victorious 400 and 800 relays. Abby Pate won he open 200 and Carla Pennington claimed the 400 hurdles. Carly Ryan and Ellyan Ryan finished 2-3 in the 100 hurdles and were on Central Springs' triumphant shuttle hurdle quartet.

Ten other Panthers placed either second, third or fourth in their events.

West Fork freshman Leah Weaver was responsible for three wins as she crossed the finish line first in the 400 hurdles and closed its 1,600 relay to a win in 4:34.11. She also won the long jump.

Ava Henricks won the open 800 for the Warhawks. West Hancock's Shelby Goepel garnered two top-three finishes in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Kennedy Kelly (400 hurdles) and Mallory Leerar (high jump) each placed second.

Lake Mills had two wins from Ella Stene (100 hurdles) and Scout Kohagen (discus).

Beran accounts for nearly half of Wildcats points: Riceville's Joy Beran won her two field events, finished top-two in a running event and led off a scoring relay to push the Wildcats to a fifth place finish at the South Winneshiek Invite with 59 points.

A toss of 97 feet, 9 inches gave Beran a victory in the discus and her throw of 33-06.50 was enough to claim the shot put. She was second in the open 400 and ran the first leg on Riceville's seventh place 400 relay.

The Wildcats had a top-five finisher in nine events.

Girls Golf

Ankeny 201, Mason City 253: Led by the medalist and runner-up, the Hawks got the better of the River Hawks in a CIML dual at Mason City Country Club.

Mason City was led by a nine-hole score of 57 from Angelina Frank. Madelyn Benson recorded the other score under 60 for the River Hawks with a 59.

Comets place third in warmup for conference meet: Charles City piled up a team stroke total of 263, barely clipping Crestwood by two strokes, to finish third against its fellow Northeast Iowa Conference foes at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

New Hampton won with a 193, then Waverly-Shell Rock was second with a 208.

Sophomore Shelby Effle was the highest finisher for the Comets with a nine-hole total of 60, placing her in solo 11th on the individual leaderboard. Claire Girkin (67), Olivia Kreger (68) and Isabell Crawford (68) rounded out their low-four.

Vikings edge TIC-East foes in triangular: Ignited by medalist Emma Davidson and two others in the top-five, Northwood-Kensett totaled 205 strokes to dispatch of Osage and Rockford at Buffalo Run.

The Green Devils finished with a 225 while the Warriors piled up 257 strokes.

Davidson was on cruise control for her nine-hole round, posting a 43. Haddie Hanson (52) and Payton Wilder (53) were the Vikings second and third golfer. Hanson, a sophomore, set a new season-best in nine holes by 10 strokes.

Osage's Leah Hauge was second on the individual leaderboard with a 50 while Rockford's Aryssa Smith fired a 53 to put her in a tie for fourth with Wilder.

Cardinals win fourth straight meet: Powered by meet medalist Audrey Overgaard and the rest of its low-four in the mid-50s, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished with a stroke total of 210 to defeat Lake Mills and North Iowa at Garner Golf Course.

The Bulldogs edged the Bison for second, 255-264.

Overgaard, a freshman, finished her day with an 8-over 44. She had two pars in her nine-hole round. Jailyn Krein and Rylee Frayne each recorded a 55 while Kenedee Frayne carded a 56.

Lake Mills was paced by 61s from Claire Levine and Juday Gallardo.

Knights nicked by Huskies in quadrangular: Nashua-Plainfield difference between its No. 1 and No. 2 golfer was six strokes, the same number as its team win over Newman Catholic, 218-224, at Nashua Town and Country Club.

St. Ansgar was third with a 238 and Riceville placed fourth with a 261.

Emma Weiner and Emily Opstvedt each carded nine-hole scores of 52 to lead the Knights. Hannah Hensley and Leah Martinez both fired in totals of 60 to round out their low-four.

No scores for St. Ansgar or Riceville were published online.

Lions dominate NCC triangular: Another day, another regular season victory for Clear Lake as it totaled a team stroke total of 178 to defeat Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

The Cadets were second with a 210 and the Bulldogs were third with a 232.

Meghan DeLong was the medalist at Hampton Country Club with a nine-hole score of 38. Older sister Rebecca DeLong was the runner-up with a 43, followed by Jaden Ainley (47) and Macey Holck (50).

Trinity Swart led HD-CAL with a 53 and Skyler Valley carded a 58.

Boys Golf

Charles City 161, Crestwood 193: The Comets remained unbeaten on the season as they defeated the Cadets at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

Senior Trevor White was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 35 while classmate Jaxon Daniels was the runner-up with a 39. Freshman Carson Gallup was third with a 42 and Calvin Hanson carded a 45.

Indians get tested, finish runner-up to Cowboys: For the second time this season, Forest City went toe-to-toe with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and despite losing 162-181, the stroke total decreased by three from the first encounter.

Central Springs finished fourth in the quadrangular at Clarmond Country Club with a 210.

The Indians highest finisher was sophomore Jack Harms, who carded a nine-hole score of 44 to finish sixth on the individual leaderboard. Will Heidemann and Ty Dillavou each recorded a 45 while Tommy Miller finished with a 47.

Central Springs was led by a 50 from Carter Crum.

Freshman powers Green Devils to new season-best: Heath Voigt, a first-year varsity contributor for Osage, snared the meet medalist honors and was the igniter to its nine-hole best team score of 153 at Buffalo Run.

Northwood-Kensett was second with a 179 and Rockford placed third with a 203.

Voigt's card of 35 marked a new season-best. Leo Klapperich was the runner-up, firing a 36. Bodie Goddard and Nolan Heard each ended their round with a 41.

Northwood-Kensett was paced by a 37 from senior Drew Wilder and Rockford's Kylen Enabnit was its lowest golfer with a 49.

Bulldogs edge out Cardinals by two strokes: Three of Lake Mills' low-four were separated by two strokes and that was enough to give it a 164-166 triumph over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Garner Golf Course.

North Iowa was third with a 193 in the triangular.

GHV senior Sam Wood inked medalist honors at his home course by posting a nine-hole score of 36. Yet it was the Bulldogs trifecta of Bennett Berger (39), Garrett Ham (39) and Austin Stene (41) that pushed them in front. Denton Kingland rounded out the scoring with a 45.

The Cardinals second and third golfers – Braden Renner and Ashton Strom – recorded rounds of 42 and 43, respectively. Brody Frayne ended with a 45.

Knights cruise to win, go under 175 for first time in week-plus: Newman Catholic had its top three players finish 1-2-3 on the leaderboard and posted a team score of 174 to claim a quadrangular at Nashua Town and Country Club.

The host Huskies finished second with a 199, barely beating St. Ansgar (205). Riceville did not have enough golfers to register a team score.

Tim Castle was the medalist, carding a nine-hole score of 39 for the Knights. Nash Holmgaard recorded a 44 and Emmett Casey fired a 45. Bennett Suntken rounded out the scoring with a 46.

No individual scores for St. Ansgar and Riceville were published online.

Lions, Bulldogs end with same team total: North Central Conference foes Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL each fired a stroke total of 162 at Highland Golf Club.

No individual scores for the Lions and Bulldogs were published online, meaning it is unclear who was deemed the team champion.

Boys Tennis

Clear Lake 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Lions took control of all nine matches and never looked back in their North Central Conference victory at home.

Ben Loge (No. 2 singles), Cabot Neuberger (No. 3) and Jack Crane (No. 5) all recorded 10-0 shutouts for Clear Lake. Logan Miller, a senior for HD-CAL, won the most games in his loss at No. 1 singles with four.

Girls Tennis

Mason City 10, Des Moines Hoover 1: The River Hawks snapped a five-match skid as they pummeled the Huskies in a CIML dual at home.

It marked the first time in nearly a month Mason City were victorious. None of its results were published online.

Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Lynx cruised past the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference dual at home.

HD-CAL claimed a single game victory in four singles matches and one doubles match. The No. 3 doubles tandem of Kaci Sanders and Heather Howrey won two games.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

