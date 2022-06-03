Area Roundup: GHV baseball remains undefeated, wins battle against Rockford

There's just one undefeated team left in the Top of Iowa West standings, and that team is Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

With a rough start to the 2010s before getting things back on track from 2016-2018, a 5-20 season in 2019 derailed that progress. Now, after putting together winning seasons the past two years, including a 21-win season last year that was the first time the program has won 20 since 2007, it appears the Cardinals are back.

After a late start to the season due to substate soccer, GHV has put together a 3-0 run with wins over West Hancock, Bishop Garrigan, and now Rockford.

And that one against Rockford (3-3) was a battle.

The Warriors struck first with a run in the top of the first, but GHV responded with four in the bottom of the second. After scoring three runs to tie things up at four, the Warriors gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth to give the Cardinals a 7-4 lead.

Rockford stormed back with four runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-7 lead. The Cardinals fought through the adversity and put six runs across home plate in the bottom of the frame. The Warriors scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough, with the final score being a 13-10 GHV win.

Kolton Lyman cranked a two-run homer for Rockford and walked three times, while Nic Groven drove in two runs of his own.

Nathan Roberts led the Cardinals with four RBIs, with his only hit coming on a triple. Dalton Mills and Barden Boehnke each drove in two runs.

Ames 3-3, Mason City 1-4: The River Hawks (5-7) split a CIML-Iowa doubleheader with the Little Cyclones on Thursday night.

Scoring its only run in the first game in the third inning, Mason City's only hits came from Kellar Malek and Jake Gold. Carter Thomas pitched six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out five.

Down 3-2 in game two, the River Hawks scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. Kaden Tyler was able to shut the door and hold the lead, tossing seven innings overall and giving up three runs (two earned) while striking out three.

Malek drove in two runs at the plate, and James Fingalsen also picked up an RBI.

Jesup 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Bulldogs (4-3) scored their lone run in the top of the seventh after giving up two in the first and one in the fourth.

Cal Heeren and Kyle Helmke had the only hits for HD-CAL, with Heeren's coming on a triple.

Marcos Baez gave up three runs and struck out five over six innings pitched.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, West Fork 1: The Cowboys scored two runs in the first and third and piled on four more in the sixth to defeat the Warhawks (1-4).

Ki Janssen and Nolan Shreckengost each had two hits for West Fork, with Shreckengost knocking in the lone run. Janssen's hits came in the form of a double and a triple.

Newman Catholic 18, Wapsie Valley 6: The Class 1A top-ranked Knights (11-1) scored 18 runs in the first four innings to defeat the Warriors.

No stats were published online for either team.

St. Ansgar 14, North Iowa 0: The Saints (8-1) continued their dominant stretch of games by scoring 14 runs in the first four innings against the Bison in a non-conference contest on Thursday.

Tate Mayer led St. Ansgar in runs with three, and Jayce Schwiesow and Ryan Hackbart combined for five shutout innings on the mound, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Ames 8-12, Mason City 7-0: The Little Cyclones swept a double-header with the River Hawks (2-6) in games that were on opposite sides of the spectrum.

Down 7-5 in the first game, Mason City scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie it up and put the pressure on Ames. The Little Cyclones responded in walk-off fashion, scoring a run to take game one.

Game two was a blowout, with Ames scoring 12 runs within the first three innings to put the run-rule in play and claim a victory in the nightcap.

Kelsey McDonough had three hits and two RBIs on the day for the River Hawks while Reggi Spotts and Sam Norcross each reached base four times total.

Clarksville 7, Riceville 2: The Indians stayed undefeated on the year while giving the Wildcats (4-1) their first loss in an Iowa Star-North meeting. Each side remains top-two in the conference.

No stats were published online for either team.

Collins-Maxwell 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Spartans scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning to remain undefeated and hand the Bulldogs (2-2) the loss in a non-conference matchup.

No stats were published online for HD-CAL.

West Fork 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3: The Warhawks (4-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season on Wednesday, coming out aggressive to score four runs in the top of the first before tacking on nine more between the fifth and sixth innings.

Breckyn Dickman led the way offensively, reaching base four times while racking up three hits and four runs-batted-in. Kaylie Lundt knocked in two.

Freshman pitcher Libbi Trewin pitched six innings of three-run (two earned), 14 strikeout ball.

Newman Catholic 9, North Butler 3: The Knights (7-1) were tied 3-3 with the Bearcats before a four-run fifth propelled them to a 9-3 win.

Madi Elwood led Newman Catholic at the plate with three RBIs on three hits, and Emma Weiner and Ellyse Ball each drove in two.

From the circle, Macy Kellar tossed four innings, giving up one run and striking out eight.

Columbus Catholic 8, Newman Catholic 0: In their second game of the day, the Knights (7-2) were held scoreless by the Sailors, mustering five hits from five different players.

After scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, Columbus Catholic tacked on one more in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Rockford 9: It was a battle between two Top of Iowa Conference teams looking to move up in the standings, as the Warriors (2-4) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first.

After scoring a run in the first and the second, he Cardinals (2-2) scored 10 runs between the third and fourth innings to take a 12-7 lead, which held up for the rest of the contest.

Elsie Carroll and Chloe Rooney each drove in two for Rockford, and Avaree Jeffries smacked two doubles and picked up an RBI of her own.

Kenedee Frayne paced GHV with three runs-batted-in, and Emily Van Dusseldorp and Jailyn Krein each knocked in two.

Patience Katter pitched a complete game, giving up nine runs (two earned) and striking out three.

Lake Mills 8, St. Ansgar 3: The Bulldogs (4-0) claimed a non-conference victory over the Saints (3-4) in a battle between a pair of Top of Iowa Conference foes.

Scoring all eight runs within the first four innings, leadoff batter Natalie Brandenburg hit a three-run homer on her only hit of the day. Five other players contributed RBIs for Lake Mills.

Dottie Byars threw a complete game from the circle, giving up three runs (one earned) and striking out four.

