Area Roundup: Fourth quarter run sparks Warhawks to regional final date with No. 1 D-NH

Sometimes, all you need is a lucky bounce for things to start a break. And that came in the final three-plus minutes on Friday night in the Class 2A regional semifinal for West Fork's girls basketball team.

The Warhawks went on a 9-0 run that spanned over two minutes in the fourth quarter to break away from South Hamilton and clinch a spot in the regional final with a 62-53 triumph at West Fork High School.

Awaiting West Fork (19-4) is a date with the defending 2A state champs and the No. 1 ranked team for all of this season in Dike-New Hartford on Wednesday night. Tip is schedule for 7 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont High School.

The Warhawks trailed by four after the opening frame then flipped the script to take a four-point lead at the half. Those nine straight points when they trailed by one late ended up being the difference.

Juniors Emma Martinek and Rylie Akins led West Fork with 15 points apiece while freshman Leah Weaver chipped in 10 points. In the Warhawks last five meetings against Dike-New Hartford, they have loss all of them and have yet to score 40 points.

Boys basketball

Mason City 70, Des Moines Lincoln 59: In a Class 4A substate quarterfinal preview, Mason City used a seven-point scoring advantage in the second half to edge the Railsplitters at home.

These two teams will play in two days to kick off the postseason, except that game will be at The Roundhouse. Mason City (5-16) led by four at the half and kept the foot on the gas pedal.

It was led by a game-high 20 points from senior Corey Miner in his last home game for Mason City. The guard also dished out a game-high six assists.

Malakai Johnson-Bassey chipped in 13 points for Mason City.

