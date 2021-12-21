Area Roundup: Forest, GHV girls triumph in home contests

Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's girls basketball teams each picked up a pre-Christmas break win on Monday.

The Indians used a second quarter surge to pull away from Crestwood 65-46 for a non-conference victory while the Cardinals gave up just 10 first half points to cruise past Belmond-Klemme 61-31 in a Top of Iowa West win.

Forest City (6-1) has won two straight since its first loss to 2A No. 14 North Union two weeks ago. It used a balanced scoring effort, led by 14 points from Reagan Helgeson, to dispatch the Cadets.

Freshman Colette Loges chipped in 13 points while Karly Lambert and Shae Dillavou recorded 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Indians ballooned their three-point lead after the first quarter to 11 at the half thanks to 20 points.

They gave up just 19 Crestwood points in the second half.

GHV (4-4) erupted with 23 points in the second quarter to turn a nine-point cushion into 24. It added 16 more in the fourth period to put the game out of reach.

The Cardinals recorded 40 rebounds as a team and finished with 26 steals. Senior Chloe Frank was the lone player in double figures with 22 points and added eight steals and five rebounds.

Gretta Gouge pulled down 13 rebounds, 10 of them on the offensive glass.

Boys basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 79, Belmond-Klemme 23: The Cardinals didn't allow more than eight points in any quarter and they shot 62% from the field in their Top of Iowa West rout over the Broncos.

GHV (5-2) set its new season-high mark in points. It had three players in double figures, paced by junior Drew Britson's 16-point performance on 7-of-13 from the field. Mason Graham had 11 points off the bench and Nathan Roberts contributed 10.

Britson also finished with seven steals and five assists. Evan Sloan pulled down a team-best five rebounds. The Cardinals scored at least 15 points in three of the four frames.

Crestwood 46, Forest City 41: Fueled by an 18-point fourth quarter, the Cadets rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Indians in a non-conference matchup in Forest City.

The deficit for Forest City (3-3) at the half was three, but it came out of the locker room with 15 points to flip the margin in its favor. It made just 13 field goals, five of them from downtown.

Andrew Snyder led the Indians scoring department with 16 points and also hauled in 10 rebounds. Drew Greenwood and Truman Knudtson each chipped in seven points.

Bowling

Mason City girls push winning streak to three: Ignited by four bowlers that eclipsed two-game highs of 300, Mason City's girls bowling team breezed by West Des Moines Valley 2,421-1,872 at Mystic Lanes.

Senior Maddie Muller had the single game high of 197 for Mason City and also had the highest two-game total of 374. Bella Monarch rolled a 314 while Lainna Duncan and Hailee Wendel bowled a 307 and 303, respectively.

Mason City's boys bowling team lost another close one, this time to the Tigers by under 100 pins. Joey Uker rolled the single-game high for Mason City of 213 and put together a two-game high of 408.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

